ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

Young sisters adorably mistake cashier for Maui from 'Moana' and he graciously played along

Two young sisters were extremely excited when they thought they'd run into their favorite animated character from "Moana." Little Ryley and Rylyn of Oahu, Hawaii, were in for a tremendous surprise when went to the store in Kapolei with their mother, Rella Rivera, on a grocery trip a few years ago. The sisters could hardly contain their excitement when they noticed a cashier who closely resembled Maui from the popular Disney movie, reported PEOPLE.
KAPOLEI, HI
Phys.org

Lava from Hawaii volcano lights night sky amid warnings

Waves of orange, glowing lava and ash blasted and billowed from the world's largest active volcano in its first eruption in 38 years, and officials told people living on Hawaii's Big Island to be ready in the event of a worst-case scenario. The eruption of Mauna Loa wasn't immediately endangering...
HAWAII STATE
Indy100

Best photos and videos from Mauna Loa volcano eruption in Hawaii

For the first time in 38 years, the volcano Mauna Loa on Hawaii's Big Island is erupting and incredible photos and videos are circulating around social media depicting the event. Mauna Loa is the world's largest active volcano and one of the five volcanos that formed Hawaii. The eruption first began on Sunday after several earthquakes shook Big Island. By Monday night, lava was clearly erupting near the volcano's summit. Having last erupted in 1984, the volcano's activity this week marks the end of a historic quiet period. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterOn Twitter, people shared videos...
HAWAII STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

Part of Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano erupted this morning for first time in 38 years

The Hawaiian volcano Mauna Loa erupted at 4:30 a.m. this morning. The Volcano Alert System went from Advisory level to Warning level. Mauna Loa is a volcano inside Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. The actual part of Mauna Loa that erupted is called Moku’āweoweo, which is a caldera at the top of Mauna Loa. A caldera is a bowl-like formation that develops when supporting lava below land erupts and leaves a void under the top of the volcano. The ground sunk, like a sinkhole.
HAWAII STATE
cohaitungchi.com

5 Things To Do In Holualoa

Nestled alongside the slopes of Hualalai Mountain, you’ll discover a quaint little village referred to as Holualoa City. Colourful plantation-style buildings are dotted alongside the winding street that takes you from the beachy Kona Shoreline proper into lush tropical rain forests bursting with colourful flowers and fruit timber. That is the right place to cease and wander for some time!
HOLUALOA, HI
cohaitungchi.com

25 Things to Do in Holualoa: An Artsy Town Above Kona [2022]

A sleepy attraction on the Massive Island, there are literally fairly a number of issues to do in Holualoa. This artsy city is only a few miles up the mountain from Kona, but it surely appears like a totally completely different Hawaii. Outdated, historic buildings line the one highway city full of artwork galleries and boutique outlets. Discover espresso farms to go to, take an ATV tour via Hawaiian forests, or discover ways to carve your individual Tiki statue.
HOLUALOA, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy