Green Bay, WI

Kyler Murray gives perfect quote to describe fourth-and-1 interception: 'Schematically we were kinda f—'

The Cardinals' woes continued Sunday, as they dropped their fourth game in their last five against the Chargers 25-24 to go to 4-8 on the season. Perhaps no play better encapsulated the Cardinals' struggles better than a fourth-and-1 interception in the second quarter, in which Kyler Murray threw a heave up to DeAndre Hopkins that was intercepted by Derwin James.
Fantasy TE PPR Rankings Week 13: Who to start, sit at tight end in fantasy football

Injuries have turned the tight end position upside down in recent weeks, knocking out must-starts like Dallas Goedert, Kyle Pitts, Darren Waller, and Zach Ertz. Our Week 13 fantasy TE PPR rankings remain strong with several viable sleepers and waiver-wire streamers despite missing those stars. Softening the blow a tiny...
Week 13 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks

Fantasy football owners won't be missing too many important players with just the Panthers and Cardinals on bye this week, but with injuries continuing to open the door for under-the-radar backups, start 'em, sit 'em decisions aren't getting any easier. As such, having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is more important than ever. The more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can absorb, the better it will make your Week 13 lineup decisions.
Best NFL Bets Week 13: Browns down Texans, Titans cover against Eagles, Kenny Pickett guides Steelers over Falcons

'Tis the season for food, family, fun, and frenzied gift-giving, but Santa can't very well afford presents without a little side hustle! Food and energy prices, a looming rail strike, and ever-rising interest rates have everyone worried about the bottom line. That's why we put extra work into researching our Week 13 NFL best bets, providing you with the moneyline, against-the-spread, over/under, and prop bets we think give you the best chance of making some much-needed moolah.
TENNESSEE STATE
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Aaron Rodgers, Darnell Mooney, Jakobi Meyers affecting Week 13 waiver wire pickups

After another wild Sunday, fantasy football owners are assessing how their teams performed and which players are dealing with new injury issues. This week, three notable players in teams' passing games were slowed by ailments (Aaron Rodgers, Darnell Mooney, and Jakobi Meyers), and if those guys are projected to miss more time, it will certainly affect Week 13 waiver wire pickups and rankings.
Titans vs. Eagles odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 13

Derrick Henry and the Titans will try to win their second-straight road game on Sunday afternoon when they head to Philly to play Jalen Hurts and the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field (1 p.m. ET, CBS). The Titans had their two-game winning streak snapped last week by the Bengals, while the Eagles have won two consecutive games after losing to the Commanders earlier this month.
NASHVILLE, TN
Week 13 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on JaMycal Hasty, Treylon Burks, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool

After our one-week reprieve from an abbreviated schedule, the bye weeks are back. Fortunately, just two teams are off (Panthers, Cardinals), but between injuries and varying degrees of favorable matchups, fantasy owners have plenty of tough start 'em, sit 'em questions. The experts at RotoBaller are here to help by allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to aid in making your Week 13 fantasy lineup decisions.
Seahawks' Darrell Taylor leaves sideline to block on interception return, gets away with it

Officials are going to want to file this one away under a "whoopsie." Five seconds into Raiders vs. Seahawks, Derek Carr threw an interception to Quandre Diggs on a pass intended for Davante Adams. Following the pick, officials missed that 12, not 11, Seahawks were on the field for the return, as outside linebacker Darrell Taylor got a bit overzealous from the sidelines after the pick.
SEATTLE, WA

