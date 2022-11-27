ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, PA

butlerradio.com

Mars Students Raising Funds For Its Angel Tree Program

A group of local students is asking for donations to help kids and families in our community this holiday season. The German National Honor Society at Mars Area High School is now accepting Target gift cards to supplement expected donations through its Treasures for Children (Angel Tree) program. This program...
MARS, PA
butlerradio.com

Tourism Planning New Facility To Honor Butler’s Automobile Industry

The Butler County Tourism and Convention Bureau has secured nearly $500,000 in grant funding that will go toward a new idea for a museum and multi-use facility. The bureau was named a recipient of $475,000 Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant. Tourism President Jack Cohen describes the vision for the new facility.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler Collaborative For Families Holding Holiday Huddle

The public is invited to attend a holiday gathering later this week that spotlights the efforts of a local group. The Butler Collaborative for Families has planned their annual Holiday Huddle for Thursday from 3 to 6:30 p.m. at Monarch Place. In addition to enjoying delicious food, those planning to...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Library To Celebrate Narnia This Weekend

The Butler Area Public Library welcomes community members to visit the classic world of C.S. Lewis this weekend. The library will host a Trip Through Narnia on Saturday featuring games, a story, and crafts along with refreshments. Families can sign up for a tour of Narnia from 1 to 3...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Friends Of Jeep Bantam Assc. Announce Nearly $19K In Awards

A local festival is continuing its tradition of giving back to the community through charitable donations. Coinciding with Giving Tuesday, the Friends of the Bantam Jeep Association announced financial gifts to 24 different local groups. The donations range from $500 to $2,000 and in total combine for nearly $19,000 this...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

PennDOT’s ‘Paint The Plow’ Contest Returns

A regional art contest that helps raise safety awareness during the winter is making its return. PennDOT’s ‘Paint the Plow’ contest is back following a two-year hiatus. The competition gives students at area high schools a chance to paint a PennDOT snow plow following this year’s theme of “Put down the device in snow and ice.”
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Longtime Fair Board Member Kennedy Dies

A longtime community member who was actively involved with the Big Butler Fair has died. Harold Kennedy of Valencia passed away late last week after suffering a stroke. Kennedy was a lifelong farmer who served on the board of directors at the Big Butler Fair. He also was on the board for the Adams Township Water Authority and was Deputy for the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
VALENCIA, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Allegheny County’s new shelter to take ‘low-barrier’ approach to couples, pets and substance use

Construction continues on Second Avenue Commons as photographed on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, Downtown. The Pittsburgh facility will be Allegheny County’s first low-barrier shelter. (Photo by Stephanie Strasburg/PublicSource) While offering connections to recovery services, Second Avenue Commons won’t mandate sobriety, search clients or ask what’s in their “amnesty lockers.”...
uncoveringpa.com

Driving Through the Festive Christmas Light Up Celebration in Clinton, PA

I’ve checked out many drive-through holiday lights in PA over the years, but for several reasons, the Christmas Light Up Celebration in western Allegheny County is among my favorites. The Christmas Light Up Celebration is set up in Clinton Community Park in Clinton, PA, which is just a few...
CLINTON, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

A ‘transformational gift’… Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh gets $6 million donation

The New Pittsburgh Courier has learned that the Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh is the recipient of a $6 million gift from philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott. It’s being called a “transformational gift” that will allow the Urban League to magnify the impact of its mission of enabling African Americans to achieve economic self-reliance, parity, power and civil rights. The gift is the single largest contribution in the Pittsburgh affiliate’s 104-year history.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Brothers' daily routine inspires kindness at McAnnulty Elementary

Brothers Thomas and Nathan Brose have created a routine to start their morning that has inspired their fellow McAnnulty Elementary School classmates to spread kindness. Nathan, who is in kindergarten, is 19 months younger than Thomas, a first grader. Nathan was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder at age 3, according...
butlerradio.com

Lois A. Davanzati

Lois A. Davanzati, age 88, of Butler, passed away peacefully on Mon., Nov. 28, 2022, surrounded by her family. Lois was part-owner of Signs By Rick, Inc. She previously worked as a secretary at Armco and as a telephone operator at Bell Telephone. Lois was a member of Saint Francis...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Georgia Bauman Ford Trostle

Georgia Bauman Ford Trostle residing in Sherwood Oaks of Cranberry Twp, PA, formally of Butler passed away on November 29, 2022. Georgia graduated from Butler High School in 1943 where she served as the lead drum majorette for Butler High School and volunteer for the Saxonburg Fire Department. Georgia was...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Cranberry Twp. Names New Snowplow

With winter storms just around the corner, travelers in southern Butler County will receive help clearing roads from a newly-named piece of equipment. Cranberry Township recently announced the results of their contest earlier this year to name a plow. The name “Control+Salt+Delete” and graphic was chosen by residents from among...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
butlerradio.com

Mahan, Who Brought Paddleboats To Farm Show, Has Died

The man responsible for starting a unique Butler Farm Show tradition has died. Floyd Mahan, who first brought the paddle boats to the summertime festival, passed away late last week at the age of 95. Mahan was a Butler native and avid boater who bought the patent for the paddle...
BUTLER, PA

