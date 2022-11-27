In case Los Angeles Rams needed further confirmation that wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. wasn’t returning, the team provided even more evidence. The Los Angeles Rams are having one of the worst Super Bowl title defenses in recent memory. After beating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl 56, there was talk throughout the offseason about the team bringing wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. back after he tore his ACL in the first half of the big game. As time passed, a reunion seemed increasingly unlikely, especially when Beckham publicly claimed the team never made him an offer.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO