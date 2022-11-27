ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Monkeys in central Thailand city mark their day with feast

By Tian Macleod Ji
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P2RGL_0jOvJNN500

A meal fit for monkeys was served on Sunday at the annual Monkey Feast Festival in central Thailand.

Amid the morning traffic, rows of monkey statues holding trays were lined up outside the compound of the Ancient Three Pagodas, while volunteers prepared food across the road for real monkeys — the symbol of the province around 150 kilometers (93 miles) north of Bangkok .

Throngs of macaque monkeys ran around, at times fighting with each other, while the crowds of visitors and locals grew.

As the carefully prepared feast was brought toward the temple, the ravenous creatures began to pounce and were soon devouring the largely vegetarian spread.

While the entertainment value of the festival is high, organizers are quick to point out that it is not just monkey business.

“This monkey feast festival is a successful event that helps promote Lopburi’s tourism among international tourists every year,” said Yongyuth Kitwatanusont, the festival’s founder.

“Previously, there were around 300 monkeys in Lopburi before increasing to nearly 4,000 nowadays. But Lopburi is known as a monkey city, which means monkeys and people can live in harmony.”

Such harmony could be seen in the lack of shyness exhibited by the monkeys, which climbed on to visitors, vehicles and lampposts. At times the curious animals looked beyond the abundant feast and took an interest in other items.

“There was a monkey on my back as I was trying to take a selfie. He grabbed the sunglasses right off my face and ran off on to the top of a lamppost and was trying to eat them for a while,” said Ayisha Bhatt, an English teacher from California working in Thailand.

The delighted onlookers were largely undeterred by the risk of petty theft, although some were content to exercise caution.

“We have to take care with them, better leave them to it. Not too near is better,” said Carlos Rodway, a tourist from Cadiz , Spain , having previously been unceremoniously treated as a climbing frame by one audacious monkey.

The festival is an annual tradition in Lopburi and held as a way to show gratitude to the monkeys for bringing in tourism. This year’s theme is “monkeys feeding monkeys,” an antidote to previous years where monkey participation had decreased due to high numbers of tourists, which intimidated the animals.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Arizona professor found dead days after husband tried to save her in Mexico kayaking tragedy

After days of searching, an American professor who disappeared along with her husband while kayaking in Mexico has been confirmed dead.The president of Northern Arizona University released a statement on Sunday informing the faculty and student body of the news of the passing of Professor Yeon-Su Kim.Mexican authorities said earlier in the day that a body had been found in the search for Ms Kim and her husband Corey Allen. A family friend confirmed this on a fundraising page.On the afternoon of Thanksgiving, the couple from Flagstaff, Arizona, disappeared in bad weather off Puerto Peñasco on the Gulf of...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
The Independent

‘Whole new level of grief’ for family as double murder probe launched over Britons missing in Costa del Sol

The relative of a father and son who went missing on Spain’s Costa Del Sol three years ago has described a “whole new level of grief” as British police launched a double murder investigation into their disappearance.Danny and Liam Poole – aged 46 and 22 – vanished in Estepona in April 2019 after reportedly flying from Gatwick to Malaga with £20,000 in their luggage, and some of their relatives fear they may have fallen victim to a drug deal which turned sour.The Superior Court of Andalucia previously told The Sun that the case had been closed in September 2019 due...
The Independent

Outback Wrangler star Matt Wright charged over deadly Australia helicopter crash

Outback Wrangler star Matt Wright has been charged over a helicopter crash that killed a cast member on 28 February in Australia.Chris “Willow” Wilson was killed when the helicopter he was travelling in crashed in west Arnhem Land in the Northern Territory.The crocodile wrangler, 43, was not on board the helicopter.Wright has been charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice and destroying evidence.The TV star has handed himself in to a Darwin police station and denies any wrongdoing.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Manchester mayor Andy Burham jokes Matt Hancock is ‘better at Bushtucker trials than clinical trials’Tiny anteater uses zebra crossing, holding up trafficMatt Hancock's girlfriend flies to Australia to reunite with him after I'm a Celeb
The Independent

Today at the World Cup: Messi progresses as Leckie has Australia cooking on gas

Lionel Messi’s World Cup dream remains alive after Argentina dispelled fears of a premature group-stage exit from the World Cup with an ultimately convincing 2-0 victory over Poland on Wednesday.Poland, despite a poor performance, also went through as Group C runners-up, pipping Mexico by the narrowest of margins on a dramatic night in Qatar.Australia will join them in the last 16 after holding on for a famous 1-0 win over Denmark, who will head home along with Tunisia from Group D.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at how the day unfolded.Argentina stay aliveAfter losing their opener to Saudi...
The Independent

Britain’s happiest places to live revealed

St Ives has been crowned Britain’s happiest place to live in an annual survey.The Cornish seaside town overtook Hexham in Northumberland to take this year’s top spot in Rightmove’s survey, having alternated with the market town for first place since 2019.Hexham was placed fourth in this year’s study.More than 21,000 people responded to Rightmove’s Happy at Home Index, which asks residents how they feel about where they live.Locations are ranked based on factors such as whether people feel there is a sense of belonging, the proximity to green spaces, local amenities and whether there is a community spirit.The residents of...
The Independent

4 lion cubs saved from war in Ukraine arrive at US sanctuary

Four lion cubs that were orphaned during the war in Ukraine have arrived safely at a Minnesota animal sanctuary that has pledged to provide them a permanent home.A male cub named Taras and three females named Stefania, Lesya and Prada, who are all between four and five months old, spent the last three weeks at the Poznan Zoo in Poland. Their arrival Tuesday marked the final step in an arduous journey after they lived through sporadic bombings and drone attacks in Ukraine, according to the International Fund for Animal Welfare, one of several groups working to rescue animals from...
SANDSTONE, MN
The Independent

Is Costa Rica vs Germany on TV? Channel, start time and how to watch World Cup 2022 fixture online

Costa Rica have got form when it comes to sending illustrious nations home from World Cups and their coach Luis Fernando Suarez says it might be something in the Los Ticos genes.The Central Americans were given no chance when they were drawn with Italy and England eight years ago in Brazil but ended up topping the group as the two heavyweights went home. Costa Rica reached the quarter-finals that year, losing to the Netherlands on penalties.Germany suffered that shock defeat to Japan in their opening match, but a crucial late equaliser against Spain earned Hansi Flick’s team their first point...
The Independent

The Independent

949K+
Followers
307K+
Post
479M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy