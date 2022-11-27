Read full article on original website
World Cup scores, updates: Australia stuns Denmark, advances to Round of 16 as France tops Group C
Australia stunned the soccer world Wednesday with a deserved 1-0 win over Denmark that'll move it on to the Round of 16 in the World Cup. Mathew Leckie slotted a shot into the bottom right corner of the net in the 60th minute and the Socceroos will advance to face the winner of Group D.
World Cup 2022: Christian Pulisic scores winning goal vs. Iran, subbed off at half after nasty post-goal collision
Christian Pulisic was subbed off at halftime after scoring the United States’ winning goal of the game against Iran seconds before he collided with goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand. The 38th-minute goal eventually gave the U.S. a 1-0 win in a game it needed to win to advance to the Round...
