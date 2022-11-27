Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
Nov. 30, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for North Platte: Partly cloudy. Low around 15F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Snow moves North Platte's moisture meter Tuesday, but not by much
Tuesday’s forecast of 1 to 3 inches of snow for North Platte wound up on the low end as clouds thinned in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service office at Lee Bird Field. The storm was a bit more generous with the white stuff in the northern...
‘Christmas at the Codys’ returns fully to Scout’s Rest Ranch Dec. 16-20
Bill and Louisa Cody — OK, it’s really their ranch’s current proprietors — are finally ready to welcome North Platte for the holidays again after three years and a pandemic. “Christmas at the Codys” will return at Scout’s Rest Ranch from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Dec....
State Patrol conducts alcohol inspections in Lincoln, Scotts Bluff businesses
Three of the 12 businesses in Lincoln County targeted in a recent Nebraska State Patrol alcohol inspection sold to a minor. The establishments were the Hitchin’ Post Saloon in Brady and Dave’s Place and Gary’s Super Foods in North Platte, according to a State Patrol media release.
North Platte hires Shelly Byrn as volleyball coach
North Platte announced the hiring of Shelly Byrn as the Bulldogs’ next volleyball coach in a press release Tuesday. Byrn coached at St. Pat’s for 17 years with a 317-154 record and only one losing season before accepting the role at Ogallala in 2019. Her husband, John, had also accepted the job as principal at Ogallala in 2019.
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for November 28
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. (1) update to this series since Updated 19 min ago. Dennis D. Bruns, 88, passed away Nov. 12, 2022. Dennis retired from the Union Pacific Railroad after 35 years and then became a realtor for Lo…
North Platte homes for big families
North Platte homes with at least five bedrooms. Built in 2013, on a quiet 14 acres just five miles south of Arnold, NE sits a stunning custom-built 3,852 sq. ft. home. This current family home is set up to be a bed-and-breakfast with a total of seven bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a home office! Coming in from the three-car garage is a large laundry room and full bath to clean up after a long day. Across the hall is the home office with a window overlooking the front yard and driveway. The fiber optic cable that was recently installed gives you high-speed internet all throughout the house. The grand living area features a beautiful stone fireplace across from the kitchen filled with custom-built mahogany cabinets and stainless-steel appliances. The large island seats six around the farmhouse sink, with a second sink looking out over the patio. Adjacent to the kitchen sits the dining area with a coffered ceiling and access to the 1,312 sq. ft. covered patio. Through the hallway, under the grand stairway, you will find a guest bedroom and a full bath. At the end of the hall is the master bedroom with a large walk-in closet, an ensuite bath featuring the same custom-built mahogany cabinets as in the kitchen, and his-and-her sinks. As you top the stairs you will find a sitting area overlooking the main level's living space. Three more bedrooms and one full bath are also located upstairs. Walking down the stairs into the finished basement you find another beautiful stone fireplace to gather around as you settle in for a family movie night or the big game! A full kitchen is situated just around the corner with a large space surrounding it, currently used as a game room. A full bath, two additional bedrooms, and a utility room are all located in the basement area as well. Recessed lighting and a built-in stereo system throughout the home make it easy to set the mood for any occasion! As you make your way outside to the wrap-around porch, you will be delighted to see the beautiful green grass year after year watered by the underground sprinklers in the front and back yard. There is a raised garden bed in the backyard for easy maintenance to grow vegetation and ornamental flowers. The abundance of trees planted along the boundary lines in 2012 are already creating a great shelter and privacy line for the property. A 3,780 sq. ft. concrete floor shop/barn with a large overhead garage door is situated just to the south of the house. A heated storage room sits at the front of the building for easy access. Four outdoor runs are attached to the indoor pens that are all connected to the roughly six-acre lot, perfect for a couple of horses, cows, or any 4-H project one might desire. Five hydrants and water tanks are spread throughout the property.
Jeep crashes into tree in shelter belt; 70-year-old North Platte man found dead
A 70-year-old man was found dead Monday afternoon after a car crash apparently caused by a medical problem. Lincoln County Deputy Sheriff John Stadler said Lincoln County Dispatch received a call reporting a crash on South Buffalo Road about 3:15 p.m. Edward Johnson of North Platte was identified as the sole occupant in a jeep driving north from Lake Maloney Road.
North Platte Police issue 32 citations over Thanksgiving holiday weekend
The North Platte Police Department issued 32 citations and 84 traffic warnings over the five-day holiday weekend. In addition, three felony arrests were made from Nov. 23-27 as part of an increase in traffic enforcement as part of the state’s “Buckle Up Every Trip Every Time” grant program, according to a department media release. Two of the felony arrests were for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
Cook, Radcliffe win gift-card packages as Shop Small NP Passport concludes
Jacob Cook won the top prize and Michelle Radcliffe took runner-up honors in Tuesday’s climactic drawing in this year’s Shop Small NP Passport program. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Cook received $1,475 and Radcliffe...
North Platte Habitat for Humanity dedicates house No. 62
The timing could not have been better for Micah Larsen and Stephanie Veith as they received the keys to their new home. North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity dedicated house No. 62 on Monday evening and Larsen said they will begin moving in right away, along with daughters Kailyn Veith and Aaliyha Zogg.
Lincoln County commissioners approve remodeling of judges' offices
The Lincoln County commissioners approved a remodel of the third-floor District Court judges’ offices at Monday’s meeting. Jeff Higgins, county buildings and grounds supervisor, said there were several aspects to the remodel that totaled $15,284. The project includes electrical work for new lighting in a hallway, signage, drywall...
Stanback receives 50 years to life for killing fiancee, dumping her body
A 43-year-old Greeley, Colorado, man was sentenced Monday afternoon to 50 years to life in prison for killing his fiancee and disposing of her body in a North Platte retention pond in 2020. William H. Stanback showed little emotion and declined an opportunity to speak before the term was handed...
