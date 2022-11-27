Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bryan College Station Eagle
Nov. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bryan's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph, becoming NNW and increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Bryan folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Bryan could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Student Bonfire rescheduled for Jan. 21, 2023
Texas A&M’s Student Bonfire’s burn night has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2023. Student Bonfire postponed last week’s burn night due to forecasted inclement weather. "This was an incredibly hard decision to make, and a harder one to accept," Student Bonfire officials wrote in a statement....
Bryan College Station Eagle
The Buzz Williams Radio Show: Episode 4
The latest edition of the Buzz Williams Radio Show, featuring head coach Buzz Williams and the Voice of the Aggies, Andrew Monaco. (air date November 28, 2022). The Buzz Williams Radio Show originates on Mondays during the season from Rudy's Country Store & BBQ on Harvey Road in College Station.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Tuesday, Nov. 29
For a behind-the-scenes look at “I Love Lucy” check out “Lucy Loves Desi: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom” at 7:30 p.m., Jan. 25, 2023, at Rudder Theatre (401 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station). Playwright Gregg Oppenheimer, son of “I Love Lucy” creator Jess Oppenheimer, spins a witty, fast-paced tale of Lucy and Desi’s battles with CBS. Tickets: tickets@msc.tamu.edu or 979-845-1234.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for November 29
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos Sports PrepsCast: College Station, Franklin have tough matchups; It's time to talk about Burton's defense
Three Brazos Valley football teams remain in the playoffs. College Station and Franklin have tough region final matchups. And it's time to start talking about Burton's defense. We break down all the action here.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Rudder community shows support of injured coach Calvin Hill
Hundreds of Bryan school district community members, students, staff and friends lined the Rudder Stadium bleachers Monday night in support of Calvin Hill, a football and track coach at Rudder High School. With the slogan “Tough as Hill” at the forefront of Coach Hill Prayer and Support Night, hosted by...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Lyle Lovett added to OPAS 50th anniversary celebration
As if the OPAS 50th anniversary celebration wasn’t already huge, Anne Black and her crew have upped the excitement level by adding a Valentine’s Night concert by Aggie Favorite Son Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Band. Black, longtime OPAS executive director, said in Monday’s announcement, “We have a...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Rudder girls basketball team loses at Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE — The Rudder girls basketball team fell to Huntsville 54-30 on Tuesday in nondistrict play. Brooklynn Person led the Lady Rangers (0-4) with nine points, while Paris Mitchell scored seven. Janavia Gage scored 15 to lead Huntsville (2-9). Huntsville 54, Rudder 30. RUDDER (0-4) — Brooklynn Person 9,...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan police investigating homicide; suspect not in custody
The Bryan Police Department said officers are investigating a homicide in the 2200 block of Cavitt Avenue on Wednesday morning. Police said Wednesday afternoon that there is no suspect in custody, but this does appear to be an isolated incident. Police are asking people to avoid the area. No other...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan girls basketball team falls to Houston Second Baptist
The Bryan girls basketball team rallied to tie the game through three quarters but couldn’t sustain the effort against Houston Second Baptist, which pulled away for a 53-46 victory Tuesday. “I think our effort was great,” Bryan head coach Chris Jones said. “I think our effort kept us in...
Bryan College Station Eagle
B-CS Salvation Army has over 1,000 angels left to be adopted through Angel Tree program
The Salvation Army of Bryan-College Station has over 1,000 angels that have yet to be “adopted” through its annual Angel Tree Christmas Assistance Program, which gives low-income families the opportunity to have gifts for their children on Christmas Day. “We started out with over 2,800 angels on the...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M women's basketball team will have defense tested by unbeaten Kansas
The Texas A&M women’s basketball team has trouble guarding the ball, which is a concern heading into Wednesday night’s game at Kansas. The Jayhawks (5-0) average 74.6 points per game and are shooting 45.2% from the field with five players averaging at least nine points per game. They have been consistent, too, scoring at least 72 points in every game but no more than 79.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Rice steps up in fourth quarter to beat Aggies
The Rice women’s basketball team delivered a haymaker against Texas A&M and then punched its coach in the mouth during a postgame celebration. The Owls played tough down the stretch for a 66-58 victory Sunday afternoon at Reed Arena, becoming the first team in school history to start the season 6-0, ending an eight-game losing streak to A&M in the process. In the team’s jubilant locker room, head coach Lindsay Edmonds got a bloody lip.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M fires co-offensive coordinator Darrell Dickey
Texas A&M co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Darrell Dickey was relieved of his duties, the school announced Monday. Dickey was part of the first staff assembled by Jimbo Fisher after he was hired from Florida State in December 2017. The Aggies struggled on offense this season, a big reason...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Cessna: Aggies await Jimbo Fisher's call on play-calling
Texas A&M’s victory over LSU ended talk of buying out Jimbo Fisher, which was a reach since it would cost approximately $86 million. Add in the buyouts for his assistants along with hiring a new coach and staff, and the final cost would be at least $150 million. That...
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M Consolidated boys basketball team earns bragging rights with win over Bryan
Anytime the A&M Consolidated and Bryan boys basketball teams get together, bragging rights are on the line in the crosstown showdown. In the latest edition of the series Tuesday, the 12th-ranked Tigers could start boasting before the halftime buzzer even rang in a 74-57 rout at Viking Gym. High energy...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Trio of Texas A&M football players earn SEC weekly honors
The Texas A&M football team had a trio of players earn Southeastern Conference honors of the week for their efforts in a 38-23 victory over fifth-ranked LSU on Saturday. Junior running back Devon Achane was the offensive player of the week, senior strong safety Demani Richardson shared defensive player of the week honors with South Carolina defensive back Marcellas Dial and quarterback Conner Weigman shared freshman honors with Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Board of Regents establishes Texas A&M Institute for Equine Sciences
The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents has approved the establishment of the Texas A&M Institute for Equine Sciences. The new institute will bring together world-class science, academic expertise and facilities to advance its equine mission. Major goals include strengthening equine collaborations among public and private sectors and academia. Collaborators will work toward enhanced care and welfare of horses, improved research infrastructure and top-tier education for students and professionals.“Today’s approval from the Board of Regents is a remarkable milestone in forming the world’s most comprehensive and collaborative equine program,” said Cliff Lamb, director of Texas A&M AgriLife Research. “Our work will create synergies across the equine sector that strengthen it long into the future.”
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M confers the most agriculture undergraduate degrees
The Chronicle of Higher Education has announced that Texas A&M University conferred the most bachelor’s degrees in agriculture, agriculture operations and related sciences from 2018-2020. The data, sourced from the U.S. Department of Education, looked at the number of degrees awarded from July 1 to June 30 of each...
Comments / 0