Wood River, IL

edglentoday.com

ISP Plans Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement Patrols In Madison and St. Clair Counties

COLLINSVILLE – Illinois State Police (ISP) District 11 Commander, Captain Casey Faro, announces the ISP will conduct Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) patrols in Madison and St. Clair County during December. ACE patrols allow the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to violations associated with impaired driving and illegal transportation or consumption of alcohol or drugs.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Carlyle Lake Water Control Public Meeting

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has announced plans for a public workshop to be held at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, December 12, 2022, at the Mariner’s Village Resort Conference Center in Carlyle, Illinois. The purpose of the workshop is to discuss the current water control plan for Carlyle...
CARLYLE, IL
Washington Missourian

MoDOT to host forum on proposed changes to Highway 100 interchanges

Representatives from the Missouri Department of Transportation will be sharing the results of a Highway 100 traffic study on Thursday during a open-house style meeting at the Washington City Hall. The meeting is scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. The traffic study was commissioned in hopes of identifying ways that...
WASHINGTON, MO
showmeprogress.com

Punching down is never a good look

As if a lack of transparency is aspirational. The city calls Elad Gross’ lawsuit “a publicity stunt,” seeks $25K in damages. I sometimes sue the government on behalf of hurt people. The day before Thanksgiving, my government decided to sue me and start a negative media campaign in an Eric-Greitens-esque attempt to discredit my work.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Local leaders open to restarting talks to merge St. Louis City, County

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Local leaders are discussing restarting talks to merge St. Louis City and St. Louis County, News 4 confirmed Monday. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, and new Board of Alderman President Megan Green have expressed interest in resuming talks to merge.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Effingham Radio

Man Shot By Police In Litchfield Dies

A man who was shot by police in Litchfield last week is dead. State police say Shane Michael Boston was shot Thanksgiving morning after displaying a handgun in the parking lot of the Taylorville Community Credit Union on West Union Avenue. He died the same day at the hospital.
LITCHFIELD, IL
KMOV

Extra efforts being made to catch car thieves

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- It’s estimated that an average of 27 cars are stolen each day in St. Louis City and St. Louis County combined. In St. Louis alone, more than 6,000 vehicles have been reported stolen so far this year. Many of them are Kia and Hyundai models because of a vulnerability with the ignition.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Customer, employee get into shootout at Taco Bell in Arnold

ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV) - A customer and employee got into a shootout at a Taco Bell in Arnold Sunday, police tell News 4. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. at the Taco Bell in the 1900 block of Richardson Road. The customer and employee got into an argument. Both men then pulled out guns and exchanged shots.
ARNOLD, MO

