Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pittsburgh native quit job to become world-famous pro whistler and dazzled audiences around the world with unique giftAmarie M.Pittsburgh, PA
Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each monthJake WellsPennsylvania State
Concerts Happening This Week In Pittsburgh (11/28 - 12/04)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Free Pizza This Thanksgiving From Pittsburgh Pizza ShopTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
butlerradio.com
Mars Students Raising Funds For Its Angel Tree Program
A group of local students is asking for donations to help kids and families in our community this holiday season. The German National Honor Society at Mars Area High School is now accepting Target gift cards to supplement expected donations through its Treasures for Children (Angel Tree) program. This program...
butlerradio.com
Tourism Planning New Facility To Honor Butler’s Automobile Industry
The Butler County Tourism and Convention Bureau has secured nearly $500,000 in grant funding that will go toward a new idea for a museum and multi-use facility. The bureau was named a recipient of $475,000 Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant. Tourism President Jack Cohen describes the vision for the new facility.
butlerradio.com
Butler Collaborative For Families Holding Holiday Huddle
The public is invited to attend a holiday gathering later this week that spotlights the efforts of a local group. The Butler Collaborative for Families has planned their annual Holiday Huddle for Thursday from 3 to 6:30 p.m. at Monarch Place. In addition to enjoying delicious food, those planning to...
wtae.com
Braddock's Free Store 15104 celebrates 10 years of service to the community
BRADDOCK, Pa. — In the spirit of ‘Giving Tuesday’ families in Braddock celebrated a mile marker for a store that gives everything away for free. Free Store 15104, founded by Gisele Fetterman, has provided necessities to people for 10 years on Braddock Avenue. “We have a photo...
butlerradio.com
Library To Celebrate Narnia This Weekend
The Butler Area Public Library welcomes community members to visit the classic world of C.S. Lewis this weekend. The library will host a Trip Through Narnia on Saturday featuring games, a story, and crafts along with refreshments. Families can sign up for a tour of Narnia from 1 to 3...
butlerradio.com
Friends Of Jeep Bantam Assc. Announce Nearly $19K In Awards
A local festival is continuing its tradition of giving back to the community through charitable donations. Coinciding with Giving Tuesday, the Friends of the Bantam Jeep Association announced financial gifts to 24 different local groups. The donations range from $500 to $2,000 and in total combine for nearly $19,000 this...
butlerradio.com
PennDOT’s ‘Paint The Plow’ Contest Returns
A regional art contest that helps raise safety awareness during the winter is making its return. PennDOT’s ‘Paint the Plow’ contest is back following a two-year hiatus. The competition gives students at area high schools a chance to paint a PennDOT snow plow following this year’s theme of “Put down the device in snow and ice.”
butlerradio.com
Longtime Fair Board Member Kennedy Dies
A longtime community member who was actively involved with the Big Butler Fair has died. Harold Kennedy of Valencia passed away late last week after suffering a stroke. Kennedy was a lifelong farmer who served on the board of directors at the Big Butler Fair. He also was on the board for the Adams Township Water Authority and was Deputy for the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
New Pittsburgh Courier
Allegheny County’s new shelter to take ‘low-barrier’ approach to couples, pets and substance use
Construction continues on Second Avenue Commons as photographed on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, Downtown. The Pittsburgh facility will be Allegheny County’s first low-barrier shelter. (Photo by Stephanie Strasburg/PublicSource) While offering connections to recovery services, Second Avenue Commons won’t mandate sobriety, search clients or ask what’s in their “amnesty lockers.”...
uncoveringpa.com
Driving Through the Festive Christmas Light Up Celebration in Clinton, PA
I’ve checked out many drive-through holiday lights in PA over the years, but for several reasons, the Christmas Light Up Celebration in western Allegheny County is among my favorites. The Christmas Light Up Celebration is set up in Clinton Community Park in Clinton, PA, which is just a few...
New Pittsburgh Courier
A ‘transformational gift’… Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh gets $6 million donation
The New Pittsburgh Courier has learned that the Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh is the recipient of a $6 million gift from philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott. It’s being called a “transformational gift” that will allow the Urban League to magnify the impact of its mission of enabling African Americans to achieve economic self-reliance, parity, power and civil rights. The gift is the single largest contribution in the Pittsburgh affiliate’s 104-year history.
butlerradio.com
Deadline To Pay School Tax At Face Upcoming For Seneca Valley Residents
Tomorrow is the final day for Seneca Valley School District residents to pay their taxes at face. November 30th marks the final day to pay at Face. All school taxes must be paid by the end of December. Residents can make payments online through the Cranberry Township website. There is...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Brothers' daily routine inspires kindness at McAnnulty Elementary
Brothers Thomas and Nathan Brose have created a routine to start their morning that has inspired their fellow McAnnulty Elementary School classmates to spread kindness. Nathan, who is in kindergarten, is 19 months younger than Thomas, a first grader. Nathan was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder at age 3, according...
butlerradio.com
Lois A. Davanzati
Lois A. Davanzati, age 88, of Butler, passed away peacefully on Mon., Nov. 28, 2022, surrounded by her family. Lois was part-owner of Signs By Rick, Inc. She previously worked as a secretary at Armco and as a telephone operator at Bell Telephone. Lois was a member of Saint Francis...
butlerradio.com
Georgia Bauman Ford Trostle
Georgia Bauman Ford Trostle residing in Sherwood Oaks of Cranberry Twp, PA, formally of Butler passed away on November 29, 2022. Georgia graduated from Butler High School in 1943 where she served as the lead drum majorette for Butler High School and volunteer for the Saxonburg Fire Department. Georgia was...
New Kensington getting into Christmas spirit with tree lighting, dinner, parade
The Christmas season starts this weekend in New Kensington. Festivities begin Friday evening with the lighting of the city’s Christmas tree, followed by Mayor Tom Guzzo’s annual free dinner. The city’s Christmas parade will be held downtown Saturday morning, followed by free horse and carriage rides on Fifth...
butlerradio.com
Cranberry Twp. Names New Snowplow
With winter storms just around the corner, travelers in southern Butler County will receive help clearing roads from a newly-named piece of equipment. Cranberry Township recently announced the results of their contest earlier this year to name a plow. The name “Control+Salt+Delete” and graphic was chosen by residents from among...
Local humane society questioning reason behind spike in animal abuse cases
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Walk through Beaver County Humane Society and you’ll be hard pressed to find an empty case. One factor is just the sheer number of abuse cases the humane officers are currently working. “Caseload throughout the year for the past two years has increasingly been...
Christmas at the Mill returns to the Valley
Craft vendors, food trucks and lots of music could be heard at Lanterman's Mill.
butlerradio.com
Mahan, Who Brought Paddleboats To Farm Show, Has Died
The man responsible for starting a unique Butler Farm Show tradition has died. Floyd Mahan, who first brought the paddle boats to the summertime festival, passed away late last week at the age of 95. Mahan was a Butler native and avid boater who bought the patent for the paddle...
Comments / 0