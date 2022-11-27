Read full article on original website
edglentoday.com
ISP Plans Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement Patrols In Madison and St. Clair Counties
COLLINSVILLE – Illinois State Police (ISP) District 11 Commander, Captain Casey Faro, announces the ISP will conduct Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) patrols in Madison and St. Clair County during December. ACE patrols allow the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to violations associated with impaired driving and illegal transportation or consumption of alcohol or drugs.
KMOV
Documents show STL CityWide illegally evicted a tenant, attorney says they refuse to give back apartment and possessions
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Homeless people sleeping in stairwells, car break-ins, and broken down elevators; all issues Art Loft residents have brought to News 4. Residents said there have been issues for the last year, but now, the court is getting involved after one tenant was wrongfully evicted. “We...
Effingham Radio
Carlyle Lake Water Control Public Meeting
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has announced plans for a public workshop to be held at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, December 12, 2022, at the Mariner’s Village Resort Conference Center in Carlyle, Illinois. The purpose of the workshop is to discuss the current water control plan for Carlyle...
KMOV
City, county and residents weigh in on merging St. Louis entities together
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s been nearly 150 years since St. Louis City and County split apart, but talks on reuniting have emerged once again, leaving some residents in the Metro skeptical about such a move. “I think it’s just, in general, preserving the two would be better...
St. Louis Board of Aldermen introduces new bill to increase their pay
When the St. Louis Board of Aldermen is cut in half next April, a bill has been introduced to raise their pay to $72,000.
Washington Missourian
MoDOT to host forum on proposed changes to Highway 100 interchanges
Representatives from the Missouri Department of Transportation will be sharing the results of a Highway 100 traffic study on Thursday during a open-house style meeting at the Washington City Hall. The meeting is scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. The traffic study was commissioned in hopes of identifying ways that...
showmeprogress.com
Punching down is never a good look
As if a lack of transparency is aspirational. The city calls Elad Gross’ lawsuit “a publicity stunt,” seeks $25K in damages. I sometimes sue the government on behalf of hurt people. The day before Thanksgiving, my government decided to sue me and start a negative media campaign in an Eric-Greitens-esque attempt to discredit my work.
KMOV
Prison time recommended for former St. Louis Board of Aldermen who pleaded guilty in bribery scheme
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The United States Attorneys for the Eastern District of Missouri are asking the court to sentence three former St. Louis City elected officials to prison. Former Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed and former Aldermen Jeffrey Boyd and John Collins-Muhammad each pleaded guilty earlier this year to charges related to bribery schemes.
939theeagle.com
Missouri executes convicted murderer; St. Louis congresswoman blasts governor for denying clemency
A convicted murderer from St. Louis County has been executed by lethal injection, 17 years after he killed a Kirkwood police sergeant. Kevin Johnson was executed Tuesday evening at the state’s maximum-security prison in southeast Missouri’s Bonne Terre. Governor Mike Parson rejected a clemency request from Johnson’s attorneys,...
Newly released photos show St. Louis aldermen taking thousands in bribes
ST. LOUIS — Federal prosecutors on Tuesday released never-before-seen photos of three former St. Louis aldermen, including President Lewis Reed, accepting bribes from an undercover FBI informant. The photos were released as part of a sentencing memorandum for the three men. Reed and former Alderman Jeffrey Boyd pleaded guilty...
Kevin Johnson execution scheduled
The Missouri Supreme Court rejects a last-minute plea to stop Tuesday night’s planned execution of Kevin Johnson.
KMOV
Local leaders open to restarting talks to merge St. Louis City, County
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Local leaders are discussing restarting talks to merge St. Louis City and St. Louis County, News 4 confirmed Monday. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, and new Board of Alderman President Megan Green have expressed interest in resuming talks to merge.
Effingham Radio
Man Shot By Police In Litchfield Dies
A man who was shot by police in Litchfield last week is dead. State police say Shane Michael Boston was shot Thanksgiving morning after displaying a handgun in the parking lot of the Taylorville Community Credit Union on West Union Avenue. He died the same day at the hospital.
‘PPP Party’: St. Louis woman accused in $291K pandemic loan fraud
A St. Louis woman is accused of fraud, money laundering, and other crimes while acquiring a $291,000 loan from a COVID-19 pandemic relief program.
Gun seized from East St. Louis High School checkpoint, arrest made
One person is in custody after attempting to bring a gun into East St. Louis High School on Tuesday morning.
KMOV
Extra efforts being made to catch car thieves
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- It’s estimated that an average of 27 cars are stolen each day in St. Louis City and St. Louis County combined. In St. Louis alone, more than 6,000 vehicles have been reported stolen so far this year. Many of them are Kia and Hyundai models because of a vulnerability with the ignition.
Dumpster fires in south St. Louis City Tuesday morning
A garage in south St. Louis City was severely damaged after a line of dumpsters caught fire.
St. Louis PPP Fraudster: 'One Cardinal Way Here We Come'
Prosecutors say Jeannine Buford spent $291K in CARES Act money on a BMW, Ballpark Village apartment
KMOV
Customer, employee get into shootout at Taco Bell in Arnold
ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV) - A customer and employee got into a shootout at a Taco Bell in Arnold Sunday, police tell News 4. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. at the Taco Bell in the 1900 block of Richardson Road. The customer and employee got into an argument. Both men then pulled out guns and exchanged shots.
St. Louis Comes After Lawyer Who Accused Them of Sunshine Law Violations
The city calls Elad Gross' lawsuit "a publicity stunt," seeks $25K in damages
