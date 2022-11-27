The land an apartment building is on is the private property of the owner. The apartment is the private property of the renter of the apartment. Common areas of the apartment building, those used by all renters, are, in essence, public.
Look has nothing to do with landlord renter relationship. The landlord owns the property, the renter has control over the property outlined in the lease agreement. The owner can conduct inspections of the property with proper notice, and in some cases without notice. The issue is the stoop that is on private property. It is private property. The legal question is it open to the general public. That answer is also no. It’s generally open to invites, Amazon delivery, Mailman, gas, water, friends family etc. people that have legitimate business. In this case that want to charge someone with an enhancement to a crime, he went onto someone’s private property and commit an assault and battery, sucks to suck it’s private property. It’s also a good idea to place a no trespassing no soliciting sign on the property.
Comments / 10