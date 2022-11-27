ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- It’s estimated that an average of 27 cars are stolen each day in St. Louis City and St. Louis County combined. In St. Louis alone, more than 6,000 vehicles have been reported stolen so far this year. Many of them are Kia and Hyundai models because of a vulnerability with the ignition.

SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO