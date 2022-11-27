ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eater

Two New Downtown Steakhouses Open in Austin — One Brazilian, the Other American

Downtown Austin got two new steakhouse restaurants in the past three months. There’s international Brazilian steakhouse chain Fogo de Chao, which moved from its original Austin address of 309 East Third Street to 200 Congress Avenue starting on Thursday, December 1. The restaurant took over what had been New American restaurant Second Bar & Kitchen’s original space (which still operates locations up in the Domain Northside and the recently opened one within the East Austin Hotel). The relocated restaurant features churrasco (Portuguese grilled meats), wine, and a patio. During its opening week, the restaurant company will donate a portion of its first week sales to nonprofit Keep Austin Fed.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Power restored in South Austin after mass outage

AUSTIN, Texas — All 18,000 outages throughout South Austin have been restored Wednesday morning. As of 11:06 a.m., Austin Energy reported that almost all of the power outages through West and Central Austin have been restored. Only 82 power outages remained. All power outages within Austin ISD and their...
AUSTIN, TX
101.5 KNUE

Austin, Texas Lawyer on Video Trying to Kill His Ex-Girlfriend

Domestic violence is a problem in East Texas, in Texas, in our entire country. Its a situation that is so hard for someone to get out of because there is that ultimate control that has been engrained in that person's mind. Once that person does get out, it can still take a while for that control to loosen it's grasp. An incident in Austin, Texas just proves how that control after the breakup can still exist and even lead to an attempt to end the former partner's life.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Denver

Matthew McConaughey is teaching a new course at University of Texas

Matthew McConaughey is reprising a previous role in the spring: professor. The actor is returning to University of Texas—Austin to teach a course on commercials, where students will study his latest commercial work, according to the description of the class, which is called Script to Screen: Commercials.McConaughey will co-teach the class with lecturer and director Scott Rice and associate professor Laura Bright. Rice and McConaughey instructed another Script to Screen class together in years past, which taught students about film producing and directing from "guidance on pitching to the ins and outs of founding a production company."The Script to Screen: Commercials...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Study: Austin No. 1 college city in US

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin has been ranked as the No. 1 college city in the U.S., new data says. In a new study from WalletHub, Austin came out on top from a pool of 415 cities across the U.S. The overall ranking, which is determined by a culmination of three metrics, placed Austin at No. 1 with a total score of 63.27. Second place went to Ann Arbor, Michigan, the home of the University of Michigan Wolverines, with a score of 61.28.
AUSTIN, TX
kadn.com

A supertall skyscraper is coming to Austin, Texas

There's a well-known saying that everything is bigger in Texas. But so far, that hasn't been the case for the state capital's skyline. That could change soon, said Brad Wilkins of architecture firm HKS, during an interview with CNN. Wilkins has worked on some of the world's tallest buildings —...
AUSTIN, TX
AdWeek

Ryan Chandler Joins KXAN Austin as Reporter

Ryan Chandler has joined Austin NBC affiliate KXAN as a Texas legislature reporter. “I’m comin’ home. Next month, I’ll be back at the Capitol covering #txlege and chasing stories across Texas, based with my friends @KXAN_News and airing statewide,” Chandler said on social media. “And Lubbock, this is not my 2 week notice – I’ll still be on KAMC/KLBK! Can’t wait to see you all soon.”
AUSTIN, TX
Axios

4 places to grab lunch under $12 in Austin

Looking for a place to grab a quick and cheap lunch? We've got you covered with four tasty lunch options for $12 or less. What's on the menu: Burgers, fries, banana bread, cookies and milkshakes. Cost: Breakfast burger (starting at $2.10), hamburger combo ($6.70), double cheeseburger combo ($8.30), chicken burger...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

City of Austin offers free supplies, tips to help prepare for winter

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Water, Austin Energy and the City of Austin Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management are offering free supplies to help customers prepare for the upcoming winter season. Meter keys, hose bib covers, hand-crank flashlights, emergency preparedness kit materials and winter preparedness tip sheets will be...
AUSTIN, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

County-Wide Pecan Food Show Baking Contest Scheduled for December 15

On Thursday, December 15, the Williamson County AgriLife Extension Office will hold their county-wide pecan food show baking contest. “Attention ALL Bakers,” the organization wrote. “Are you competitive and love to bake? We have a contest for you! Pick out your prize-winning recipe(s) using PECANS as the featured ingredient, fire up those ovens and get ready to compete with others for bragging rights and awards! Who will have the best pecan baked goods in the county? Join in the fun and let’s find out.”
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy