ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Pockets of shelling across Ukraine as wintry warfare looms

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VUfff_0jOvIMaz00
World News

Shelling by Russian forces struck several areas in eastern and southern Ukraine overnight as utility crews continued efforts to restore power, water and heating following widespread strikes in recent weeks, officials said on Sunday.

With persistent snow blanketing the capital, Kyiv, analysts predict that wintry weather – bringing with it frozen terrain and gruelling fighting conditions – could have an increasing impact on the direction of the conflict that has raged since Russian forces invaded Ukraine more than nine months ago.

But, for the moment, both sides are being bogged down by heavy rain and muddy battlefield conditions in some areas, experts said.

After a blistering barrage of Russian artillery strikes on at least two occasions over the past two weeks, infrastructure teams in Ukraine were fanning out in round-the-clock deployments to restore key basic services as many Ukrainians struggle with only a few hours of electricity per day – if any.

State power grid operator Ukrenergo said on Sunday that electricity producers are now supplying about 80% of demand – an improvement from Saturday’s 75%.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW), a think tank that has been closely monitoring developments in Ukraine, said reporting from both sides indicates that heavy rain and mud have had an impact – but wider freezing expected along the front lines in coming days could play a role.

“It is unclear if either side is actively planning or preparing to resume major offensive or counter-offensive operations at that time, but the meteorological factors that have been hindering such operations will begin lifting,” it said in a note published on Saturday.

ISW said Russian forces are digging in further east of the city of Kherson, from which they were expelled by Ukrainian forces more than two weeks ago, and continued “routine artillery fire” across the Dnipro River.

In the eastern Donetsk region, five people were killed in shelling over the past day, according to governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.

Overnight shelling was reported by regional leaders in the Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk areas to the west.

Kharkiv governor Oleh Syniehubov said one person was killed and three others injured in the north-eastern region.

A day earlier, a long column of cars, vans and trucks drove away from recently liberated Kherson after intense shelling in recent days and amid concerns more pummelling from the Russian forces nearby could loom again in coming days.

“The day before yesterday, artillery hit our house. Four flats burned down. Windows shattered,” said city resident Vitaliy Nadochiy, who was driving out with a terrier on his lap and a Ukrainian flag hanging from a sun visor.

“We can’t be there. There is no electricity, no water, heating. So we are leaving to go to my brother.”

The top UN official in Ukraine said civilians continued to pour out of Kherson on Sunday.

“The level of destruction, the scope of the destruction, what’s required in the city and in the oblast — it’s massive,” said UN resident coordinator Denise Brown.

UN teams were ferrying in supplies including food, water, shelter materials, medicines, and blankets and mattresses, she said.

“Time is of the essence, of course, before it becomes an absolute catastrophe,” Ms Brown said.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Russia looking to make civilians suffer with infrastructure attacks – Blinken

US secretary of state Antony Blinken has condemned Russia’s assault on Ukraine’s power grid, saying that Moscow had turned its war machine to such strikes in order to “turn off the heat… so that civilians suffer”. Mr Blinken spoke at a Nato foreign ministers meeting...
newschain

Palace accused of institutional racism over remarks made to black charity boss

Buckingham Palace is facing accusations of “institutional racism” after the late Queen’s lady in waiting challenged a prominent black advocate for survivors of domestic abuse on where she “really came from”. Lady Susan Hussey, the Prince of Wales’s godmother, resigned from the household and apologised...
newschain

UK sanctions Russian officials who enlisted criminals to fight in Ukraine

Senior Russian prison officials who helped to enlist convicted criminals to fight in Ukraine have been targeted in the latest round of UK sanctions, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office has said. Arkady Gostev, director of the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service, and Dmitry Bezrukikh, head of the Federal Punishment Service...
newschain

Investigators estimate around 20 deaths are linked to blunder in Covid-19 lab

A blunder at a lab which saw thousands of positive Covid-19 cases reported as negative could have led to the deaths of at least 20 people, according to new estimates. The error at the Wolverhampton lab meant that around 39,000 PCR tests were reported as negative when they should have been positive between September 2 and October 12 2021 – mostly in the south-west of England.
newschain

Ryanair boss accuses French air traffic controllers of ‘recreational’ strikes

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary has accused French air traffic controllers of carrying out “recreational” strikes during the summer months. During a committee appearance before Irish politicians, the budget airline boss suggested that air traffic controller strikes happen on a Friday so that workers can get a three-day weekend.
newschain

Russia protests at Pope’s comments as Vatican seeks to mediate

Russia has lodged a formal protest with the Vatican over Pope Francis’s latest condemnation of atrocities in Ukraine, in which the pontiff blamed most of the cruelty on Chechens and other minorities in an apparent effort to spare ethnic Russian troops from criticism. The Kremlin’s ambassador to the Holy...
newschain

Jury retires in trial of builder accused of murdering two escorts

A jury has retired to decide the verdict in a double murder trial. The trial of Mark Brown, who is accused of murdering two escorts six months apart in 2021, came to a close on Tuesday at Hove Crown Court, East Sussex. The jury of 10 men and two women...
newschain

Sunak slams ‘unacceptable deterioration’ of northern railways

Rishi Sunak has slammed the “unacceptable deterioration” in northern England’s rail services, ahead of a meeting between mayors from the region and the Transport Secretary aimed at ending the “chaos”. The Prime Minister criticised Avanti West Coast as he faced pressure over its service from...
newschain

Figures show 97% of England’s bathing waters met water quality standards in 2022

Just over 97% of England’s designated bathing sites met minimum standards in 2022 – down slightly on the previous year, figures show. A dozen sites, including the country’s only two inland rivers that are designated as bathing waters, failed to meet the grade in testing for bacterial water pollution by the Environment Agency.
newschain

Census shows number identifying as Christian has fallen below half of population

The proportion of people in England and Wales identifying as Christian has fallen below 50% for the first time, according to census data. Some 46.2% of the population described themselves as Christian on the day of the 2021 census, down from 59.3% a decade earlier, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.
newschain

Ministers ‘considering plans to allow migrants to be held for up to 96 hours’

Ministers are reportedly considering changing the law to allow Channel migrants to be held at the Manston processing centre for up to 96 hours. According to The Daily Telegraph, the change would allow migrants to be held for three or four days – up from the current statutory limit of 24 hours – to give officials more flexibility in the event of another surge in Channel arrivals.
newschain

Bank’s chief economist says Brexit played a part in inflation surge

The Bank of England’s chief economist has said that Brexit has had an impact on the labour market and may have played a part in driving up inflation in the UK. Huw Pill said Brexit has reduced trade between the UK and Europe which has had a knock-on effect on labour, productivity and prices.
newschain

Lady Susan Hussey: The late Queen’s number one head girl who joined HMS Bubble

The late Queen’s loyal lady-in-waiting, Lady Susan Hussey, spent decades serving as one of Elizabeth II’s closest confidantes. She was dubbed the monarch’s number one head girl, but has now resigned amid a race row. She has stepped down from her newly appointed post where she was...
newschain

More ambulance service workers vote for industrial action

More ambulance service workers in England have voted for industrial action, raising the threat of widespread walkouts in the coming weeks. Unite announced that its members voted by up to 92% to take action, warning that strikes look set to begin ahead of Christmas. Unite will announce details in the...
newschain

Archbishop of Canterbury praises Ukrainian people in Kyiv visit

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby arrived in Kyiv on Wednesday for a three-day visit to the Ukrainian capital as he praised the “extraordinary courage” of the country’s people. The Archbishop said the Advent visit was about “showing solidarity” with the people and churches of Ukraine “as...
newschain

Badenoch defends Australia trade deal after criticism by former minister

Kemi Badenoch has conceded that deadlines in negotiations are “unhelpful” as she faced questions about high-profile criticism of the post-Brexit trade deal with Australia. Appearing before the International Trade Committee, Ms Badenoch was forced to defend UK free trade deals with Australia and New Zealand after stinging criticism from former environment secretary George Eustice earlier this month, who said that the Australian agreement “was not actually a very good deal” as the UK “gave away far too much for far too little in return”.
newschain

Teachers in Scotland set for further strike action as unions reject pay offer

All teaching unions in Scotland have rejected the latest pay offer as strike action looks set to continue. The Scottish Government submitted a pay offer to teachers last week which was summarily dismissed by the unions. Under that proposal, teachers earning under £40,107 would receive an increase of £1,926 per...

Comments / 0

Community Policy