Jane Celeste Kodros, 77, died at 1:08 a.m. on Thursday, November 24, 2022 at her residence. She was born May 17, 1945 in Alton the daughter of the late Authur and Mary (Close) Barnett. She retired from Alton Memorial Hospital as a unit secretary. Jane was a member of The Bridge Church in Alton where she was very active in bible study and other church activities. She was a member of the “Knit Whit” knitting club and enjoyed playing bunco with the “Bunco Babes.” She was a volunteer at the Community Hope Center and loved to travel and spend time with her family and friends. Most importantly she loved to serve the Lord everywhere she could. She battled her illness and all trials with her faith in Jesus Christ until it was His time to take her to her eternal home and rest. Her Christlike love radiated out to everyone she came in contact with. Jane loved very deeply…her beloved family, friends, church and beyond. Though we will greatly miss the presence of her in our lives we were so very blessed to have had her in our lives and know she is now with her Savior. On November 21, 1964 in Alton, she married John Steven Kodros, and he preceded her in death on December 19, 1999. Surviving are one daughter, Andrea Fox (Stephen) of Jerseyville, one son, A.J. Kodros (Sarah) of Grafton, nine grandchildren, six great grandchildren and one son in law, David Eagleton. Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Suzanne Eagleton and one son, Gus Kodros III. A memorial visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Friday, December 9, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. A memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at The Bridge Church in Alton. Reverend Steven Helfrich will officiate. Burial will be at the Godfrey Cemetery. Memorials may be made to The Bridge Church. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.

