🤦♂️ donald asking us to beleive the former president of the usa was visited by two "uniinvited" and "unknown" guests is one of his most absurd lies yet. NOBODY informed you how many were coming? NO ONE was at the gate? not a private security guard, not a secret service agent? we are to believe kenye was able to march two perfect strangers with god knows what motive up to a seat at donnies dinner table unvetted? as his guests? without so much as an announcement? no freaking way! not only did you know who was coming to dinner don don, you were briefed on them. just goes to show, he needs to be prosecuted for keeping those stolen top secret documents in such an unsecured, fly by night, hotel.
