AP source: Rose Bowl agrees to clear way for CFP expansion
Rose Bowl game organizers informed College Football Playoff officials Wednesday they are willing to alter agreements for the 2024 and ’25 seasons, clearing the way for the CFP to expand to 12 teams. A person with knowledge of the discussions between game organizers and CFP officials told The Associated Press that the Rose Bowl is prepared to be flexible and wants to continue to be part of the playoff beyond 2025. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the presidents and chancellors who oversee the playoff still needed to give final approval on expansion plans. The university presidents and chancellors who oversee the playoff were seeking a decision from Rose Bowl officials about whether they would amend contracts for the 2024 and ’25 seasons and allow the CFP to triple in size from four teams to 12.
Wuerffel Trophy names three finalists
The Wuerffel Trophy's philanthropic legacy will live on through one of Tuesday's announced Finalists. After all, Florida State offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons, Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan and Stanford defensive back Patrick Fields are all worthy ambassadors for “College Football’s Premier Award for Community Service.” Presented each February locally at the All Sports Association Banquet, the Wuerffell...
Auburn to Hire Hugh Freeze as Head Coach
The University of Auburn is finalizing a deal to make Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze their head coach according to Ross Dellinger. Freeze has been at Liberty for four seasons and has posted a 34-15 record. He was able to go 10-1 with the Flames in 2020. Before his time...
No. 5 Purdue Stays Undefeated With 79-69 Road Victory Against Florida State
Junior center Zach Edey tallied 25 points and eight rebounds as Purdue earned its seventh win of the 2022-23 season. Freshman guard Braden Smith also registered 13 points and led the team with nine rebounds and seven assists.
College Football Conference Championship Picks
Every week of the season all FBS college football games will be picked. Here are the college football conference championship picks. college football page for more news and updates like college football conference championship picks!. Make sure to follow Joe on Twitter!
TSSAA football championships kick off with Trent Dilfer news
Good morning! This is Tennessean high school sports editor Tom Kreager. It's the last weekend of the Tennessee high school football season. Nine BlueCross Bowl games will be played over the next three days in Chattanooga with all private school championships played today. The biggest news for the weekend came early Wednesday with...
Jahlani Tavai Signs 2-Year Extension with Patriots
The New England Patriots have extended linebacker Jahlani Tavai for two more years. Tavai has agreed to a two-year, $4.4 million extension through 2024. He was originally signed to the team’s practice squad back in 2021. ESPN’s Field Yates reported the news via his Twitter account on Tuesday.
College Basketball Picks Week of November 28
The college basketball season has started! There are plenty of big games that will be picked this year. Here are college basketball picks week of November 28. Go to our college basketball page for more stories like College Basketball Picks Week of November 28!. You can like The Game Haus...
NFL Week 13 Picks
The NFL season is here. Each week Cecil Walker and Joe DiTullio, of The Third and The Don Football Show, will make their picks for each NFL game. Here are the NFL week 13 picks. Go to our NFL page for more articles and updates like NFL Week 13 Picks!
Eddie Jackson Out Indefinitely with Lisfranc Injury
Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson is now out indefinitely with a foot injury. The team is afraid that Jackson has a “significant” Lisfranc injury, which may or may not need surgery. Jackson’s season is likely over if all sides agree he needs surgery. The NFL Network’s Mike...
Cincinnati snaps 3 game skid with win over Louisville
Cincinnati ended their trip to Maui on a positive note as they defeated the Louisville Cardinals, 81-62. The win secures a seventh-place finish for the Bearcats in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational, as Louisville finishes last. Cincinnati improves to 4-3 on the young season after dropping their last three games on the road. The Cardinals continue to struggle early on, as they have yet to win a single game this season.
