Waco, TX

WacoTrib.com

Nov. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Waco: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 34F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Waco area. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Weekend rains provide relief but no cure for drought-stressed Lake Waco

Some 3.7 inches of rain has fallen on the Waco in the past week, greening the landscape and raising Lake Waco’s level by half a foot. But experts say much more is needed to end a yearlong drought, and with lake levels still 11 feet below normal, city of Waco officials this week are discussing whether to tighten water use restrictions.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

High school notebook: Lorena hoops tournament features loads of local flavor

Lorena boys’ basketball coach Matt Jackson wasn’t expecting to have so many bodies on his roster before December even dawned. But he’s not complaining. “We’re figuring some things out,” Jackson said, chuckling. The reinforcements who came over from Lorena’s football team should come in...
LORENA, TX
WacoTrib.com

Midway High cleared quickly after hoax shooter report

When a false report of a shooting at Midway High School came in Tuesday afternoon, a school resource officer recognized almost immediately the situation at the school did not match the report, and police responding from several agencies cleared the school within 30 minutes of the initial call, officials said.
HEWITT, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco composer debuts Christmas stage concert

Three years ago, Peter Emerson saw a Christmas stage concert that married rock and pop arrangements of holiday music with visual images, only to leave out, for him, the heart of the story: Jesus Christ’s birth. “It was a Christmas show that was very entertaining, but afterwards I thought,...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco settles with four of 10 landfill opponents granted official hearings

The city of Waco has settled with four of the 10 parties challenging its plan to open a new landfill near Axtell by 2025, while the rest await official hearings with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. More than 300 people either requested information or a contested case hearing on...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco man gets 55 years in murder plea deal for shooting girlfriend in 2020

A Waco man received a 55-year prison sentence Monday in a plea deal in the 2020 murder of his 21-year-old girlfriend whom he had previously abused. Michael Matthew Howard Jr., 22, was set to go to trial this week on a capital murder charge in the 54th State District Court but pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of first-degree murder in a deal with prosecutors.
WACO, TX

