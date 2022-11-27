Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
dawgnation.com
Georgia football expects 2022 SEC Championship Game to feel like a home game: ‘We do treat it like a home field’
ATHENS — By this point, Georgia is quite comfortable playing in Atlanta. The Bulldogs have played at least one game there every season since Kirby Smart took over at the start of the 2016. Saturday will be the second time this year the Bulldogs play in Mercedes-Benz Stadium as...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football not expecting any surprises with LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels
ATHENS — Given Georgia’s history of facing backup quarterbacks in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, you would think the 2022 defense would be expecting the possibility of facing Garrett Nussmeier on Saturday. Starting LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels is battling an ankle injury and was in a walking boot earlier this week....
saturdaydownsouth.com
Cole Cubelic explains why he's not picking Georgia to win the national championship
Cole Cubelic was asked if he would pick Georgia or the field to win the national championship, and the SEC Network analyst and WJOX co-host chose the field. Speaking on the Zach Gelb Show, Cubelic explained that even though the Georgia rushing attack has been great in recent games, Cubelic would still not classify the offense as “high-powered.”
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt names which team Georgia 'doesn't want to see' in Playoff
Joel Klatt had a good bit to say about Georgia’s potential match-up as the No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff rankings and which team he believes the Dawgs would want not want to see in the semi-final game. “Who would Georgia want to play?” Klatt asked to...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football using past SEC championship defeats as fuel for LSU matchup: ‘Hopefully fourth times a charm’
ATHENS — Kirby Smart wasn’t wrong when he was sizing up the number of national championships he’s won compared to the number of SEC championships he has been a part of. With his time at Alabama and Georgia, Smart has won five national championships. He’s also won six SEC championships as well. Twice in his coaching career, he’s won a national title without winning the SEC, something that happened last year for the Bulldogs.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football will hold No. 1 ranking heading into final College Football Playoff rankings
ATHENS — Heading into the final College Football Playoff rankings, Georgia will be the No. 1 ranked team. The Bulldogs won 37-14 against Georgia Tech last weekend, keeping them in the top spot. There is a new No. 2 team, as Michigan moves up following its big win over Ohio State. TCU now sits at No. 3, while USC moves from No. 6 to No. 4 after its win over Notre Dame.
What Brian Kelly had to say About LSU's SEC Championship Matchup With Georgia
LSU and Georgia will meet in the SEC Championship on Saturday. LSU head coach Brian Kelly broke down the challenges Georgia's football team brings.
BJ Ojulari Ready for Challenge Against No. 1 Georgia, Return Home
It'll be a homecoming for LSU captain BJ Ojulari when LSU heads to Atlanta this weekend to take on the Georgia Bulldogs. A Georgia native, he'll have friends and family all in attendance for the SEC Championship as he looks to beat the odds and upset the reigning national champions.
Freshman Report: Which Georgia freshmen played against Georgia Tech
On Saturday, the Georgia Bulldogs capped off their regular season by hosting in-state rival Georgia Tech. A dominant second half pushed the Bulldogs past the Yellow Jackets in a performance that saw several of Georgia’s inexperienced players fill a role. Georgia played 14 true freshmen on Saturday, including one...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football winners and losers as Bulldogs complete perfect regular season, look ahead to LSU
Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football winners and losers after completing perfect regular season. Winner: Georgia special teams. Neither the Georgia...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football recognizes LSU freshman Harold Perkins can wreck SEC championship dreams: ‘You need to know where he is at all times’
ATHENS — Georgia is accustomed to playing star pass rushers. Such is life in the SEC, where Alabama has the likes of Will Anderson and the Bulldogs have Jalen Carter. But Saturday’s challenge against Harold Perkins is a little different than what Georgia is used to seeing. For...
southeasthoops.com
Georgia vs. LSU Prediction: Who Wins the SEC Championship Game?
In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Georgia vs. LSU prediction for the December 3 matchup in the SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Bulldogs completed their second consecutive regular season with a 37-14 win against Georgia Tech in Week 13,...
Mello Jones Blowing Up on Recruiting Trail, Talks Recent Georgia and Bama Offers
UGA has been sending out offers left and right as they are getting their recruiting board set for future classes. There is still some work to do in the 2023 class, but UGA has done an excellent job laying the groundwork for their 2024 class. One of UGAs most recent offers is Mello Jones, a ...
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart updates latest on tight end Arik Gilbert ahead of SEC championship game against LSU
ATHENS — Georgia may not have a former LSU Tiger available on Saturday, as Arik Gilbert has not dressed for Georgia in either of the last two games. The former 5-star prospect signed with LSU as a recruit in the 2020 recruiting cycle. He caught 35 passes for 368 yards and two touchdowns in eight games as a freshman at LSU before entering the transfer portal.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football stock report: Kenny McIntosh carries offense, defense dominates
ATHENS — Kirby Smart would be the first to say Georgia has yet to play its best football, and considering how Saturday went, that’s a very good thing. The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs beat Georgia Tech 37-14, but not before trailing at the end of the first quarter and holding a scant 10-7 halftime lead.
WWL-TV
Fritz says he's staying at Tulane, Ga. Tech promoting interim coach
NEW ORLEANS — Tulane football head coach Willie Fritz will be staying in New Orleans after reportedly being offered a job at Georgia Tech. Sports Illustrated reporter Ross Dellenger says that Georgia Tech will promote its interim head coach Brent Key to permanent coach. Fritz was asked on Tuesday...
Jerry Palm's Bowl Projections: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 USC, No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU
Jerry Palm joins Chris Hassel to break down his bowl projections between Georgia-USC and Michigan-TCU.
High school football state playoff brackets
Here are the state playoff brackets for each classification. The playoffs will continue through state championship weekend Dec. 8-10.
Atlanta has the highest income inequality in the nation, Census data shows
Atlanta has the highest income inequality among large U.S. cities, according to recent data from the United States Censu...
WRDW-TV
McDuffie County schools dismissing early this Friday
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the Thomson High School football team reaching the playoffs, McDuffie County students will get out of school early Friday. The team won its third-round state playoff game against South Atlanta on the day after Thanksgiving. As a result, the team will be travel this Friday to compete in the final four against Appling County.
Comments / 0