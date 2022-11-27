ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

US offers up to $5 million for info on North Korean shipper

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is offering a reward of up to $5 million for information about a Singapore-based businessman already accused by the Justice Department of facilitating fuel shipments to North Korea in violation of U.N. sanctions. Kwek Kee Seng, who directs a shipping agency and terminal operations company, was charged last year with arranging the deliveries, with prosecutors alleging that he used front companies and false documentation to hide the scheme. Officials say that business helps enable North Korea’s nuclear proliferation programs. The U.S. government seized a tanker ship that was used for the fuel deliveries, the 2,734-ton M/T Courageous, prosecutors have said. One exchange caught on satellite imagery showed the ship transferring more than $1.5 million worth of oil to a North Korea-flagged ship, the prosecutors said. Kwek remains at large despite a warrant that has been issued for his arrest.
WASHINGTON STATE
Agriculture Online

Mexico president says seeking deal with U.S. after meeting on GMO corn

MEXICO CITY, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Mexico is seeking a deal with the United States after talks with U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack Monday regarding Mexico's plan to ban genetically modified corn in 2024, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Tuesday. The United States threatened legal action Monday evening...
WSB Radio

China virus protests hit Hong Kong after mainland rallies

HONG KONG — (AP) — Students in Hong Kong chanted "oppose dictatorship" in a protest of China's COVID-19 rules Monday after demonstrators on the mainland issued an unprecedented call for President Xi Jinping to resign in the biggest show of opposition to the ruling Communist Party in decades.
The Independent

Hong Kong rejects US report saying it has entered ‘a new era of total control’ from Beijing

The Hong Kong administration "vehemently" refuted a report by a US congressional advisory panel that suggested that the city was under “a new era of control” from Beijing with a rubber-stamp legislature and diminishing freedoms.The city's administration under chief executive John Lee in a statement on Wednesday said the report "again made slandering remarks and ill-intentioned political attacks". It asked the US to stop “maliciously interfering” in the affairs of Hong Kong.A report released by the bipartisan US-China Economic and Security Review Commission highlighted that with Beijing's "handpicked chief executive now at the helm, China firmly controls all branches...
The Hill

White House condemns violence in Jerusalem after blasts kill 1, injure 18

The White House condemned violence that happened in Jerusalem after two explosions killed a teenager and injured at least 18 others in a suspected attack on Wednesday.  White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement that the Biden administration condemns the attack and the United States has offered “all appropriate assistance” to the…
TheDailyBeast

Jiang Zemin, Chinese President Who Came to Power After Tiananmen Square Protests, Dies at 96

Jiang Zemin, the former Chinese leader who rose to power in China in the wake of the Tiananmen Square protests, died in Shanghai on Wednesday, state media reports. He was 96. A statement from the Chinese Communist Party said Zemin died from leukemia and multiple organ failure, adding that he is remembered as an “outstanding leader with high prestige” and a “long-tested communist fighter.” Zemin was chosen as a compromise leader of China when the country was plunged into turmoil in the aftermath of a deadly crackdown on student-led protests in Beijing’s Tiananman Square in 1989. His death comes as China’s ruling party is facing its strongest opposition since Tiananman as angry protests have erupted around the country in opposition to harsh COVID control measures.Read it at BBC
americanmilitarynews.com

Thai police hold Chinese dissident after lone Bangkok protest against Xi Jinping

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Police in Bangkok have detained an exiled Chinese dissident who staged a lone street protest against Chinese leader Xi Jinping inspired by the “bridge man” protest in Beijing last month, RFA has learned. Veteran...
newbooksnetwork.com

The Future of Xi and China

What will a Chinese-dominated world look like? And since Xi Jin Ping will probably rule China for life, what does he want to do; what does he believe in and what does he mean for China and the world? Sue Lin Wong has made an excellent podcast series on him called "The Prince: Searching for Xi Jinping" and discussed the Chinese leader with Owen Bennett-Jones.

Comments / 0

Community Policy