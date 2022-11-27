ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MotorBiscuit

How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last?

There are a lot of differences between an EV and a traditional gas-powered vehicle. For instance, the battery. How long will a Tesla electric vehicle battery last before it needs to be replaced? While Tesla has been successfully making electric cars for years, there are still a lot of unknowns about old EV batteries. Either … The post How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com

Should You Consider a Catalytic Converter Delete?

Catalytic converter deletes are sometimes recommended as a solution to more than one problem with a car. Is this really ok despite what some popular mechanics and many forum commenters have to say about it? Plus see how a cat delete is done and what it did for a Miata.
advnture.com

How PikaBoost can turn your bike into an e-bike in under a minute

E-bikes have helped to make cycling accessible for more and more people, that extra boost of electric power making even the most challenging hills a doddle to climb. There can be drawbacks, however, from the price and weight of the motors, to the fact that standard, pedal-only bikes are often more portable, and (whisper it) fun.
MotorBiscuit

Do Cops Drive V6 Dodge Chargers?

The Dodge Charger Pursuit is an example of V6 Charger and V8 Charger that cops can use. Police Chargers are in use all over the country. The post Do Cops Drive V6 Dodge Chargers? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com

Junk Parts from China Warning by Toyota Mechanic

Here’s an informative warning about junk parts from China that shows the non-OEM aftermarket part you bought last year that worked fine just might have changed in quality this year and could damage your engine. Plus, find out what brand name was printed on the junk part!. Junk Parts...
insideevs.com

How Often Do Tesla's Batteries Fail? How About Tesla's Motors?

Our friend Sean Mitchell of All Things EVs decided to gather up some data to try to get an idea of how often a Tesla's battery packs fail and need replacing. He also put together a follow-up video with similar data related to Tesla's electric motors (it's embedded at the end of the article).
torquenews.com

Prius Owner Repair Warning from Toyota Mechanic

Who do you go to when your Prius has a problem? Here’s an excellent example of what can happen when the wrong person is working on your Prius according to a Toyota mechanic who had to fix another garage’s mistakes. Looking for Mr. Goodwrench. In past articles we’ve...
electrek.co

Tesla senior director of engineering returns to Volvo

Tesla is losing Anders Bell, senior director of engineering in charge of vehicle interior, who will return to Volvo, which has been following Tesla’s interior design direction. Electrek first reported Tesla poaching Anders Bell from Volvo back in 2016. He was a big hire for Tesla in 2016, when...
CarBuzz.com

Electric Cars Are Perfect For 3-Speed Transmissions Says ZF

This past week at the Electric Mobility Summit 2022 in New Delhi, a representative of the ZF Group made the point that a three-speed transmission could be a good fit for electric vehicles in the future. If you don't know, ZF is a research and manufacturing powerhouse in the automotive,...
Autoblog

Best Cyber Monday deals on car jump starters

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Cyber Monday deals have finally started to pop up. Get a jump start on your Cyber Monday savings with these awesome portable jump starter deals. Check out this list below with some of the best we could find. We'll be keeping this page updated up to and throughout the big day as well, so check back often!
Autoblog

Save up to $240 on new tires with these Cyber Monday tire deals

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. The best time to buy new tires is when they're on sale. Luckily, there are a handful of Cyber Monday deals to be had at Tire Rack, Walmart, and Amazon. No matter what brand of tires you prefer, there's a good chance you can find a solid deal to take advantage of. Many of these are expiring soon so don't wait!

