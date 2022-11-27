Read full article on original website
Related
advantagenews.com
U.S. Small Business Administration to give $83 million to restaurants
The U.S. Small Business Administration has begun releasing financial aid to restaurants nationwide. One member of the Illinois Restaurant Association discusses what this could mean for in-state eateries. The money will come from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, which will use its remaining $83 million of COVID-19 relief money to help...
advantagenews.com
‘Operation Disrupt’ gains traction at disrupting suicide attempts in Illinois
A suicide prevention program initially launched in February 2020 is generating interest from Illinois police departments. Operation Disrupt was launched by the Naperville Park District Police, Naperville Police Department, Will County Forest Preserve District, DuPage County Forest Preserve District and Linden Oaks Behavioral Health. The primary aspect of the operation is to use data to help officers check common suicide attempt locations in parks.
ourquadcities.com
Emergency rental assistance available in Illinois
Individuals and families who are at risk of eviction or homelessness are encouraged to apply for emergency rental assistance through SAL Community Services. Until Dec. 31, 2022, applications for back rent and advance rent are open to qualified residents of Henry, Mercer, or Rock Island Counties, a news release says.
Pritzker appoints new cannabis officer for Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Governor J.B. Pritzker announced Monday he has appointed a new replacement Cannabis Regulation Oversight Officer. The new appointee is Erin Johnson, who currently works at the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice and previously worked for former governor Bruce Rauner. “Erin Johnson’s commitment to equity will serve Illinois well as she takes […]
Governor JB Pritzker announces agreement to eliminate pandemic unemployment debt
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Governor JB Pritzker announced an agreement to pay off the state of Illinois’ remaining $1.36 billion unemployment insurance loan balance Tuesday. The bipartisan agreement will save taxpayers an estimated $20 million in interest costs that would be due next September. Representatives from business, labor, bipartisan members of the general assembly and the […]
POLITICO
Giannoulias teams up with … Brady!
SPRINGFIELD. Ill. — Alexi Giannoulias, the Democratic secretary of state elect, has pulled together a huge transition team in an effort to transform the office that’s been led for more than 20 years by retiring Secretary of State Jesse White. And get this: A key player on the...
Pritzker Anticipates Tweaks, but Says ‘SAFE-T Act' Should Go Into Effect Jan. 1
As lawmakers return this week for the final veto session of 2022, and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker predicts tweaks will be made to the controversial SAFE-T Act. “I think there will be a good bill that will be presented," he said. "We shouldn’t be flinging the doors open Jan. 1, with the misinformation that’s been put out there, as the driver of that, let’s fix that.”
wsiu.org
Three Southern Illinois organizations will receive grants to provide health care to people in the region
Three Southern Illinois organizations will receive grants to help improve health care for people in the region. Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation and the Illinois Children’s Healthcare Foundation recently renewed grants to Community Health & Emergency Services, Shawnee Health and Development Corporation and SIU Dental Hygiene. Community Health &...
Can I drive in Illinois with an out-of-state license?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — If you’re new to driving in Illinois, you may be wondering how long you can legally drive on an out-of-state license. According to the Illinois Secretary of State, drivers moving to Illinois can use their home state driver’s license for 90 days. To become a legal resident of the state, a […]
advantagenews.com
Ameren Illinois launches Energy Care Plan
With the cooler temperatures upon us and the financial impact of high energy costs added into the equation, Ameren Illinois is offering some solutions to help save energy and money on your monthly utility bills. With the newly-launched Energy Care Plan, there are resources gathered in one place on the internet to help you sift through the various options.
Central Illinois Proud
FACT CHECK: What does the SAFE-T Act really do?
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — There are many claims floating around about what House BIll 3653, or the SAFE-T Act, actually does or does not do. WMBD’s digital producer Maggie Strahan has a Masters degree in Public Affairs Reporting and has covered the work of the Illinois General Assembly closely in the past. She is here to break down the 764-page bill for concerned citizens.
illinois.edu
The pseudoscience spreading to police precincts around Illinois
A phenomenon known as 911 phone call analysis is being used by more and more police departments across the country, including in Illinois. It's a pseudoscience that claims that what someone says, how they sound and how they act during a 911 phone call, can determine if they are calling for help, or if they are trying to cover for a crime they have committed.
This Illinois Town Is Hosting A Warm & Tasty Holiday Cocoa Crawl
This could be the warmest and tastiest holiday event in Illinois this year. Illinois Is A Top State For Celebrating The Holidays. I know residents are really down on Illinois but there are some good things about our state. When it comes to the holidays, the Land of Lincoln is one of the best states to celebrate. It helps that we get the perfect type of weather for this time of year. Plus, pretty much everyone is all in for Christmas. There are all kinds of events to help you get into the spirit.
WCIA
Sangamon County Father of the Year receives statehouse proclamation
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One father from Chatham has been recognized for being a model of fatherhood in the state capitol. Dave Dahl, the news director of Springfield radio station WTAX, was awarded Father of the Year from the Illinois Council on Responsible Fatherhood back in early October. On Tuesday, representatives from the Illinois House of Representatives recognized Dahl with a proclamation.
300 Birds Just Fell From the Sky Dead in Southern Illinois
Authorities say that 300 birds just fell from the sky dead in southern Illinois and they think they know the culprit that's responsible. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources just shared news that 300 snow geese were just found deceased in southern Illinois. They currently believe it's because of the bird flu that has caused the death of millions of birds across America this year.
More Illinois workers eligible to join state-coordinated retirement program
State Treasurer Mike Frerichs says Illinois businesses that do NOT offer their own retirement savings plans to workers are required to sign up for the state’s Secure Choice program.
thecentersquare.com
Amendment 1 could force changes to Illinois' SAFE-T Act police regulations
(The Center Square) – Local governments in Illinois should brace for the unknown with some expecting conflicts between the SAFE-T Act and a looming constitutional amendment enshrining collective bargaining rights. Illinois state lawmakers are back in Springfield Tuesday for the final three days of session before the SAFE-T Act’s...
How could a rail strike affect Illinois farms?
(WTVO) — Farmers and manufacturers rely on freight trains to move items around, but a potential rail strike could soon bring that to a crashing halt. Freight rail unions and train companies are involved in a labor dispute. The Biden administration helped broker an agreement between the two back in September to prevent a strike, […]
advantagenews.com
Illinois continues with worst unemployment rate
A new study shows that Illinois' economy continues to trail the rest of the nation as the Land of Lincoln finished dead last in unemployment rates. Illinois' October unemployment numbers show a slight improvement, but the state is still at the bottom compared to the other state's job markets, marking the second month in a row that Illinois has held the nation’s worst jobless rate.
theeastcountygazette.com
Casinos Broke Their Promise To Illinois
In 1992, William Weidner, the president of Hollywood Casino of Aurora Inc. at the time, traveled to Springfield to thwart the plans of the Chicago mayor Richard M. Daley for a $2 billion “mega-casino” in the city’s financial district. Weidner and other members of the so-called “riverboat...
Comments / 0