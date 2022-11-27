ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

WMDT.com

UMES alum selected to lead Martin State Airport

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. – Congratulations to University of Maryland Eastern Shore Aviation Science alumnus Harold Fowler. The Maryland Department of Transportation selected Fowler to lead the Martin State Airport in Baltimore as the new Chief of Aiport Operations and Maintenance. We want to hear your good news, just email...
PRINCESS ANNE, MD
Business Monthly

Life Time open at Annapolis Town Center

Life Time has opened its fourth Maryland athletic club at Annapolis Town Center. The new facility features a full spectrum of health and wellness activities, starting with programming for kids through specialized ARORA programming for active agers. Highlights of the new Life Time Annapolis destination include:. ● Unlimited access to...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Nottingham MD

Maryland city named among worst for singles

BALTIMORE, MD—With nearly 50% of all U.S. adults being single and the average date costing over $90, the personal-finance website WalletHub this week released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst Cities for Singles. Some singles are closer to a happily-ever-after than they think, but it depends on...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Honeygrow to open Harford County location this week

BEL AIR, Md. — Honeygrow, a fast casual chain known for its stir fry and salads, will begin its push into the Baltimore suburbs this week with the opening of a Harford County location. The Philadelphia-based company will open a restaurant at 513 Baltimore Pike in Bel Air Plaza...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
realtormarney.com

Baltimore Christmas Parade 2022

The Baltimore Christmas Parade 2022, or “The Mayor’s 49th Annual Christmas Parade” is scheduled for Sunday, December 4 at 1pm in Hampden. The route of the parade is 2.5 miles long stretching from from Medfield through Hampden. It starts at Poly/Western, crosses Cold Spring Lane, continues South on Falls Rd to 36th St, turns East onto The Avenue, turns North on Chestnut Ave, and then ends at 37th St.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

AACPS teachers to receive $1,000 bonus for holiday season

Teachers in Anne Arundel County will soon have a little more money in their pockets. All permanent employees of the Anne Arundel County public school system will be receiving a $1,000 bonus by Dec. 16. Superintendent of Schools Mark Bedell said the money will come from vacant positions to show...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Friends mourn Henri Jones, 23, killed near Patterson Park

BALTIMORE -- Tributes are pouring in for Henri Jones, with friends remembering the 23-year-old as fun-loving and positive.He was shot in the head at close range after leaving a gathering of friends early Thanksgiving morning in the 100 block of North Lakewood Avenue, which is just one block from Patterson Park. WJZ reporter Mike Hellgren spoke to Dani who asked us not to show her face or give her last name for safety reasons. She said Jones had been enjoying a night with her son and some former classmates. It was getting late—around 3 a.m.—so he walked to his truck."They were...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorebeat.com

Baltimore Beat’s 2022 Holiday Gift Guide

This year has been one full of both triumphs and challenges. I still haven’t gotten the hang of this hazy pandemic hellscape. I still haven’t mastered the elusive “work-life balance,” but I’m very grateful to be living and working at this paper, in this city. December always serves as a time for recalibration, but also a chance to think about those who have made this year meaningful and bright.
BALTIMORE, MD
anash.org

Iranian Chief Rabbi Had a Request After Visiting Baltimore Cheder

Chief Rabbi of Iran Yehuda Gerami expressed his amazement after visiting the Chabad mosdos in Baltimore, including the Cheder and the new Mesivta. He also had a request. On Monday, Rabbi Yehuda Gerami, Chief Rabbi of Iran traveled to Baltimore, Maryland, where he visited the local Chabad mosdos. Rabbi Gerami...
BALTIMORE, MD
Turnto10.com

'Privilege Checklist' given to University of Delaware freshmen students, report says

NEWARK, Del. (TND) — A mandatory course at one public university asks first-year students to evaluate privileges they receive by being white, male or cisgender. The University of Delaware (UD) requires all freshmen to pass "UNIV 101 - First Year Experience I." The seminar is designed to assist students with adjusting to college and highlights the university's "commitment" to being a community which "recognizes and appreciates diversity and difference."
NEWARK, DE
wnav.com

Maryland Sec of Ag Charged with Illegal Hunting

Former state lawmaker, Joseph Bartenfelder, who has been serving as the State's agriculture secretary since 2015, was charged, along with his adult son and three others for illegally hunting wetland and upland wild birds from a cornfield in Caroline County. In addition to tracking with the aid of bait, Bartenfelder Jr. was also charged with hunting with a shotgun that holds more than three shells and for a federal waterfowl stamp violation. The Baltimore Banner first reported this story and says that it's not known if this is the secretary's first offense. If it is he and the others charged could be fined up to $1,500 for each count. The secretary was charged by the Department of Natural Resources police who were pursuing a suspected baiting pond and discovered the individuals hunting in a cornfield on November 24, 2022.
CAROLINE COUNTY, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Amid community opposition to his church’s plan to demolish five houses in Mount Vernon, a priest defends the proposal: ‘We’re doing the best thing for the church and the best thing for the community at large’

Community leaders in Mount Vernon and preservation advocates citywide reacted with surprise and dismay to a local church’s plan to demolish five large 1890s-era rowhouses in the Mount Vernon historic district and say they will oppose the proposal when it comes up for a public hearing next month. The...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Sucks to be single in these U.S. cities, study finds

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — With nearly 50% of all U.S. adults being single and the average date costing over $90, WalletHub released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst Cities for Singles, Monday. Some singles are closer to a happily ever after than they think, but it depends on...
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

A summit to meet the challenges facing Black men in America?

The elections this month produced historic results as regards representation of African Americans in the electoral hierarchy of Baltimore City and the state of MD. The governor, attorney general, state superintendent of schools and state treasurer are all accomplished Black men. Here in Baltimore City, Black male leaders include the Mayor, the City Council President, the comptroller, the city state’s attorney and the police commissioner.
BALTIMORE, MD

