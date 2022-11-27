Read full article on original website
Related
How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last?
There are a lot of differences between an EV and a traditional gas-powered vehicle. For instance, the battery. How long will a Tesla electric vehicle battery last before it needs to be replaced? While Tesla has been successfully making electric cars for years, there are still a lot of unknowns about old EV batteries. Either … The post How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Should You Consider a Catalytic Converter Delete?
Catalytic converter deletes are sometimes recommended as a solution to more than one problem with a car. Is this really ok despite what some popular mechanics and many forum commenters have to say about it? Plus see how a cat delete is done and what it did for a Miata.
2023 Honda Pilot vs. 2023 Toyota Highlander: Classic Three-Row Midsize SUV Battle
Does the 2023 Honda Pilot have any advantages over the 2023 Toyota Highlander? Keep reading and find out. The post 2023 Honda Pilot vs. 2023 Toyota Highlander: Classic Three-Row Midsize SUV Battle appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
advnture.com
How PikaBoost can turn your bike into an e-bike in under a minute
E-bikes have helped to make cycling accessible for more and more people, that extra boost of electric power making even the most challenging hills a doddle to climb. There can be drawbacks, however, from the price and weight of the motors, to the fact that standard, pedal-only bikes are often more portable, and (whisper it) fun.
yankodesign.com
With a carbon-fiber frame and a 1000W motor, this might be the most affordable premium e-bike yet…
Returning back to its roots after building the flagship high-end Nyx e-bike, Nireeka announced the Revenant, a stunning sub $2500 e-bike with a 1000W motor, 50-mile range, and ABS (Anti-lock Braking System). The Revenant follows Nireeka’s established design style, posturing itself as an incredibly slick, state-of-the-art e-bike for people on...
Do Cops Drive V6 Dodge Chargers?
The Dodge Charger Pursuit is an example of V6 Charger and V8 Charger that cops can use. Police Chargers are in use all over the country. The post Do Cops Drive V6 Dodge Chargers? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Junk Parts from China Warning by Toyota Mechanic
Here’s an informative warning about junk parts from China that shows the non-OEM aftermarket part you bought last year that worked fine just might have changed in quality this year and could damage your engine. Plus, find out what brand name was printed on the junk part!. Junk Parts...
insideevs.com
How Often Do Tesla's Batteries Fail? How About Tesla's Motors?
Our friend Sean Mitchell of All Things EVs decided to gather up some data to try to get an idea of how often a Tesla's battery packs fail and need replacing. He also put together a follow-up video with similar data related to Tesla's electric motors (it's embedded at the end of the article).
Better Than Diesel: 2023 Chevy Colorado 2.7 Engine Is Superior Says GM Engineer
The idea of eliminating the Duramax diesel engine in the Colorado sounds bad, until you see the new gas engine's numbers. The post Better Than Diesel: 2023 Chevy Colorado 2.7 Engine Is Superior Says GM Engineer appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Will EVs Kill Car Dealerships?
It's time to decide whether or not we want a future with car dealerships. The post Will EVs Kill Car Dealerships? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Prius Owner Repair Warning from Toyota Mechanic
Who do you go to when your Prius has a problem? Here’s an excellent example of what can happen when the wrong person is working on your Prius according to a Toyota mechanic who had to fix another garage’s mistakes. Looking for Mr. Goodwrench. In past articles we’ve...
Does the 2023 Toyota Sienna Get Better Gas Mileage Than a Honda Civic?
The 2023 Toyota Sienna gets great gas mileage. Is it more fuel-efficient than a Civic? The post Does the 2023 Toyota Sienna Get Better Gas Mileage Than a Honda Civic? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Luxurious Large SUVs Under $150,000 With the Best Interiors
These luxurious large SUVs under $150,000 are the 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer, the 2023 Lincoln Navigator, and the 2023 Cadillac Escalade. The post 3 Luxurious Large SUVs Under $150,000 With the Best Interiors appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Advantages the 2022 Honda Passport Has Over the Subaru Forester
If you're shopping for a two-row SUV, the 2022 Honda Passport and Subaru Forester are prime choices. Here are three advantages the Honda has over the Subaru. The post 3 Advantages the 2022 Honda Passport Has Over the Subaru Forester appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
electrek.co
Tesla senior director of engineering returns to Volvo
Tesla is losing Anders Bell, senior director of engineering in charge of vehicle interior, who will return to Volvo, which has been following Tesla’s interior design direction. Electrek first reported Tesla poaching Anders Bell from Volvo back in 2016. He was a big hire for Tesla in 2016, when...
Electric Cars Are Perfect For 3-Speed Transmissions Says ZF
This past week at the Electric Mobility Summit 2022 in New Delhi, a representative of the ZF Group made the point that a three-speed transmission could be a good fit for electric vehicles in the future. If you don't know, ZF is a research and manufacturing powerhouse in the automotive,...
How Often Does the 2023 Kia Telluride Need an Oil Change?
The 2023 Kia Telluride needs an oil change every 7,500 miles or every 12 months at a minimum to keep it running at its best. The post How Often Does the 2023 Kia Telluride Need an Oil Change? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Autoblog
Best Cyber Monday deals on car jump starters
Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Cyber Monday deals have finally started to pop up. Get a jump start on your Cyber Monday savings with these awesome portable jump starter deals. Check out this list below with some of the best we could find. We'll be keeping this page updated up to and throughout the big day as well, so check back often!
Autoblog
Save up to $240 on new tires with these Cyber Monday tire deals
Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. The best time to buy new tires is when they're on sale. Luckily, there are a handful of Cyber Monday deals to be had at Tire Rack, Walmart, and Amazon. No matter what brand of tires you prefer, there's a good chance you can find a solid deal to take advantage of. Many of these are expiring soon so don't wait!
World's Leading Gearbox Supplier Wants To Become One-Stop-Shop For EV Motor Architecture
ZF is best known for making some of the best gearboxes in the automotive industry, but it's now taking a giant leap into the upcoming EV revolution by introducing new e-drives for passenger cars and commercial vehicles. This follows shortly after ZF stated that a three-speed gearbox would be perfect for EVs, something it already has waiting in the wings.
Comments / 0