Pittsburgh native quit job to become world-famous pro whistler and dazzled audiences around the world with unique giftAmarie M.Pittsburgh, PA
Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each monthJake WellsPennsylvania State
Concerts Happening This Week In Pittsburgh (11/28 - 12/04)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
This Epic Holiday Festival in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitTravel MavenWest Mifflin, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
uncoveringpa.com
Driving Through the Festive Christmas Light Up Celebration in Clinton, PA
I’ve checked out many drive-through holiday lights in PA over the years, but for several reasons, the Christmas Light Up Celebration in western Allegheny County is among my favorites. The Christmas Light Up Celebration is set up in Clinton Community Park in Clinton, PA, which is just a few...
butlerradio.com
Butler Collaborative For Families Holding Holiday Huddle
The public is invited to attend a holiday gathering later this week that spotlights the efforts of a local group. The Butler Collaborative for Families has planned their annual Holiday Huddle for Thursday from 3 to 6:30 p.m. at Monarch Place. In addition to enjoying delicious food, those planning to...
Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth over $539,000 sold at local Giant Eagle
A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $539,912 was sold in Cranberry Township, Butler County. The Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold for the Nov. 28 drawing matched all five numbers drawn: 6-16-26-29-32. Giant Eagle on Route 19 earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Winners can be...
wtae.com
Lottery ticket worth over $539,000 sold at Giant Eagle at Cranberry Mall
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Someone who bought a Pennsylvania Lottery ticket at a grocery store in Butler County hit the jackpot for over $539,000. A winning Cash 5 ticket from the Monday drawing was sold at Giant Eagle on Route 19 in Cranberry Township, lottery officials said. The ticket...
Chick-fil-A to open new Bridgeville location this week
BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. — Residents in Collier Township will soon have a new food option. Chick-fil-A announced that it is opening a new location in Bridgeville on Thursday, Dec. 1, located at 1025 Washington Pike at the Chartiers Valley Shopping Center. Monday through Saturday, the restaurant will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The ever-popular 'All-Clad Factory Sale' returns to Washington County
WASHINGTON (KDKA) – It's an extremely popular sale and it's coming back to the Washington County Fairgrounds for the first time in three years. The "All-Clad Factory Sale" is back this weekend. It has been packed in years past and that's because the deals are so good on famous cookware, bakeware, and kitchen tools. The discounts are as high as 70 percent off. It will take place this Friday and Saturday. Full details and more can be found at this link on the Washington County website.
butlerradio.com
PennDOT’s ‘Paint The Plow’ Contest Returns
A regional art contest that helps raise safety awareness during the winter is making its return. PennDOT’s ‘Paint the Plow’ contest is back following a two-year hiatus. The competition gives students at area high schools a chance to paint a PennDOT snow plow following this year’s theme of “Put down the device in snow and ice.”
Mall at Robinson sold for $46 million
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Mall at Robinson has been sold.In a press release on JLL Capital Markets website, the Kohan Retail Investment Group of Great Neck, N.Y. bought the mall for $46 million.Kohan owns dozens of shopping malls across the country, including Clearview Mall in Butler, Indiana Mall in Indiana, Pa., and Washington Crown Center in Washington, Pa.
butlerradio.com
Tourism Planning New Facility To Honor Butler’s Automobile Industry
The Butler County Tourism and Convention Bureau has secured nearly $500,000 in grant funding that will go toward a new idea for a museum and multi-use facility. The bureau was named a recipient of $475,000 Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant. Tourism President Jack Cohen describes the vision for the new facility.
Orange glow seen in sky around Beaver County cracker plant
MONACA, Pa. (KDKA) — People in Beaver County are concerned after seeing an orange glow in the sky. Two weeks ago, the mammoth Shell cracker plant in Beaver County went operational after years of planning and construction. On Monday night, Bob Schmetzer with the watchdog group Eyes on Shell captured video of the orange sky.KDKA-TV viewers posted pictures near the plant and from Brighton Township and Freedom. One man said he saw the glow from Wexford.The Treemarchis live behind the plant. The Potter Township family is dealing with noise issues and now have air and water concerns."We've had this more than...
butlerradio.com
Mahan, Who Brought Paddleboats To Farm Show, Has Died
The man responsible for starting a unique Butler Farm Show tradition has died. Floyd Mahan, who first brought the paddle boats to the summertime festival, passed away late last week at the age of 95. Mahan was a Butler native and avid boater who bought the patent for the paddle...
playpennsylvania.com
PA Mini-Casinos Holding Their Own With Two More In The Works
As part of the Pennsylvania casino gambling expansion legislation, the Keystone State was supposed to get up to 10 new mini-casinos, or satellite casinos. These smaller (Category 4) casinos can feature 300 to 750 slot machines, plus up to 40 table games. A form of “convenience gambling,” these casinos offer fewer amenities in less populated areas than Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. The state aims to draw in more revenue by appealing to casino patrons who would rather drive half an hour or less to a small venue than travel around an hour to a larger casino.
butlerradio.com
Georgia Bauman Ford Trostle
Georgia Bauman Ford Trostle residing in Sherwood Oaks of Cranberry Twp, PA, formally of Butler passed away on November 29, 2022. Georgia graduated from Butler High School in 1943 where she served as the lead drum majorette for Butler High School and volunteer for the Saxonburg Fire Department. Georgia was...
This 17-acre estate in Peters Township is for sale for almost $6M - Photos
A 17-acre estate is currently for sale in Peters Township for nearly $6 million. The property is located at 514 Justabout Road. It includes six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, amongst other features. It is listed with Karen Marshall of the Karen Marshall Group, Keller Williams Realty. The Colorado Stone home...
butlerradio.com
Mars Students Raising Funds For Its Angel Tree Program
A group of local students is asking for donations to help kids and families in our community this holiday season. The German National Honor Society at Mars Area High School is now accepting Target gift cards to supplement expected donations through its Treasures for Children (Angel Tree) program. This program...
butlerradio.com
Janice Eileen Wetzel Fischer
Janice Eileen Wetzel Fischer, 44, of Glenshaw, Pennsylvania, passed away on November 25, 2022, at the West Penn Hospital. Janice graduated from Butler High School and Butler Community College with a degree in nursing. She was a member of St. Matthew’s Catholic Parish. Janice worked at Children’s and Mercy Hospitals in Pittsburgh, PA, and worked as a Supervisor of Nurses at United Healthcare.
pittsburghmagazine.com
“The Christmas House” in Oakmont is Picturesque Enough for a Postcard
Built in 1850, the oldest house in Oakmont has been around the block a few times — literally. Amy Reiss thinks it’s one of most interesting things about her Italianate-style, 172-year-old home at 667 Fourth St. “It was moved twice, so very long ago when there were no...
butlerradio.com
Harbor Freight Coming To Cranberry
A familiar store will be moving into the Cranberry Township area soon. Harbor Freight announced they will be opening a location inside the Cranberry Square plaza. The store specializes in selling tools and other accessories. It’ll be the 57th store Harbor Freight has opened in Pennsylvania. Officials expect to hire...
butlerradio.com
Longtime Fair Board Member Kennedy Dies
A longtime community member who was actively involved with the Big Butler Fair has died. Harold Kennedy of Valencia passed away late last week after suffering a stroke. Kennedy was a lifelong farmer who served on the board of directors at the Big Butler Fair. He also was on the board for the Adams Township Water Authority and was Deputy for the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
kidsburgh.org
33 kid-friendly holiday events in Pittsburgh — many of them free!
Photo above by Yevhen Buzuk used by permission via Unsplash. The most wonderful time of the year is here, and the Pittsburgh community finds dozens of ways to celebrate. From miniature trains, laser lights and a menorah parade to a holiday sweater drive, cookies with Santa and Kwanzaa fun for all, there are so many holiday events in Pittsburgh for folks of all ages.
