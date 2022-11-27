Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Vintage Market Days set for Clay County Fairgrounds beginning Friday, through weekendDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
$3,500 to $4,000 For Struggling Florida ResidentsC. HeslopFlorida State
Middleburg man arrested Thanksgiving evening for strangulation, resisting arrest, deputies sayZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
FDLE still investigating April officer-involved shooting in Orange ParkZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Fleming Island Golden Eagles top All County football team with 18 playersAnthony SalazarOrange Park, FL
Related
Keys to Kenny Pickett’s rapid improvement
Listen to the latest episode by clicking above -- or on your favorite app including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Podcasts. On a national stage Monday night, Pickett turned in his best game yet. Against the Colts in Indy, Pickett was decisive, getting rid of the ball rather than holding it and taking a sack. He sensed defensive pressure, moving in the pocket, scrambling and throwing on the run. He was accurate, hitting receivers all over the field. (Granted, some of those receivers didn’t catch some catchable balls.) And when Pickett didn’t see a viable receiver to throw it to, he tucked and ran. In the process, Pickett pocketed the first road win of his career with the 24-17 topping of the Colts. He logged his second game-winning drive that also turned out to be his first fourth-quarter comeback. Pickett’s prime-time performance has opened the eyes of both Steelers Nation and the national NFL media. The word is out: Pickett in Pittsburgh is the real deal, and the Steelers just might pull off the rare franchise QB to franchise QB transition. What a pleasure it’s been – and will be -- watching Pickett improve, right before our eyes. Best of all, we ain’t seen nothing yet. As Coach Mike Tomlin teased after Pickett’s coming out party in Indy: “He is a competitor, he is smart, but he still has a lot of meat on the bone.” With Kenny Pickett as QB1, a football feast awaits faithful Steelers’ fans. We have much more on all the things pointing up for Kenny Pickett in Pittsburgh – along with still more positives that could be in store – all in this Pickett praising edition of your Steelers Update Podcast. And please do check out my full-length print column, packed with plenty of short videos showing the visual evidence of Kenny Pickett’s progress during his coming out party in Indy. It’s available first thing Thursdays on PennLive.
Snell runs for go-ahead TD as Steelers beat Colts for 8th straight time
INDIANAPOLIS — Benny Snell Jr.’s 2-yard touchdown run with 9:55 left gave Pittsburgh the lead and the Steelers fended off a last-minute comeback bid to beat the Indianapolis Colts 24-17 on Monday night. Snell had 12 carries for a season-high 62 yards after replacing the injured Najee Harris...
Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. declares for the NFL draft, will not play in bowl game
On Monday, Penn State received good news from one potential first-round pick when Olu Fashanu announced that he will return for the 2023 season. Two days later, the Nittany Lions got unfortunate but expected news when another top player decided his future. Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. declared for...
DraftKings Maryland promo code unlocks Bet $5, Win $200 early registration offer
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With our DraftKings promo code, sports fans in Maryland who bet on any event this week can get a Bet $5, Win $200 bonus...
FanDuel Maryland promo code rolls out Bet $5, Win $200 Maryland offer
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With our FanDuel promo code, sports lovers in Maryland gambling on any sporting event in November 2022 can obtain a Bet $5, Win $200...
Penn State could still have path to the Rose Bowl; 2 Lions assistant coaches mentioned for Florida Atlantic job, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature a look at the factors that could give the Lions an outside shot at playing in the Rose Bowl, plus two assistants who could be in the running for a head coaching position. While Penn State seems all but assured of going...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
194K+
Followers
83K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0