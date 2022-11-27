Read full article on original website
Nov. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Waco: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 34F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Waco area. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Weekend rains provide relief but no cure for drought-stressed Lake Waco
Some 3.7 inches of rain has fallen on the Waco in the past week, greening the landscape and raising Lake Waco’s level by half a foot. But experts say much more is needed to end a yearlong drought, and with lake levels still 11 feet below normal, city of Waco officials this week are discussing whether to tighten water use restrictions.
High school notebook: Lorena hoops tournament features loads of local flavor
Lorena boys’ basketball coach Matt Jackson wasn’t expecting to have so many bodies on his roster before December even dawned. But he’s not complaining. “We’re figuring some things out,” Jackson said, chuckling. The reinforcements who came over from Lorena’s football team should come in...
Study to weigh 100-year-old Decker Johnson Hall as Paul Quinn satellite location
A 100-year-old building on the former Paul Quinn College campus is structurally sound but still needs work before it could reopen and play a role for the East Waco community once more, according to engineers. Since its construction in 1922 and 1923, William Decker Johnson Hall served as a dormitory,...
Midway High cleared quickly after hoax shooter report
When a false report of a shooting at Midway High School came in Tuesday afternoon, a school resource officer recognized almost immediately the situation at the school did not match the report, and police responding from several agencies cleared the school within 30 minutes of the initial call, officials said.
Waco composer debuts Christmas stage concert
Three years ago, Peter Emerson saw a Christmas stage concert that married rock and pop arrangements of holiday music with visual images, only to leave out, for him, the heart of the story: Jesus Christ’s birth. “It was a Christmas show that was very entertaining, but afterwards I thought,...
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for November 30
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (17) updates to this series since Updated 16 min ago.
Waco settles with four of 10 landfill opponents granted official hearings
The city of Waco has settled with four of the 10 parties challenging its plan to open a new landfill near Axtell by 2025, while the rest await official hearings with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. More than 300 people either requested information or a contested case hearing on...
Waco man gets 55 years in murder plea deal for shooting girlfriend in 2020
A Waco man received a 55-year prison sentence Monday in a plea deal in the 2020 murder of his 21-year-old girlfriend whom he had previously abused. Michael Matthew Howard Jr., 22, was set to go to trial this week on a capital murder charge in the 54th State District Court but pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of first-degree murder in a deal with prosecutors.
Police say man kidnapped, threatened ex after finding her packing his belongings
A Woodway man was indicted last week on suspicion of kidnapping and also faces charges of making terroristic threats over the way police say he responded to his ex-girlfriend moving his belongings out of a home. A McLennan County grand jury indicted Rene Osorio Jr., 40, last week on a...
