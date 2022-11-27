Listen to the latest episode by clicking above -- or on your favorite app including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Podcasts. On a national stage Monday night, Pickett turned in his best game yet. Against the Colts in Indy, Pickett was decisive, getting rid of the ball rather than holding it and taking a sack. He sensed defensive pressure, moving in the pocket, scrambling and throwing on the run. He was accurate, hitting receivers all over the field. (Granted, some of those receivers didn’t catch some catchable balls.) And when Pickett didn’t see a viable receiver to throw it to, he tucked and ran. In the process, Pickett pocketed the first road win of his career with the 24-17 topping of the Colts. He logged his second game-winning drive that also turned out to be his first fourth-quarter comeback. Pickett’s prime-time performance has opened the eyes of both Steelers Nation and the national NFL media. The word is out: Pickett in Pittsburgh is the real deal, and the Steelers just might pull off the rare franchise QB to franchise QB transition. What a pleasure it’s been – and will be -- watching Pickett improve, right before our eyes. Best of all, we ain’t seen nothing yet. As Coach Mike Tomlin teased after Pickett’s coming out party in Indy: “He is a competitor, he is smart, but he still has a lot of meat on the bone.” With Kenny Pickett as QB1, a football feast awaits faithful Steelers’ fans. We have much more on all the things pointing up for Kenny Pickett in Pittsburgh – along with still more positives that could be in store – all in this Pickett praising edition of your Steelers Update Podcast. And please do check out my full-length print column, packed with plenty of short videos showing the visual evidence of Kenny Pickett’s progress during his coming out party in Indy. It’s available first thing Thursdays on PennLive.

