US News and World Report

Mexico Detains More Than 16,000 Foreign Migrants in Four Days

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico detained more than 16,000 migrants in a four-day span, including nearly 5,000 Venezuelans, the country's National Institute of Migration (INM) said Monday. The INM said 16,096 migrants from 46 countries were detained in 22 Mexican states between Nov. 17 and 20. The majority of the...
WSOC Charlotte

1 dead, at least 12 missing after storms trigger landslide on southern Italian island

One person is dead and at least 12 are missing after a severe storm triggered a landslide on the southern Italian island of Ischia on Saturday, authorities said. Update 1:42 p.m. EST Nov. 26: The body of a woman was pulled from the mud, Naples prefect Claudio Palomba told reporters during a news conference, The Associated Press reported.
AFP

Six years after bombings, Belgium readies for biggest trial

Belgium's worst peacetime massacre left 32 dead and hundreds marked for life. The case will not be the first for 33-year-old Salah Abdeslam, who was convicted in France as a ringleader in the November 13, 2015 Paris attacks that left 130 dead.
Porterville Recorder

Scientology Assist Team Brings Help to Their Country in Its Time of Need

For International Volunteer Day, we honor the Scientology Assist Team of Pakistan for their unconditional help. KARACHI, Pakistan and LOS ANGELES, Calif., Nov. 30, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — In a country as prone to cataclysm and disaster as Pakistan, some might say there is not much you can count on except bad news. But Perwaiz Hasan and the Scientology Assist Team are the exception to that rule.
Porterville Recorder

Mexico 2, Saudi Arabia 1

Second Half_1, Mexico, Martin, (Montes), 47th minute; 2, Mexico, Chavez, 52nd; 3, Saudi Arabia, Al-Dawsari, (Bahebri), 90th+5. Goalies_Mexico, Guillermo Ochoa, Rodolfo Cota, Alfredo Talavera; Saudi Arabia, Mohammed Alowais, Mohammed Alyami, Nawaf Alaqidi. Yellow Cards_Alvarez, Mexico, 16th; AlShehri, Saudi Arabia, 28th; Alhassan, Saudi Arabia, 34th; Altambakti, Saudi Arabia, 52nd; Madu, Saudi...
The Associated Press

China vows more ‘friendly consensus’ amid Vatican complaints

BEIJING (AP) — Beijing and the Vatican are once again tangling over the prickly issue of appointing Chinese bishops. After complaints from the Vatican that Beijing was violating a 2018 interim accord, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Monday said the country is willing to expand the “friendly consensus” achieved with the Vatican over bishop nominations.
The Associated Press

Vatican Swiss Guard slayings back in spotlight with new book

ROME (AP) — The mother of a Swiss Guard member accused of committing one of the most sensational crimes in recent Vatican history – fatally shooting his commander and the senior officer’s wife before killing himself -- is turning to the United Nations and Pope Francis in hopes of getting some closure nearly a quarter-century after the slayings. Muguette Baudat was on hand Tuesday as her lawyer, Laura Sgro, a veteran defense attorney in Vatican criminal trials, detailed her efforts to pry information out of the Vatican and access the court file into the May 4, 1998 slayings that are...

