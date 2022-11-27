Read full article on original website
butlerradio.com
Library To Celebrate Narnia This Weekend
The Butler Area Public Library welcomes community members to visit the classic world of C.S. Lewis this weekend. The library will host a Trip Through Narnia on Saturday featuring games, a story, and crafts along with refreshments. Families can sign up for a tour of Narnia from 1 to 3...
butlerradio.com
Butler Collaborative For Families Holding Holiday Huddle
The public is invited to attend a holiday gathering later this week that spotlights the efforts of a local group. The Butler Collaborative for Families has planned their annual Holiday Huddle for Thursday from 3 to 6:30 p.m. at Monarch Place. In addition to enjoying delicious food, those planning to...
butlerradio.com
Tourism Planning New Facility To Honor Butler’s Automobile Industry
The Butler County Tourism and Convention Bureau has secured nearly $500,000 in grant funding that will go toward a new idea for a museum and multi-use facility. The bureau was named a recipient of $475,000 Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant. Tourism President Jack Cohen describes the vision for the new facility.
Out & About: Greensburg Hempfield Area Library gala gives thanks to supporters
Greensburg Hempfield Area Library hosted a Nov. 18 fundraising event whose name was a bit of a play on words. The Thanks“giving” Gala, at Live! Casino Pittsburgh in Hempfield, not only looked forward to the coming holiday but also thanked supporters for their generosity. About 120 guests gathered...
butlerradio.com
Local Organization to Host Workshop
A local organization is holding a workshop for small non-profits and limited staff later this week in Butler. The Institute for Nonprofit Leadership at Slippery Rock University is offering “Turning Your Projects into Legacies” Monday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Butler SUCCEED on North Main Street.
butlerradio.com
Deadline To Pay School Tax At Face Upcoming For Seneca Valley Residents
Tomorrow is the final day for Seneca Valley School District residents to pay their taxes at face. November 30th marks the final day to pay at Face. All school taxes must be paid by the end of December. Residents can make payments online through the Cranberry Township website. There is...
butlerradio.com
Longtime Fair Board Member Kennedy Dies
A longtime community member who was actively involved with the Big Butler Fair has died. Harold Kennedy of Valencia passed away late last week after suffering a stroke. Kennedy was a lifelong farmer who served on the board of directors at the Big Butler Fair. He also was on the board for the Adams Township Water Authority and was Deputy for the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
butlerradio.com
PennDOT’s ‘Paint The Plow’ Contest Returns
A regional art contest that helps raise safety awareness during the winter is making its return. PennDOT’s ‘Paint the Plow’ contest is back following a two-year hiatus. The competition gives students at area high schools a chance to paint a PennDOT snow plow following this year’s theme of “Put down the device in snow and ice.”
butlerradio.com
Symphony’s Annual ‘Holiday Traditions’ Returns Saturday
Tickets are available for one of the most popular shows by the Butler County Symphony. The annual “Holiday Traditions” show is happening this Saturday night at the Butler Intermediate High School. The evening includes Christmas favorites and traditional sing-alongs. There will also be guest appearances be Kevin Glavin,...
butlerradio.com
Winners Of Christmas Parade Released
Thousands gathered in downtown Butler Saturday night to kick off the holiday season. The annual Spirit of Christmas Parade drew a big crowd for the City of Butler’s only nighttime parade. Over 60 entries participated, ranging from youth sports teams to local businesses. The Parade will also soon be...
Out & About: Westmoreland Museum unveils annual winter light display
“It is better to light a candle than to curse the darkness,” so the saying goes. At The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, it is better to light the building’s entire south-facing facade during the darkest days of the year. This year’s light show was revealed during Winter...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Brothers' daily routine inspires kindness at McAnnulty Elementary
Brothers Thomas and Nathan Brose have created a routine to start their morning that has inspired their fellow McAnnulty Elementary School classmates to spread kindness. Nathan, who is in kindergarten, is 19 months younger than Thomas, a first grader. Nathan was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder at age 3, according...
butlerradio.com
William “Bill” O’Donnell
William “Bill” O’Donnell, 83, of Butler, Pennsylvania, passed away on November 28, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Hospice at Concordia. He was born March 22, 1939, in Butler, Pennsylvania to the late William O’Donnell and the late Helena Neff O’Donnell. Bill graduated from Butler High...
The ever-popular 'All-Clad Factory Sale' returns to Washington County
WASHINGTON (KDKA) – It's an extremely popular sale and it's coming back to the Washington County Fairgrounds for the first time in three years. The "All-Clad Factory Sale" is back this weekend. It has been packed in years past and that's because the deals are so good on famous cookware, bakeware, and kitchen tools. The discounts are as high as 70 percent off. It will take place this Friday and Saturday. Full details and more can be found at this link on the Washington County website.
butlerradio.com
Janice Eileen Wetzel Fischer
Janice Eileen Wetzel Fischer, 44, of Glenshaw, Pennsylvania, passed away on November 25, 2022, at the West Penn Hospital. Janice graduated from Butler High School and Butler Community College with a degree in nursing. She was a member of St. Matthew’s Catholic Parish. Janice worked at Children’s and Mercy Hospitals in Pittsburgh, PA, and worked as a Supervisor of Nurses at United Healthcare.
kidsburgh.org
33 kid-friendly holiday events in Pittsburgh — many of them free!
Photo above by Yevhen Buzuk used by permission via Unsplash. The most wonderful time of the year is here, and the Pittsburgh community finds dozens of ways to celebrate. From miniature trains, laser lights and a menorah parade to a holiday sweater drive, cookies with Santa and Kwanzaa fun for all, there are so many holiday events in Pittsburgh for folks of all ages.
butlerradio.com
Ralph Marlin “Fireball” Sarvey
Ralph Marlin “Fireball” Sarvey, 83, of Butler, PA, passed away Friday, November 25, 2022 at Butler Veteran’s Affairs Medical Center. He was born March 4, 1939 in Butler, PA, the son of the late Ralph Lewis Sarvey and Beulah (Aggas) Sarvey. Ralph is a member of New...
butlerradio.com
Howard R. Langston
Howard R. Langston, 98, of Butler, Pennsylvania, passed away on November 28, 2022, at the Newhaven Court at Clearview. He was born September 12, 1924, in Bonnor Springs, Kansas to the late Hyram R. Langston and the late Vera Compton Langston. Howard attended Carnegie Mellon. He served from 1943 –...
butlerradio.com
Georgia Bauman Ford Trostle
Georgia Bauman Ford Trostle residing in Sherwood Oaks of Cranberry Twp, PA, formally of Butler passed away on November 29, 2022. Georgia graduated from Butler High School in 1943 where she served as the lead drum majorette for Butler High School and volunteer for the Saxonburg Fire Department. Georgia was...
Mall at Robinson sold for $46 million
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Mall at Robinson has been sold.In a press release on JLL Capital Markets website, the Kohan Retail Investment Group of Great Neck, N.Y. bought the mall for $46 million.Kohan owns dozens of shopping malls across the country, including Clearview Mall in Butler, Indiana Mall in Indiana, Pa., and Washington Crown Center in Washington, Pa.
