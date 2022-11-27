ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

saturdaydownsouth.com

Cole Cubelic explains why he's not picking Georgia to win the national championship

Cole Cubelic was asked if he would pick Georgia or the field to win the national championship, and the SEC Network analyst and WJOX co-host chose the field. Speaking on the Zach Gelb Show, Cubelic explained that even though the Georgia rushing attack has been great in recent games, Cubelic would still not classify the offense as “high-powered.”
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Georgia football using past SEC championship defeats as fuel for LSU matchup: ‘Hopefully fourth times a charm’

ATHENS — Kirby Smart wasn’t wrong when he was sizing up the number of national championships he’s won compared to the number of SEC championships he has been a part of. With his time at Alabama and Georgia, Smart has won five national championships. He’s also won six SEC championships as well. Twice in his coaching career, he’s won a national title without winning the SEC, something that happened last year for the Bulldogs.
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Georgia football will hold No. 1 ranking heading into final College Football Playoff rankings

ATHENS — Heading into the final College Football Playoff rankings, Georgia will be the No. 1 ranked team. The Bulldogs won 37-14 against Georgia Tech last weekend, keeping them in the top spot. There is a new No. 2 team, as Michigan moves up following its big win over Ohio State. TCU now sits at No. 3, while USC moves from No. 6 to No. 4 after its win over Notre Dame.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Freshman Report: Which Georgia freshmen played against Georgia Tech

On Saturday, the Georgia Bulldogs capped off their regular season by hosting in-state rival Georgia Tech. A dominant second half pushed the Bulldogs past the Yellow Jackets in a performance that saw several of Georgia’s inexperienced players fill a role. Georgia played 14 true freshmen on Saturday, including one...
ATHENS, GA
southeasthoops.com

Georgia vs. LSU Prediction: Who Wins the SEC Championship Game?

In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Georgia vs. LSU prediction for the December 3 matchup in the SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Bulldogs completed their second consecutive regular season with a 37-14 win against Georgia Tech in Week 13,...
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Kirby Smart updates latest on tight end Arik Gilbert ahead of SEC championship game against LSU

ATHENS — Georgia may not have a former LSU Tiger available on Saturday, as Arik Gilbert has not dressed for Georgia in either of the last two games. The former 5-star prospect signed with LSU as a recruit in the 2020 recruiting cycle. He caught 35 passes for 368 yards and two touchdowns in eight games as a freshman at LSU before entering the transfer portal.
ATHENS, GA
WWL-TV

Fritz says he's staying at Tulane, Ga. Tech promoting interim coach

NEW ORLEANS — Tulane football head coach Willie Fritz will be staying in New Orleans after reportedly being offered a job at Georgia Tech. Sports Illustrated reporter Ross Dellenger says that Georgia Tech will promote its interim head coach Brent Key to permanent coach. Fritz was asked on Tuesday...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WRDW-TV

McDuffie County schools dismissing early this Friday

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the Thomson High School football team reaching the playoffs, McDuffie County students will get out of school early Friday. The team won its third-round state playoff game against South Atlanta on the day after Thanksgiving. As a result, the team will be travel this Friday to compete in the final four against Appling County.
MCDUFFIE COUNTY, GA

