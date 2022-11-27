ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyla

Comments / 0

Related
Tyla

Adele Roberts says she's had rectum removed in life-changing cancer operation

Adele Roberts has revealed she's had her rectum removed in a life-changing operation following her cancer diagnosis. The Radio 1 Dj, 43, announced her bowel cancer diagnosis back in 2021. She subsequently underwent treatment and had a stoma bag fitted to remove waste from her body, before sharing in June 2022 that she was cancer free.
Tyla

Mum tragically dies just days after death of her son

A mum has ‘died of a broken heart’ days after the tragic death of her 34-year-old son. Her son Goran Ilich, whose cause of death has not been confirmed, passed away on 12 November, and his body was found by his mum Elizabeth, who sadly died just three days later.
Tyla

Westlife star Mark Feehily confirms he's battling pneumonia

Westlife star Mark Feehily, 42, has revealed he has pneumonia and will be pulling out of more tour dates. Feehily shared his health update with fans on Instagram on Monday (28 November). The singer went into detail about why he’d been forced to cancel recent performances with Westlife and offered...
Tyla

Dad who lost three children to cancer in four years is battling disease himself

A father who lost three children to cancer in less than five years has opened up about his own cancer battle. Régis Feitosa, 52, lost his youngest daughter, Beatriz, in 2018. She was diagnosed with acute lymphocytic leukaemia the previous year at the age of nine and underwent a bone marrow transplant. Unfortunately the cancer returned and she died on 24 June 2018 at the age of 10.
Tyla

Extremely rare photos of the Queen pregnant are going viral

Despite the Queen having had four children - King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward - there are very few photos of the late royal pregnant. However, despite keeping largely out of the public eye during her pregnancies, there are some photos - and one TikTok account has shared them in a video, which you can watch below:
Tyla

Viewers sick of Ant and Dec's 'tongue action' comments

Viewers have been left divided over Ant and Dec's 'tongue action' comments in tonight's episode of I'm a Celebrity. The ITV reality show has reached its 2022 finale, with potential winner Jill Scott taking part in the last Bushtucker Trial. For the challenge, she was forced to lay flat in...
Tyla

Tyla

53K+
Followers
12K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow Tyla for the latest women's entertainment, viral videos, celebrity news & showbiz gossip.

 https://www.tyla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy