Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Roanoke citizens should be aware of the possibility of the sucker punch knockout gameCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Annual Vinton Christmas Parade is scheduled for December 1Cheryl E PrestonVinton, VA
Christmas Fantasyland in Downtown Roanoke is different than it was in the 1980sCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Christmas Trees on display in the Roanoke ValleyCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
Franklin News Post
Nov. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Franklin News Post
Roundabout nears completion in Wirtz
A new roundabout is beginning to take shape at the intersection of Brooks Mill Road and Burnt Chimney Road in Wirtz. It will be the second in the area constructed to improve safety at once dangerous intersections. Construction began on the $4.7 million project in June. Funding was provided through...
Franklin News Post
Rocky Mount neighbors: Obituaries for November 30
Read through the obituaries published today in Franklin News Post.
Franklin News Post
Comets crash Eagles' season opener
Halifax County used a 16-10 second stanza scoring surge to break a first-period stalemate in a 40-34 non-district boys junior varsity basketball win over Franklin County Monday at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium. The contest, which was tied at 7 after the first quarter, was the 2022-2023 season opener for both...
Franklin News Post
Raising anchor: WDBJ-7 fixture Robin Reed to retire
About 10 years ago, Dan Reed invited a few friends over to his parents’ farm for a campout on a super-hot summer day. The group spent the afternoon outdoors, fishing and tubing before unrolling sleeping bags in the evening, picking guitars and relaxing in a field as clouds obscured the stars.
Franklin News Post
Eagles fly past Comets in campaign's first game
Franklin County scored the game's first seven points and was ahead by 16 points, 22-6, at one point in the second stanza Monday night in the Eagles' 2022-2023 season opener - a 58-35 non-district win over Halifax County. The 16-point spread was achieved after a steal and slam dunk by...
Franklin News Post
Franklin County School Board member Julie Nix resigns
Franklin County School Board member Julie Nix has resigned after moving out the Blue Ridge District she was elected to represent. “It breaks my heart; I loved what I did,” Nix said. Monday evening, Nix tendered her resignation to school board chairman and Rocky Mount District representative Jeff Worley...
Franklin News Post
Marlins stay out of Panthers' nets, win by 12
FERRUM - A last-place finish, predicted in preseason for Ferrum College, has the Panthers looking up at each of its 12 rivals in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC). Sunday, the Panthers saw what the view is among the top four. Virginia Wesleyan University, paced by a pair of 40-point...
Comments / 0