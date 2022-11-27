The New Pittsburgh Courier has learned that the Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh is the recipient of a $6 million gift from philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott. It’s being called a “transformational gift” that will allow the Urban League to magnify the impact of its mission of enabling African Americans to achieve economic self-reliance, parity, power and civil rights. The gift is the single largest contribution in the Pittsburgh affiliate’s 104-year history.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO