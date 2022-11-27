ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

Highlights: Dane Dunn and Jae'on Young lead Sierra Canyon to CIFSS D2 title over Inglewood

By Lance Smith, SBLive
 3 days ago

CHATSWORTH, Calif. – For the third time in four postseasons, Sierra Canyon football is a CIF Southern Section champion.

The Trailblazers were in control for nearly the whole title game as they defeated Inglewood 23-7 at home on Saturday.

Dane Dunn ran 32 times for 201 yards and all 3 of SC's touchdowns. Ashton Zamani added a field goal for the Trailblazers. Their defense forced three turnovers as Jae'on White grabbed 2 interceptions and Carmel Crunk forced a fumble on a punt return that was recovered by Kingston Askerneese.

MORE: INTERVIEW WITH JAE'ON YOUNG | INTERVIEW WITH DANE DUNN

Husan Longstreet connected with Terrell Bradshaw for Inglewood's lone score of the game.

COMPTON, CA
