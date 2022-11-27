Read full article on original website
Storm update: Cold front headed for Bay Area is 'speeding up'
A cold front could bring heavy rain, small hail and high-elevation snow to the Bay Area.
'Increasing potential for impactful rain' in the Bay Area this week
"This would be considered a weak atmospheric river coming through."
Bay Area transportation officials say the future of freeways could have per-mile tolling
A webinar for public comment begins on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 6 p.m.
The weird San Francisco business keeping the city supplied with quarters
"People don't understand where the quarters come from."
Muni Staffing Issues Could Cause Bus Delays
Riders of some SF Muni lines could experience longer wait times Monday morning. An advisory issued at 7:40 a.m. said that staffing issues could affect the L, 9R, 14R, 15X, 44 and 54 bus routes. The advisory from SF Muni said line adjustments were being made to minimize the impact...
Bay Area shawarma restaurant comes to South Bay with second location
In 2021, the eatery was also mentioned on a best restaurants list by Esquire.
The Container Store near Union Square plans to close
It's another blow to downtown San Francisco.
Buchanan YMCA in San Francisco closed after 'extensive damage' from fire
Multiple 911 calls were made by people reporting heavy smoke and flames coming out of the building.
Police ask for help identifying a foot found at Bay Area beach
Bay Area police are asking anyone with information about a foot found inside a running shoe to get in touch.
Fatal Collision In Santa Rosa Monday Morning
A fatal collision in Santa Rosa Monday morning is being investigated by the California Highway Patrol, according to a CHP spokesman. A work truck struck a pedestrian at Stony Point Road, south of Wilfred Avenue, at 2:33 a.m. Traffic in the area was slowed following the wreck. Copyright © 2022...
Fire destroys historic Bay Area Victorian farmhouse built in 1868
A fire tore through a two-story historic home on Tuesday evening, officials said.
Michelin adds 3 new Bay Area restaurants to Bib Gourmand ahead of complete list reveal
The complete Bib Gourmand winners will be revealed next month.
San Francisco's El Faro, famed for Mission-style burritos, has a break-in problem
The taqueria that possibly invented the Mission-style burrito has a break-in problem.
The Bay Area night market where Hong Kong-style street food comes to life
"I am really in love with Chinese street food. It's a sensory overload."
San Francisco's self-cleaning public toilets make me scared for the future
"Mysterious vacuum sounds and clanging noises emanated from behind its curved closed doors."
Tough-on-crime SFPD killer robots prove San Francisco can be saved
"Eight forward-thinking members of the Board of Supervisors are ready to disrupt the robocop space."
Audit Raises Questions For City Leaders About Nonprofit Organization's Funding
An audit of the San Francisco non-profit United Council of Human Services found the organization to have violated city agreements related to the operation of its housing program, according to a statement from San Francisco Controller Ben Rosenfield. The report released Nov. 17 by the controller's office identified several issues...
Man Killed In Crash When His Car Hits Trees, Rolls Over, Ejects Him From Vehicle
A man was killed Saturday after the vehicle he was driving on San Felipe Road collided with two trees and rolled several times before ejecting him from the vehicle. The 22-year-old man -- whose name has yet to be released while officials notify his next of kin -- was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed along the street at roughly 3:43 p.m. when the crash occurred, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Man Arrested For Assault Using A Rock
PETALUMA (BCN) Police arrested a Petaluma man Tuesday night on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with an attack using a rock. Officers responded to a 9:49 p.m. report by the victim of an assault in the 1000 block of Lakeville Steet, according to a news release shared late Tuesday by the Petaluma Police Department.
