As Mauna Loa erupts, Hawaii officials warn of ‘Pele’s Hair.’ What is it?
Emergency officials say ash and Pele’s hair could blanket parts of the island.
Hawaii’s Mauna Loa Volcano Is Spraying Lava 200 Feet In The Air, And The Photos Are Incredible
There had been signs that an eruption was brewing following a series of earthquakes that began beneath the volcano in September.
What does Mauna Loa look like right now? Photos show surreal view from volcanic eruption
“Mauna Loa erupting at sunrise is literally the most amazing thing I’ve ever seen.”
Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, erupts for 1st time in nearly 40 years
The world's largest active volcano is erupting in Hawaii for the first time in 38 years. Mauna Loa on Hawaii's Big Island began erupting at 11:30 p.m. local time on Nov. 27, a month after warnings by officials that it may become active again for the first time since 1984.
Mauna Loa Eruption on Hawaii's Big Island Filmed From Space
Satellite images show a cloud of volcanic ash and gas pouring out of the volcano as it erupts.
Lava from Hawaii volcano lights night sky amid warnings
Waves of orange, glowing lava and ash blasted and billowed from the world's largest active volcano in its first eruption in 38 years, and officials told people living on Hawaii's Big Island to be ready in the event of a worst-case scenario. The eruption of Mauna Loa wasn't immediately endangering...
Best photos and videos from Mauna Loa volcano eruption in Hawaii
For the first time in 38 years, the volcano Mauna Loa on Hawaii's Big Island is erupting and incredible photos and videos are circulating around social media depicting the event. Mauna Loa is the world's largest active volcano and one of the five volcanos that formed Hawaii. The eruption first began on Sunday after several earthquakes shook Big Island. By Monday night, lava was clearly erupting near the volcano's summit. Having last erupted in 1984, the volcano's activity this week marks the end of a historic quiet period. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterOn Twitter, people shared videos...
Part of Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano erupted this morning for first time in 38 years
The Hawaiian volcano Mauna Loa erupted at 4:30 a.m. this morning. The Volcano Alert System went from Advisory level to Warning level. Mauna Loa is a volcano inside Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. The actual part of Mauna Loa that erupted is called Moku’āweoweo, which is a caldera at the top of Mauna Loa. A caldera is a bowl-like formation that develops when supporting lava below land erupts and leaves a void under the top of the volcano. The ground sunk, like a sinkhole.
