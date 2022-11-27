ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Lopez announces new album in a micro corset and low-rise skirt

Jennifer Lopez loves a nostalgic fashion moment and, well, same. Whether she's reinventing her iconic Grammys Versace jungle dress look at the brand's runway show (19 years later, no less) or giving us major flashbacks to her Maid in Manhattan wardrobe, JLo is all about embracing her most famous outfits over the years. Now, to announce the launch of her latest album, she's gone and recreated one of her most memorable covers.
Meghan Trainor claims nurses 'shamed her' when she gave birth

It's tough enough being a new mum without being judged for your actions - but Meghan Trainor has said that nurses did just that when she gave birth to her son Riley, 21 months. Mysteriously the tot slept a lot when he was born, an anomaly that the All about...
Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Team Up For Holiday Duet At ‘Christmas In Rockefeller Center’

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani brought their love to the 2022 Christmas in Rockefeller Center event on Nov. 30. The couple, who married in July 2021, performed their Christmas duet, “You Make It Feel Like Christmas,” at the annual tree lighting event. They looked so in love as they serenaded one another in Rockefeller Center for the holiday special. Gwen was stunning in a strapless green dress for the performance.
Amal Clooney's latest hair transformation is the brunette inspiration we need

While brunette hair often has the advantage of having naturally brilliant shine, it is more difficult to give dark hair a fresh update (unlike blondes, whose lack of pigment allows them to experiment with colourful tints). Which is why we're eternally grateful whenever fashion icons and celebrities serve us brunette hair inspiration for our next salon trip.
Jenna Ortega's best Wednesday Addams-inspired outfits

If you haven't already watched Netflix's hit new show Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega, you're gonna want to add it to your list. Directed by Tim Burton, the eight-part series follows the life of the iconic Addams family daughter and fans are already obsessed. Just recently Jenna revealed that, like her character, she used to have an interest in the macabre. “She’s such a weirdo and I’m a weirdo in the way I used to perform autopsies on little animals when I was younger", the star shared in an interview with Wired.
Kate Hudson just revealed 7 beauty secrets she swears by

From the comedy cult classic Bride Wars, to her most recent crime thriller Glass Onion, Kate Hudson’s acting career has seen her play a role in practically ever genre going, and yet no matter the film, it's safe to say there's one thing they all have in common, her glowing skin.
The Charlotte Tilbury Mystery Box is back

Charlotte Tilbury is one of those classic brands that deserves a place in everyone's beauty routine thanks to its flattering shades and radiance-boosting skincare essentials. The make-up artist and her eponymous line are loved by just about everyone - including famous faces like Catherine Zeta-Jones and Blake Lively: both of whom have had their faces painted by the glow-giver.

