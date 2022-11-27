Read full article on original website
Two New Downtown Steakhouses Open in Austin — One Brazilian, the Other American
Downtown Austin got two new steakhouse restaurants in the past three months. There’s international Brazilian steakhouse chain Fogo de Chao, which moved from its original Austin address of 309 East Third Street to 200 Congress Avenue starting on Thursday, December 1. The restaurant took over what had been New American restaurant Second Bar & Kitchen’s original space (which still operates locations up in the Domain Northside and the recently opened one within the East Austin Hotel). The relocated restaurant features churrasco (Portuguese grilled meats), wine, and a patio. During its opening week, the restaurant company will donate a portion of its first week sales to nonprofit Keep Austin Fed.
Power restored in South Austin after mass outage
AUSTIN, Texas — All 18,000 outages throughout South Austin have been restored Wednesday morning. As of 11:06 a.m., Austin Energy reported that almost all of the power outages through West and Central Austin have been restored. Only 82 power outages remained. All power outages within Austin ISD and their...
Austin, Texas Lawyer on Video Trying to Kill His Ex-Girlfriend
Domestic violence is a problem in East Texas, in Texas, in our entire country. Its a situation that is so hard for someone to get out of because there is that ultimate control that has been engrained in that person's mind. Once that person does get out, it can still take a while for that control to loosen it's grasp. An incident in Austin, Texas just proves how that control after the breakup can still exist and even lead to an attempt to end the former partner's life.
Matthew McConaughey is teaching a new course at University of Texas
Matthew McConaughey is reprising a previous role in the spring: professor. The actor is returning to University of Texas—Austin to teach a course on commercials, where students will study his latest commercial work, according to the description of the class, which is called Script to Screen: Commercials.McConaughey will co-teach the class with lecturer and director Scott Rice and associate professor Laura Bright. Rice and McConaughey instructed another Script to Screen class together in years past, which taught students about film producing and directing from "guidance on pitching to the ins and outs of founding a production company."The Script to Screen: Commercials...
Austin State Hospital is almost finished. Will it be effective?
The new Austin State Hospital, which promises to be more effective in treating people with severe mental health issues, should be finished next year.
Study: Austin No. 1 college city in US
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin has been ranked as the No. 1 college city in the U.S., new data says. In a new study from WalletHub, Austin came out on top from a pool of 415 cities across the U.S. The overall ranking, which is determined by a culmination of three metrics, placed Austin at No. 1 with a total score of 63.27. Second place went to Ann Arbor, Michigan, the home of the University of Michigan Wolverines, with a score of 61.28.
A supertall skyscraper is coming to Austin, Texas
There's a well-known saying that everything is bigger in Texas. But so far, that hasn't been the case for the state capital's skyline. That could change soon, said Brad Wilkins of architecture firm HKS, during an interview with CNN. Wilkins has worked on some of the world's tallest buildings —...
The Most Expensive Home Listing In Texas Just Got Cheaper
What was once the most expensive listing in Texas is no longer at the top!
City of Austin giving out winter weather home supplies this week — how to pick up
The City of Austin is helping residents prepare for winter weather by giving out supplies this week.
Study: This Texas city is the best large college city in the country
Your college experience could vary based on the town you go to school in. That's why it is so important to make sure your school of choice is in a good college town.
Ryan Chandler Joins KXAN Austin as Reporter
Ryan Chandler has joined Austin NBC affiliate KXAN as a Texas legislature reporter. “I’m comin’ home. Next month, I’ll be back at the Capitol covering #txlege and chasing stories across Texas, based with my friends @KXAN_News and airing statewide,” Chandler said on social media. “And Lubbock, this is not my 2 week notice – I’ll still be on KAMC/KLBK! Can’t wait to see you all soon.”
Austin’s Trail of Lights named one of the best Christmas lights displays in the US
U.S. News & World Report named Austin's Trail of Lights at Zilker Park one of the best Christmas lights displays in the nation.
4 places to grab lunch under $12 in Austin
Looking for a place to grab a quick and cheap lunch? We've got you covered with four tasty lunch options for $12 or less. What's on the menu: Burgers, fries, banana bread, cookies and milkshakes. Cost: Breakfast burger (starting at $2.10), hamburger combo ($6.70), double cheeseburger combo ($8.30), chicken burger...
City of Austin offers free supplies, tips to help prepare for winter
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Water, Austin Energy and the City of Austin Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management are offering free supplies to help customers prepare for the upcoming winter season. Meter keys, hose bib covers, hand-crank flashlights, emergency preparedness kit materials and winter preparedness tip sheets will be...
AFD: Car crashes into condos in north Austin
No one was hurt after a car crashed into a condominium building near Burnet Road early Wednesday morning.
Cold front coming into Austin on Tuesday
Chilly weather is expected through the end of the week due to a cold front coming in on Tuesday. Scott Fisher has the latest details.
Airbnb OMG! Fund winner in Austin to receive $100K to build pig sanctuary
AUSTIN, Texas — From tens of thousands of entries from around the world, 100 aspiring designers, architects, DIYers and makers from more than 20 countries and regions have been chosen to bring their unique space ideas to life as part of the $10,000,000 Airbnb OMG! Fund. One of those...
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Austin (Austin, TX)
According to the Austin Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Tuesday in Austin. Officials confirmed that one man died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred in the 1800 block of Mearns Meadow.
New Braunfels woman featured in new TxDOT drunk driving awareness campaign
AUSTIN, Texas - The holiday season is officially underway, and it’s one of the deadliest times of the year on Texas roads. To remind Texans to drive safe and drive sober, TxDOT is launching a new campaign, which features a New Braunfels woman who grew up without her parents—all thanks to a drunk driver back in 1985.
County-Wide Pecan Food Show Baking Contest Scheduled for December 15
On Thursday, December 15, the Williamson County AgriLife Extension Office will hold their county-wide pecan food show baking contest. “Attention ALL Bakers,” the organization wrote. “Are you competitive and love to bake? We have a contest for you! Pick out your prize-winning recipe(s) using PECANS as the featured ingredient, fire up those ovens and get ready to compete with others for bragging rights and awards! Who will have the best pecan baked goods in the county? Join in the fun and let’s find out.”
