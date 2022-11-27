Read full article on original website
14 Celebs Who Did A HUGE Favor For Other Celebs Before They Were Super Famous
When Chadwick Boseman was a college student, he couldn't afford to attend the prestigious summer program he was accepted into, so his mentor called up her friend Denzel Washington — who agreed to cover the tuition for Chadwick and his peers.
Catching up with Dolly Parton
She has had 26 songs reach number 1 on the Country Billboard Charts, she’s won 11 Grammys, and she is now officially a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame - now Dolly Paton is going to be back on TV tomorrow night, on Local 4, for a special called Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas.
Courteney Cox Hilariously Photobombs Fans Taking Pics At Famous ‘Friends’ Fountain: Watch
Friends star Courteney Cox, 58, was the ultimate prankster on Nov. 30, as she visited the famous Friends couch on the set of Warner Bros. and photobombed some fans. The actress, who played Monica Geller on the show, decided to hide behind the couch, as the tourist visited the set on Wednesday. “I’m working at Warner Brothers and I thought this is a good time to surprise some Friends fans and photobomb their shots,” the brunette beauty said in her Instagram video.
"Violent Night" Review: It's Like "Die Hard" Meets "Miracle On 34th Street" And It's Basically An Instant Classic
"Time for some season's beatings." —Literally a line in this movie.
It’s a-him, Chris Pratt! Watch the trailer for upcoming Mario movie
While the jury is still out on if famously non-Italian Chris Pratt will actually be successful at voicing the character of Mario (was Michael Imperioli from “The Sopranos” not available?), the trailer for the upcoming movie is out and it looks SO good. Officially called “The Super Mario...
‘The Masked Singer’s Lambs Get 2nd Place & Reveal It May Be ‘Time’ For ‘Original Music’ Again (Exclusive)
The Masked Singer closed the chapter of season 8 with one epic family. The Lambs faced off against Harp for the Golden Mask trophy. The Lambs ended up as the season 8 runner-up and were revealed as the ’90s pop group Wilson Phillips. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Carnie and Wendy Wilson about their experience as the Lambs.
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' wins at Gotham Awards
NEW YORK – “Everything Everywhere All at Once" won best feature at the 32nd Gotham Awards on Monday, taking one of the first major prizes of Hollywood's awards season and boosting the Oscar hopes of the anarchic indie hit of the year. Also taking an award for his...
Literally Just 64 Tweets From This Month That I Cannot Stop Thinking About
"My favorite thing to cook for a man is a knuckle sandwich!"
