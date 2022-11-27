Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Aaron Rodgers injury update: Packers QB leaves 'Sunday Night Football' with rib ailment
The Packers' playoff hopes appeared to be on the brink of elimination Sunday night against the Eagles. The sight of an injured Aaron Rodgers does little to bolster confidence in Green Bay reaching the playoffs. Rodgers left the "Sunday Night Football" contest in Philadelphia in the third quarter with a...
Sporting News
Cowboys' Jerry Jones dismisses Odell Beckham Jr. airport incident: 'His behavior is not an issue'
Jerry Jones is not worried about any character concerns with Odell Beckham Jr. after the receiver was removed from a flight in Miami on Sunday. The Cowboys owner, appearing on Dallas radio station KRLD-FM on Tuesday, dismissed any notion that the incident impacted his interest in the free-agent receiver. “No,...
Sporting News
Kyler Murray gives perfect quote to describe fourth-and-1 interception: 'Schematically we were kinda f—'
The Cardinals' woes continued Sunday, as they dropped their fourth game in their last five against the Chargers 25-24 to go to 4-8 on the season. Perhaps no play better encapsulated the Cardinals' struggles better than a fourth-and-1 interception in the second quarter, in which Kyler Murray threw a heave up to DeAndre Hopkins that was intercepted by Derwin James.
Sporting News
Fantasy TE PPR Rankings Week 13: Who to start, sit at tight end in fantasy football
Injuries have turned the tight end position upside down in recent weeks, knocking out must-starts like Dallas Goedert, Kyle Pitts, Darren Waller, and Zach Ertz. Our Week 13 fantasy TE PPR rankings remain strong with several viable sleepers and waiver-wire streamers despite missing those stars. Softening the blow a tiny...
Sporting News
Russell Wilson draws Bo Callahan comparisons after 'half' of Broncos teammates show up to QB's birthday party
When the Broncos traded for Russell Wilson during the 2022 NFL offseason, the hope was that the veteran quarterback would help to fix Denver's woes at the position. Instead, Wilson has struggled immensely while leading the Broncos to a 3-8 record and last place in the AFC West, and the situation around him seems to be rapidly deteriorating.
Sporting News
Has Russell Wilson lost the locker room? Nathaniel Hackett denies 'gossip' around Broncos QB
It's not a good sign when the Broncos head coach is fielding questions over whether the team's big offseason acquisition and long-term quarterback has lost the locker room just 10 games into the season. But this season has been filled with nothing but bad signs for Denver. NFL Network's Tom...
Sporting News
Week 13 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks
Fantasy football owners won't be missing too many important players with just the Panthers and Cardinals on bye this week, but with injuries continuing to open the door for under-the-radar backups, start 'em, sit 'em decisions aren't getting any easier. As such, having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is more important than ever. The more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can absorb, the better it will make your Week 13 lineup decisions.
Sporting News
Why 'NFL RedZone,' CBS didn't show ending to Raiders' overtime win vs. Seahawks
The Raiders-Seahawks game proved to be one of the more entertaining showdowns in Week 12, with both teams going back and forth in an eventual 40-34 overtime victory for Las Vegas. Indeed, it was running back Josh Jacobs who provided the climactic finish for the game, rushing 86 yards for...
Sporting News
Best NFL Bets Week 13: Browns down Texans, Titans cover against Eagles, Kenny Pickett guides Steelers over Falcons
'Tis the season for food, family, fun, and frenzied gift-giving, but Santa can't very well afford presents without a little side hustle! Food and energy prices, a looming rail strike, and ever-rising interest rates have everyone worried about the bottom line. That's why we put extra work into researching our Week 13 NFL best bets, providing you with the moneyline, against-the-spread, over/under, and prop bets we think give you the best chance of making some much-needed moolah.
Sporting News
Jeff Saturday explains Colts' late-game clock management vs. Steelers: 'Didn't think time was of the essence'
Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday is defending his late-game clock management after Indianapolis' 24-17 loss to the Steelers on "Monday Night Football" in Week 12. Saturday's decision not to use a timeout during a three-play sequence that ran the clock from 1:35 remaining to 30 seconds to go came under fire after the defeat.
Sporting News
Is Joe Burrow-Patrick Mahomes the new Brady-Manning? One Bengals receiver says so
Tom Brady and Peyton Manning defined one of the greatest quarterback rivalries in history throughout Manning's career in the NFL. Since the former Colts and Broncos QB retired, everyone has been looking for the next big pairing. Tyler Boyd thinks it includes his team's quarterback. The Bengals wide receiver said...
Sporting News
NFL picks, predictions for Week 13: Dolphins upset 49ers; Cowboys crush Colts; Browns win Deshaun Watson return
Week 13 of the NFL schedule features six games between teams with winning records, including an AFC championship rematch, a possible Super Bowl preview and a NFC East rivalry with an unexpected spotlight. The Chiefs meet the Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium at 4:25 p.m. in what should be the...
Sporting News
Who is the Steelers' kicker? Why Matthew Wright, not Chris Boswell, is kicking for Pittsburgh
The Steelers are without one of their longest-tenured and most recognizable players for "Monday Night Football" against the Colts in NFL Week 12. Kicker Chris Boswell is not available for the contest. He has been the team's starter at the position since 2015, but he hasn't played since Week 7 because of a nagging injury.
Sporting News
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Aaron Rodgers, Darnell Mooney, Jakobi Meyers affecting Week 13 waiver wire pickups
After another wild Sunday, fantasy football owners are assessing how their teams performed and which players are dealing with new injury issues. This week, three notable players in teams' passing games were slowed by ailments (Aaron Rodgers, Darnell Mooney, and Jakobi Meyers), and if those guys are projected to miss more time, it will certainly affect Week 13 waiver wire pickups and rankings.
Sporting News
Titans vs. Eagles odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 13
Derrick Henry and the Titans will try to win their second-straight road game on Sunday afternoon when they head to Philly to play Jalen Hurts and the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field (1 p.m. ET, CBS). The Titans had their two-game winning streak snapped last week by the Bengals, while the Eagles have won two consecutive games after losing to the Commanders earlier this month.
Sporting News
Jeff Saturday's old tweets resurface on heels of Colts' bizarre 'Monday Night Football' time management
Jeff Saturday may have a tweet for everything. Before taking the head coaching gig with the Colts, Saturday was a talking head for ESPN, and his job was to, well, talk. Whether that was on TV or Twitter didn't matter, but the latter is a growing cause for entertainment as Saturday's coaching tenure plays out in Indy.
Sporting News
FanDuel Picks Week 13: Best NFL DFS lineup advice for daily fantasy football tournaments
Week 13 is filled with a ton of great matchups on Sunday's main slate, which it always makes it more fun for daily fantasy football players to enter a few DFS tournaments. Our FanDuel lineup features an exciting Bengals' QB-WR stack, a couple of standout rookies, and a veteran tight end looking to bounce back from a no-show performance.
Sporting News
Week 13 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on JaMycal Hasty, Treylon Burks, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool
After our one-week reprieve from an abbreviated schedule, the bye weeks are back. Fortunately, just two teams are off (Panthers, Cardinals), but between injuries and varying degrees of favorable matchups, fantasy owners have plenty of tough start 'em, sit 'em questions. The experts at RotoBaller are here to help by allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to aid in making your Week 13 fantasy lineup decisions.
Sporting News
Seahawks' Darrell Taylor leaves sideline to block on interception return, gets away with it
Officials are going to want to file this one away under a "whoopsie." Five seconds into Raiders vs. Seahawks, Derek Carr threw an interception to Quandre Diggs on a pass intended for Davante Adams. Following the pick, officials missed that 12, not 11, Seahawks were on the field for the return, as outside linebacker Darrell Taylor got a bit overzealous from the sidelines after the pick.
Sporting News
Von Miller injury update: Bills pass-rusher provides potential timetable for return from knee injury
Von Miller is out indefinitely because of a knee injury he suffered against the Lions on Thanksgiving Day. The Bills' top pass rusher is hoping that he won't have to miss much time because of it. Miller addressed his injury on a recent episode of "The VonCast." He said that...
