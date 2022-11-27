12 Fun things to do in Houston this week of November 28, 2022 include College Student Nights at Green Mountain Energy Ice, Cistern Illuminated, and more!

Read full article on original website
Popular Houston Restaurant Coming to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Houston Adds Abreu? The League Might Have A ProblemIBWAAHouston, TX
Revolutionizing Future Lives: City of Houston's New Pilot Program Teach Low-income Neighborhood Citizens to Use ComputerClarence WalkerHouston, TX
Delano Burkes: A Houston family is asking for the public’s help to find their missing loved oneJenifer KnightonHouston, TX
The Importance Of Martin MaldonadoIBWAAHouston, TX
houstononthecheap.com
Top 10 things to do in Houston with kids this weekend of December 2, 2022 include Alvin Christmas Train 2022, Holiday Festival at Levy Park, and more!
Our picks for things to do in Houston with kids this weekend of December 2 include Alvin Christmas Train 2022, Holiday Festival at Levy Park, MFAH Playdate, Books on the Bayou, & more!. Are you looking for things to do with your kids this weekend in Houston? H-town is a...
Word on the street Texas City/La Marque...
Nitro Extreme at Tanger Outlets, Houston. JOIN US @ 𝑻𝒆𝒙𝒂𝒔 𝑪𝒊𝒕𝒚, 𝑻𝒆𝒙𝒂𝒔 DON'T FORGET TO USE PROMO CODE:. 𝟓𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐍𝐈𝐓𝐑𝐎 for $5 OFF EVERY ticket on ANY level of seating DON'T MISS MOTORCYCLES, FIRE STUNTS & MORE 𝑫𝑬𝑪𝑬𝑴𝑩𝑬𝑹 𝟖-𝟏𝟏 𝒂𝒕 Tanger Outlets, Houston Get your tickets NOW: https://nitro.cirqueitalia.com/?cid=FBC !!
houstononthecheap.com
Top 10 things to do in Houston this weekend of December 2, 2022 include Christmas Cruises at Buffalo Bayou, Santa’s Shopping Stroll at Citycentre, and more!
Our top free and cheap picks for things to do in Houston this weekend of December 2 include the Christmas Cruises at Buffalo Bayou, Santa’s Shopping Stroll at Citycentre, Skating with the Stars, Beauty and the Beast Musical at Art Factory, and more!. There’s always a lot to do...
allamericanatlas.com
17 Fantastic Things to Do Alone in Houston, Texas (2022)
Houston, Texas for solo travelers is a fantastic idea!. This major metropolitan Texas city has it all, from beautiful bike rides to breweries where you can blend in, and if you’re looking for things to do in Houston alone because your travel companions have bailed, don’t worry. You’ll...
houstononthecheap.com
Top 11 Things to do in Galveston This Weekend of December 2, 2022 include Dickens on The Strand, Festival of Lights at Moody Gardens, and more!
Here are our top things to do in Galveston this weekend of December 2, 2022: Dickens on The Strand, Festival of Lights at Moody Gardens, Holiday Delights 2022 at The Bryan Museum, Holiday Afternoon Tea at The San Luis Resort, and lots more!. The Galveston Calendar of Events 2022 is...
This Luxurious $27 Million Houston Home Has an Extraordinary Amount of Windows
Don't expect a lot of privacy living in this luxurious Houston, TX mansion. Well, I'm sure if you're dropping $27 million on your house you'll be able to invest appropriately in window blinds. But this nearly see-through home is truly a sight to behold. Yup, I just found the people...
A Texas Woman Found Out She Has The Largest Feet In The World & Struggles To Find Shoes
Texas has a few Guinness World record holders who call the state home, like the world's largest dog. Another Texan, Tanya Herbert, recently joined the esteemed group of titleholders when she gained the official world record of the largest feet on a living female person in October. With an impressive...
cw39.com
-20° cooler in 24 hour temperature change
HOUSTON (KIAH) It’s 20 degrees cooler than it was Monday morning. Local temperatures will dip a little over the next few hours before going back up this afternoon. CW39 chief meteorologist Adam Krueger has this brief look at that…
KHOU
'Where there’s a will there’s a way' | How a Houston-area businessman saved Super Feast
A truck carrying hundreds of turkeys from Nebraska to Houston broke down. Those turkeys were lost but Tanweer Ahmed wasn't going to let that ruin the holiday.
smartcitiesdive.com
How Houston’s homeless strategy became a model for other US cities
Editor’s note: This is the first piece in a series on the factors that have led to the success of Houston’s homeless response system, and the challenges the city faces and will continue to face in addressing homelessness. Just a decade ago, Houston had the sixth largest homeless...
Houston-area businessman steps in after 12,000 pounds of turkey were ruined en route to Super Feast
HOUSTON — Houston’s massive Thanksgiving Day Super Feast put on by City Wide Club was a success this year, however, it wasn’t all smooth sailing in the days leading up to the event. On Nov. 20, the Sunday before Super Feast was to take place, there was...
This Brick Home on the Water in Spring, Texas is Picture Perfect
This amazing home located in Spring, Texas doesn’t just look nice, this is what life goals are all about. When I saw the back patio area, I knew this property was something special. Just looking at the home from the front view you know it’s stunning, the fence, the landscaping, the architecture it’s all incredible. Although, with a list price of $5,575,000, the home better be something unforgettable.
Houston Chronicle
Classes still canceled at Houston-area ISDs after lifting of boil water notice
Classes at a number of Houston-area school districts will remain closed despite the City of Houston lifting its boil water notice Tuesday morning. The following districts will not hold classes Tuesday:. Aldine ISD: All facilities will be closed. Houston ISD: All employees will work remotely. Pasadena ISD: Staff must report...
Does my area fall under Houston's boil water notice? What we know
How can you tell if your water provider is part of the boil water notice for City of Houston customers? Check the following list for more guidance.
The Houston boil water notice could also impact these places
HOUSTON — A boil water notice was issued for the City of Houston's main water system Sunday evening. That means the notice is in effect for everyone in Houston. The City of Houston released a list of places that could also be impacted by the boil water notice. The...
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 15 Festivals, Events & Things to Do This Week in Houston: November 28 to December 4, 2022
Make the most of your week with our top festivals, events, and things to do this week in Houston from Monday, November 28 to Sunday, December 4, 2022. We’ve whittled down all the happenings in H-Town to our 15 picks for the week, but you can always check out the extended calendar for more things to do in Houston.
Here's which Houston restaurants are open, closed after boil water notice
Many spots in town have been able to open with either full or limited menus.
A Broken Jar of Salsa Leads to a Man Getting Shot in Atascocita, Texas
Twenty something years ago, I worked at a gas station right off Interstate 20 in Lindale. During my time there, I worked every shift, morning, afternoon, night and overnight. For the most part, it was pretty chill. We had an occasional dust up but nothing that couldn't be resolved through a healthy conversation. Never did I have a moment where I thought I needed to get a weapon out to deal with a customer. Apparently, a woman in Atascocita, Texas, northwest of Houston, thought it Was necessary and is now in jail for it.
Water boil order issued for more than 2 million in Houston
HOUSTON — (AP) — More than 2 million people in the Houston area were urged to boil their tap water Monday after a power outage at a purification plant prompted the mayor to initiate a review of what went wrong. The boil order notice tells customers in the...
houstonfoodfinder.com
How Some Houston Restaurant Owners Are Responding to the Boil Water Notice — Updated
Is your Houston restaurant, bar or other food and beverage business closed today, or open with precautions? You can email us. This is a developing story and will be updated through the day. A power outage on Sunday, November 29 at approximately 10:30 a.m. has led to a lot of...
