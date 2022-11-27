Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Vintage Market Days set for Clay County Fairgrounds beginning Friday, through weekendDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
$3,500 to $4,000 For Struggling Florida ResidentsC. HeslopFlorida State
Middleburg man arrested Thanksgiving evening for strangulation, resisting arrest, deputies sayZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
FDLE still investigating April officer-involved shooting in Orange ParkZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Fleming Island Golden Eagles top All County football team with 18 playersAnthony SalazarOrange Park, FL
Ask Anthony: Help is on the way for single mom, teacher in need of new van
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — When you see a picture of Candace Ford's 19-year-old daughter, Sydni, you can't help but smile. "She is joy wherever she is, she exudes joy," Candace Ford told First Coast News Anchor Anthony Austin. Sydni is in a wheelchair. Every single day, Candace has to physically...
WCJB
Hopeful Baptist Church will hold the funeral service for a CCSO captain that died
FORT WHITE, Fla. (WCJB) - Funeral arrangements are in place for a captain of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. The funeral service for Captain Charles Chuck Brewington will be held at Hopeful Baptist Church on Friday at 11 a.m. The family will hold a visitation time for friends on...
Jacksonville’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program opens its portal today at 8 AM
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville opens its application portal for Duval County residents needing emergency rental and utility assistance today at 8 AM. Households negatively affected by COVID-19 can receive up to a year of past due rent and utility payments. Residents must have an income that...
multifamilybiz.com
Madison Communities Breaks Ground on 276-Unit Madison Fountains Apartment Community Located in Jacksonville, Florida
JACKSONVILLE, FL - Madison Communities, an affiliate of Madison Capital Group, has recently broken ground on 276 units located in St Johns County adjacent to the new Ascenion St. Vincent's Hospital immediately off I-95 and County Road 210. Madison Fountains will feature 276 units incorporated into four-story buildings. Project amenities...
WCJB
HCA Florida Lake City Hospital holds groundbreaking ceremony for a new expansion
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - HCA Florida Lake City Hospital held a groundbreaking ceremony this morning. They are adding an $88 million two-story tower facility to house an additional catheterization lab, pre-op area, PACU recovery area, and waiting room. The new facilities will expand access to critical interventional radiology services and...
Several schools in Southeast Georgia receive threatening calls, police determine no danger
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are investigating a threat in Glynn County at Brunswick High School on Wednesday morning. However, emergency management officials confirmed there is no active shooter. They believe the incident was a hoax. No one is injured and the school has been cleared by law enforcement, according...
First Coast News
‘I am terrified of Troy’: Women accuse Salt Life co-founder of stalking
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man accused of murdering a Lake City teenager has been stalking the girl’s friends and coworkers, according to allegations in court records. According to restraining order petitions obtained by First Coast News, Michael "Troy" Hutto has been following the women into stores and gas stations in Suwannee County, “staring and glaring,” and violating a trespass order at the fitness club where they both work. One of the women is a state witness in the murder case.
WCJB
Residents and officers are still concerned with the recent shootings in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - It was a positive update given by Lake City Police Chief Gerald Butler at their quarterly breakfast with the chief event. He told residents about new cameras for their vehicles to a new virtual training system. “We can bring in an officer and run them...
‘I hate this place’: Arlington residents outraged over current apartment conditions
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Residents inside Miramar Apartments in Arlington say they are fed up with management, arguing the complex is failing to honor their lease agreements. Problems like broken windows, faulty air conditioning units, and plumbing riddled with leaks that haven’t been fixed in months. The City of...
Report: More than 5,000 student Baker Acts in Florida, including 325 in Northeast Florida schools
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A report ordered in the wake of the Parkland massacre shines a light on the use of the Baker Act on school campuses in Florida. It shows a total of 5,077 incidents last year in which students were involuntarily committed under the mental health law known as the Baker Act. The law allows courts, law enforcement and some medical workers to involuntarily commit someone deemed a threat to themselves or others for up to 72 hours.
Clay County leaders propose fees to accommodate growing population, uphold service standards
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Neighbors in Clay County are weighing in on a proposed set of fees that the county says would help it to accommodate a rapidly growing population. A workshop on Monday broke down several impact fees that would cover the expansion of different services to continue to meet the needs of neighbors.
mycbs4.com
Postal service letter carriers robbed in Palatka
Putnam County — The U.S. Postal Service says two employees were robbed by an armed suspect recently in Palatka. The USPS says the first robbery happened on November 17th, when a letter carrier was robbed by an armed suspect near N 18th Street and Ocean Street in Palatka. The...
Clay County government launches new app for residents to report issues, receive alerts
Clay County officials are launching a new “Clay Connected” platform to help residents stay connected with local government, make service requests and report problems. Clay Connected is a new mobile app and online service request platform developed for Clay County residents. Residents can easily report an issue like a missed collection service, or a pothole or make a request for recycling bins through the app and online platform.
Active shooter prank calls threaten Southeast Georgia schools, cleared by police
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — UPDATED 11:21 a.m.- Active shooter prank calls have been confirmed to have occurred in Camden County, Glynn County, Chatham County and Lownes County. Camden High School, Brunswick High School and Valdosta High School were both targeted specifically. Lexie Thompson’s step-son and nephew attend Brunswick High School....
JFRD: Fire reported at Tasty Fish & Chicken in Lake Forest area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department are responding to a fire at Tasty Fish & Chicken at Moncrief Road and Edgewood Avenue. According to a tweet by JFRD, crews were dispatched at around 7:01 a.m. to a commercial structure fire. Action News Jax has a news crew...
A dog that arrived to the JHS in ‘terrible condition’ was adopted in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Oct. 31, a citizen found a small dog inside a crate in a public park. The dog was growing hair into the bars of the crate. The dog was taken into the Jacksonville Humane Society where he was observed to be severely matted, and his nails were so long that it would hurt the dog to walk.
WCJB
Lake City Police officers find three missing teens
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police officials say three missing teens have been found safe. Cameron Ansel, 14, Thomas Gage Schultz, 15, and Michael Ezell, 15, disappeared around 2:45 p.m. on Sunday in the area of Southwest Michigan Street. The police department reported on Wednesday morning that the...
Orange Park woman arrested on Thanksgiving for battery on family member, deputies say
An Orange Park woman was arrested on Thanksgiving for three counts of resisting law enforcement, domestic battery and possession of marijuana, Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies said.
First 4-year medical school coming to Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated report. The first 4-year medical school in Jacksonville is expected to welcome its first class in 2026. The Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, in partnership with Jacksonville University, will open LECOM at JU. The...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville daycare owner, who helps single moms, opens new location
JACKSONVILLE- Fla. – A local daycare owner is helping more parents by launching another site in Jacksonville. Sarra Brown just opened the fourth location of Brown Bear Learning Center. Brown had a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new site on Blanding Boulevard Saturday afternoon. It is on the city’s west...
