ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pendleton, OR

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

Kittitas Valley- Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows. 16 to 20. East wind 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow in the. morning. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. North wind 5...
PENDLETON, OR
SFGate

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast. This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged. values for large geographic areas and may not be representative. of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,. please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev. CAZ072-NVZ002-011500- Greater Lake Tahoe Area- Including the cities of...
RENO, NV
SFGate

Atlantic hurricane season ends with 14 named storms

MIAMI (AP) — An Atlantic hurricane season that had 14 named storms officially ended on Wednesday, leaving residents in the Florida Keys to celebrate even as others around Florida and Puerto Rico continue to grapple with the damage caused by Hurricanes Ian, Nicole and Fiona. The 2022 season had...
KEY WEST, FL
SFGate

Drying California lake to get $250M in US drought funding

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The federal government said Monday it will spend $250 million over four years on environmental cleanup and restoration work around a drying Southern California lake that's fed by the depleted Colorado River. The future of the Salton Sea, and who is financially responsible for it,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

In Arizona, losing candidate points to perceived conflict

PHOENIX (AP) — Republican Kari Lake and supporters of her failed campaign for Arizona governor are attacking Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs as having a conflict of interest for overseeing the election she won. Secretaries of state across the country routinely oversee their own races, and Republicans had...
ARIZONA STATE
SFGate

Officers shoot 2 inmates after stabbing at California prison

SUSANVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Two correctional officers shot and killed two incarcerated people who were stabbing a fellow inmate at a Northern California prison, authorities said Wednesday. Staff at High Desert State Prison in Susanville responded around 11 a.m. Tuesday after Anthony Aguilera was attacked by two men wielding...
SUSANVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy