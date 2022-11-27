ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

multifamilybiz.com

Madison Communities Breaks Ground on 276-Unit Madison Fountains Apartment Community Located in Jacksonville, Florida

JACKSONVILLE, FL - Madison Communities, an affiliate of Madison Capital Group, has recently broken ground on 276 units located in St Johns County adjacent to the new Ascenion St. Vincent's Hospital immediately off I-95 and County Road 210. Madison Fountains will feature 276 units incorporated into four-story buildings. Project amenities...
First Coast News

‘I am terrified of Troy’: Women accuse Salt Life co-founder of stalking

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man accused of murdering a Lake City teenager has been stalking the girl’s friends and coworkers, according to allegations in court records. According to restraining order petitions obtained by First Coast News, Michael "Troy" Hutto has been following the women into stores and gas stations in Suwannee County, “staring and glaring,” and violating a trespass order at the fitness club where they both work. One of the women is a state witness in the murder case.
First Coast News

Report: More than 5,000 student Baker Acts in Florida, including 325 in Northeast Florida schools

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A report ordered in the wake of the Parkland massacre shines a light on the use of the Baker Act on school campuses in Florida. It shows a total of 5,077 incidents last year in which students were involuntarily committed under the mental health law known as the Baker Act. The law allows courts, law enforcement and some medical workers to involuntarily commit someone deemed a threat to themselves or others for up to 72 hours.
FLORIDA STATE
mycbs4.com

Postal service letter carriers robbed in Palatka

Putnam County — The U.S. Postal Service says two employees were robbed by an armed suspect recently in Palatka. The USPS says the first robbery happened on November 17th, when a letter carrier was robbed by an armed suspect near N 18th Street and Ocean Street in Palatka. The...
Zoey Fields

Clay County government launches new app for residents to report issues, receive alerts

Clay County officials are launching a new “Clay Connected” platform to help residents stay connected with local government, make service requests and report problems. Clay Connected is a new mobile app and online service request platform developed for Clay County residents. Residents can easily report an issue like a missed collection service, or a pothole or make a request for recycling bins through the app and online platform.
WCJB

Lake City Police officers find three missing teens

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police officials say three missing teens have been found safe. Cameron Ansel, 14, Thomas Gage Schultz, 15, and Michael Ezell, 15, disappeared around 2:45 p.m. on Sunday in the area of Southwest Michigan Street. The police department reported on Wednesday morning that the...
First Coast News

First 4-year medical school coming to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated report. The first 4-year medical school in Jacksonville is expected to welcome its first class in 2026. The Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, in partnership with Jacksonville University, will open LECOM at JU. The...
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville daycare owner, who helps single moms, opens new location

JACKSONVILLE- Fla. – A local daycare owner is helping more parents by launching another site in Jacksonville. Sarra Brown just opened the fourth location of Brown Bear Learning Center. Brown had a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new site on Blanding Boulevard Saturday afternoon. It is on the city’s west...
