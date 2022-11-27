Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast
Kittitas Valley- Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows. 16 to 20. East wind 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow in the. morning. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. North wind 5...
Graphs show how much snow is forecast to fall on roads in Sierra Nevada
A potent cold front is forecast to slam the Sierra Nevada and Tahoe Basin on Wednesday night into Thursday.
SFGate
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast. This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged. values for large geographic areas and may not be representative. of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,. please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev. CAZ072-NVZ002-011500- Greater Lake Tahoe Area- Including the cities of...
Storm update: Cold front headed for Bay Area is 'speeding up'
A cold front could bring heavy rain, small hail and high-elevation snow to the Bay Area.
California's most recent volcanic eruption rained ash for 300 miles
"No one can say when or where the next eruption will occur. We can only say that it will."
Mauna Loa lava flow could reach major Hawaii highway, officials say
The largest flow is slowly streaming down the northeast slope toward Daniel K. Inouye Highway.
SFGate
Atlantic hurricane season ends with 14 named storms
MIAMI (AP) — An Atlantic hurricane season that had 14 named storms officially ended on Wednesday, leaving residents in the Florida Keys to celebrate even as others around Florida and Puerto Rico continue to grapple with the damage caused by Hurricanes Ian, Nicole and Fiona. The 2022 season had...
Southwest suspends some Hawaii flights after Mauna Loa eruption prompts advisory
Check with the airline prior to heading to the airport.
Plan to cut lanes from Tahoe's Highway 50 draws protests from locals
Parts of Highway 50 would go from four to two lanes.
SFGate
Drying California lake to get $250M in US drought funding
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The federal government said Monday it will spend $250 million over four years on environmental cleanup and restoration work around a drying Southern California lake that's fed by the depleted Colorado River. The future of the Salton Sea, and who is financially responsible for it,...
Northern California just got a new area code as Central Valley adds 350
Northern California residents, say hello to the 350 area code.
SFGate
In Arizona, losing candidate points to perceived conflict
PHOENIX (AP) — Republican Kari Lake and supporters of her failed campaign for Arizona governor are attacking Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs as having a conflict of interest for overseeing the election she won. Secretaries of state across the country routinely oversee their own races, and Republicans had...
SFGate
Officers shoot 2 inmates after stabbing at California prison
SUSANVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Two correctional officers shot and killed two incarcerated people who were stabbing a fellow inmate at a Northern California prison, authorities said Wednesday. Staff at High Desert State Prison in Susanville responded around 11 a.m. Tuesday after Anthony Aguilera was attacked by two men wielding...
Comments / 0