2 cars crash and hospitalize at least 1 person in a Dayton residential area

DAYTON — Crews responded to a two-vehicle crash that hospitalized at least one person early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the 400 block of North Woodward Avenue at around 4:40 a.m.

Authorities confirmed that two cars crashed and at least one person was injured, according to Montgomery County dispatch.

At least one medic was called to the scene to care for the injured, dispatch informed.

A medic then transported a wounded person to Miami Valley Hospital for further treatment, dispatch said.

News Center 7 could not confirm the number of people injured or involved in the crash. The extent of the damage that the two cars sustained is also unknown.

This is a developing story and we will update this page as more information is released.

