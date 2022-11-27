Read full article on original website
Jennifer Lopez announces new album in a micro corset and low-rise skirt
Jennifer Lopez loves a nostalgic fashion moment and, well, same. Whether she's reinventing her iconic Grammys Versace jungle dress look at the brand's runway show (19 years later, no less) or giving us major flashbacks to her Maid in Manhattan wardrobe, JLo is all about embracing her most famous outfits over the years. Now, to announce the launch of her latest album, she's gone and recreated one of her most memorable covers.
Meghan Trainor claims nurses 'shamed her' when she gave birth
It's tough enough being a new mum without being judged for your actions - but Meghan Trainor has said that nurses did just that when she gave birth to her son Riley, 21 months. Mysteriously the tot slept a lot when he was born, an anomaly that the All about...
14 Celebs Who Did A HUGE Favor For Other Celebs Before They Were Super Famous
When Chadwick Boseman was a college student, he couldn't afford to attend the prestigious summer program he was accepted into, so his mentor called up her friend Denzel Washington — who agreed to cover the tuition for Chadwick and his peers.
Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Team Up For Holiday Duet At ‘Christmas In Rockefeller Center’
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani brought their love to the 2022 Christmas in Rockefeller Center event on Nov. 30. The couple, who married in July 2021, performed their Christmas duet, “You Make It Feel Like Christmas,” at the annual tree lighting event. They looked so in love as they serenaded one another in Rockefeller Center for the holiday special. Gwen was stunning in a strapless green dress for the performance.
Um, Zoe Saldana's Arms And Legs Are Mega-Sculpted In New Photos From 'GMA' And 'Jimmy Fallon'
Zoe Saldana, 44, showed off her killer arms in a black dress on The Tonight Show, Starring Jimmy Fallon. Earlier that day, she showed off her toned legs while promoting Avatar on Good Morning America. To stay fit, the actress does cardio circuits that consist of squats and medicine ball...
Michelle Williams, 42, Flaunts Her Super Strong Legs In A Sequined Valentino Minidress In Gotham Awards Pics
Michelle Williams hit the red carpet this week for the 2022 Gotham Awards with her BFF Busy Philipps. Michelle, 42, donned a sparkly, sequined minidress for the event, which put her sculpted legs on full display. The actress is so into yoga that she even started her own group, the...
Amal Clooney's latest hair transformation is the brunette inspiration we need
While brunette hair often has the advantage of having naturally brilliant shine, it is more difficult to give dark hair a fresh update (unlike blondes, whose lack of pigment allows them to experiment with colourful tints). Which is why we're eternally grateful whenever fashion icons and celebrities serve us brunette hair inspiration for our next salon trip.
Jenna Ortega's best Wednesday Addams-inspired outfits
If you haven't already watched Netflix's hit new show Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega, you're gonna want to add it to your list. Directed by Tim Burton, the eight-part series follows the life of the iconic Addams family daughter and fans are already obsessed. Just recently Jenna revealed that, like her character, she used to have an interest in the macabre. “She’s such a weirdo and I’m a weirdo in the way I used to perform autopsies on little animals when I was younger", the star shared in an interview with Wired.
Kate Hudson just revealed 7 beauty secrets she swears by
From the comedy cult classic Bride Wars, to her most recent crime thriller Glass Onion, Kate Hudson’s acting career has seen her play a role in practically ever genre going, and yet no matter the film, it's safe to say there's one thing they all have in common, her glowing skin.
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Can't Stop Freaking Out About Tom Bergeron’s Return to TV
Dancing With the Stars recently crowned its season 31 winner. But longtime fans are still hoping to see certain familiar faces back on their screens. Luckily, former host Tom Bergeron understood the request. Dancing With the Stars recently crowned its season 31 winner, but longtime fans are still hoping to...
Literally Just 64 Tweets From This Month That I Cannot Stop Thinking About
"My favorite thing to cook for a man is a knuckle sandwich!"
The Charlotte Tilbury Mystery Box is back
Charlotte Tilbury is one of those classic brands that deserves a place in everyone's beauty routine thanks to its flattering shades and radiance-boosting skincare essentials. The make-up artist and her eponymous line are loved by just about everyone - including famous faces like Catherine Zeta-Jones and Blake Lively: both of whom have had their faces painted by the glow-giver.
