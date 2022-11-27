ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ClickOnDetroit.com

Catching up with Dolly Parton

She has had 26 songs reach number 1 on the Country Billboard Charts, she’s won 11 Grammys, and she is now officially a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame - now Dolly Paton is going to be back on TV tomorrow night, on Local 4, for a special called Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas.
HollywoodLife

Courteney Cox Hilariously Photobombs Fans Taking Pics At Famous ‘Friends’ Fountain: Watch

Friends star Courteney Cox, 58, was the ultimate prankster on Nov. 30, as she visited the famous Friends couch on the set of Warner Bros. and photobombed some fans. The actress, who played Monica Geller on the show, decided to hide behind the couch, as the tourist visited the set on Wednesday. “I’m working at Warner Brothers and I thought this is a good time to surprise some Friends fans and photobomb their shots,” the brunette beauty said in her Instagram video.
ClickOnDetroit.com

It’s a-him, Chris Pratt! Watch the trailer for upcoming Mario movie

While the jury is still out on if famously non-Italian Chris Pratt will actually be successful at voicing the character of Mario (was Michael Imperioli from “The Sopranos” not available?), the trailer for the upcoming movie is out and it looks SO good. Officially called “The Super Mario...
ClickOnDetroit.com

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' wins at Gotham Awards

NEW YORK – “Everything Everywhere All at Once" won best feature at the 32nd Gotham Awards on Monday, taking one of the first major prizes of Hollywood's awards season and boosting the Oscar hopes of the anarchic indie hit of the year. Also taking an award for his...
NEW YORK STATE

