Extra heartbreak: Wichita State basketball can’t close out Mizzou in overtime loss
Missed free throws and turnovers will haunt the Shockers in a game they could have won in regulation.
🏀 Mizzou rallies past Shockers in OT
WICHITA, Kan.-Turnovers and missed free throws haunted Wichita State in an 88-84 overtime loss to Missouri Tuesday night at Charles Koch Arena. Craig Porter Jr. and Jaykwon Walton scored 14 points apiece for WSU (4-3) which led by 10 with 5:12 to play. The Shockers shot 54.1 percent from the...
Former Shocker Teddy Allen to play at Koch Arena for new Wichita pro basketball team
The Skykings are backed by a wealthy investor and want to make a splash in Wichita this spring.
newmanu.edu
Newman Athletics announces Hall of Fame Class of 2023
Newman University Athletics is proud to announce the 2023 Hall of Fame Class. This year’s class will enshrine four individuals, a booster, and the Sr. Thomasine Stoecklein Spirit Award winner. Three former athletes, Larry Inlow (’98, men’s soccer), Rubi Torres (’15, women’s cross country) and Leroy Leep Jr (’79,...
Lowe named NJCAA 2nd-Team All-American
Hutchinson Community College women’s soccer sophomore forward Hadlie Lowe was named NJCAA 2nd-Team All-American on Tuesday. The back-to-back Jayhawk West Most Valuable Player becomes the 14th player in team history to earn All-America honors and the first since Esther Karhayu was named to the second team in 2020/21. Lowe,...
Wichita Wind Surge: No season tickets, starts new plans
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — If you are a die-hard Wichita Wind Surge fan, get ready for a new way to buy tickets. The minor league baseball team is getting rid of traditional season tickets and replacing them with something new. Fans can purchase direct reservation memberships called Wind Surge Membership Access Plans. “The traditional season […]
5 arrests, 9 tickets given out after K-State vs. KU football game
Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) State Troopers stayed busy after the Kansas State University versus University of Kansas football game.
sportsinks.com
Football in Kansas: Family connections and state records link state championship Saturday
NEWTON – Axtell coach Eric Detweiler pulled out his phone shortly after his Eagles defeated Thunder Ridge, 76-28, for the Eight-Man, Division II state championship Saturday. Detweiler wore a big smile as he turned to the massive Axtell fanbase that filled the visitors’ sideline at Newton’s Fischer Field.
Hutch Rec Director of Sports retiring end of year
Hutchinson, Kan. – The Hutchinson Recreation Commission (Hutch Rec) in Hutchinson, announced on Nov. 28, Director of Sports, Randy Carter, will be retiring on Dec. 31. Carter began his career with Hutch Rec in November 2007 as the agency’s Sports Coordinator. Carter moved into the Director of Sports...
Wichita ranked 7th worst Large College City in America
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new report from the website WalletHub ranks Wichita as the 7th worst Large College City in America. The report looked at several factors when ranking college cities across the U.S., including wallet friendliness, the social environment of the city, and academic and economic opportunities. Each of those categories is broken […]
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
How Google introduced an international student to Hutchinson
The City of Hutchinson and Hutchinson Community College (HCC) have Google to thank for introducing Reno County to international student Felipe Trautmann.
Kan. law prescribing abortion pills over telemedicine blocked
WICHITA — Kansas women could soon be able to seek abortion pills through telemedicine appointments after a judge blocked a state law banning the practice. Abortion providers and abortion rights advocates say the decision will help expand access to abortion for people across the state, particularly in areas like western Kansas that might be several hours from the nearest clinic. The state’s five clinics are clustered around Wichita and Kansas City, Kansas.
Haven students win Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Jackson Swearer with StartUp Hutch told the Board of County Commissioners Tuesday about the results of last week's Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge. There were participants from Haven, Pretty Prairie and Buhler this year. "We invite all students in the grades of 9-12 to participate," Swearer said. "We...
Four local projects part of KDOT bid letting earlier this month
TOPEKA — Two Harvey County projects and two Reno County projects were approved at the KDOT bid letting on Nov. 16, 2022, in Topeka. Some of the bids may include multiple projects that have been bundled based on proximity and type of work. Harvey ‑ 40 C‑5136‑01 ‑ 28...
WIBW
Two injured when semi-trucks collide in southeastern Kansas
WILSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two drivers were injured when semi-trucks collided in southeastern Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, emergency crews were called to the area of U.S. Highway 400 and Meade Rd. with reports of an injury crash.
Fatal accident in Harvey County Sunday morning kills Wichita man
HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. — A wrong way driver from Wichita died in an accident just south of Newton on I-135 just after midnight Sunday. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2012 Nissan Altima driven by 45-year-old Jeremy Sagerty of Wichita was traveling north in the southbound lanes of the highway when the Altima collided head-on with a 2021 Mercedes Sprinter driven by 50-year-old Christian Walker of San Francisco, California.
kfdi.com
State senator from Wichita to resign
A state senator from Wichita who was convicted of drunk driving last year has told Republican leaders that he will resign from office. 70-year-old Gene Suellentrop represents District 27, which includes northwest Wichita and the cities of Andale and Colwich. He was arrested in March, 2021 for driving the wrong way on Interstate 70 near downtown Topeka. He pleaded no contest to drunk driving and reckless driving, and he was sentenced to two days in jail plus a year of probation.
Kansas Aviation Museum is adding three new exhibits and a new theater
The Kansas Aviation Museum is expanding with three new exhibits, a couple of which are in the former airport’s baggage claim area, and a new theater.
Suspect in Kan. girl's abduction remains in Oklahoma jail
SEDGWICK COUNTY—A suspect captured after the abduction of a 6-year-old Kansas girl is awaiting extradition to Kansas. Just before 7p.m. p.m. Nov. 20, police responded to the 2300 block of N. Amidon in Wichita for an auto theft, kidnapping in a liquor store parking lot, according to Officer Trevor Macy.
