Read full article on original website
Related
US offers up to $5 million for info on North Korean shipper
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is offering a reward of up to $5 million for information about a Singapore-based businessman already accused by the Justice Department of facilitating fuel shipments to North Korea in violation of U.N. sanctions. Kwek Kee Seng, who directs a shipping agency and terminal operations company, was charged last year with arranging the deliveries, with prosecutors alleging that he used front companies and false documentation to hide the scheme. Officials say that business helps enable North Korea’s nuclear proliferation programs. The U.S. government seized a tanker ship that was used for the fuel deliveries, the 2,734-ton M/T Courageous, prosecutors have said. One exchange caught on satellite imagery showed the ship transferring more than $1.5 million worth of oil to a North Korea-flagged ship, the prosecutors said. Kwek remains at large despite a warrant that has been issued for his arrest.
Xi tells Biden that China and the United States should take history as a mirror - state media
BEIJING, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Chinese leader Xi Jinping said on Monday during a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden that China and the United States should take history as a mirror and let it guide the future, according to state news agency Xinhua.
China's Xi tells Biden: Taiwan issue is 'first red line' that must not be crossed
BEIJING, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping told U.S. President Joe Biden during their first in-person meeting since 2017 that the Taiwan question was the "very core of China's core interests" and the "first red line" in bilateral ties that must not be crossed.
First Russia, now China? Europe doesn’t appear ready to ‘decouple’ from Beijing just yet
HONG KONG — China and Germany should work together more in these “times of change and instability,” Chinese President Xi Jinping told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday, as the German leader made a visit to Beijing that has drawn criticism in European countries wary of China’s growing power.
FBI director 'very concerned' by Chinese 'police stations' in U.S
WASHINGTON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The United States is deeply concerned about the Chinese government setting up unauthorized 'police stations' in U.S. cities to possibly pursue influence operations, FBI Director Christopher Wray told lawmakers on Thursday.
Agriculture Online
Mexico president says seeking deal with U.S. after meeting on GMO corn
MEXICO CITY, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Mexico is seeking a deal with the United States after talks with U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack Monday regarding Mexico's plan to ban genetically modified corn in 2024, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Tuesday. The United States threatened legal action Monday evening...
Philippines Reports Fresh Clash With China as U.S. Reaffirms Defense Pledge
Vice President Kamala Harris reaffirmed U.S. defence commitments to the Philippines on Monday.
Xi gave chilling warning to Biden about 'red line' in Taiwan, state media claims
Chinese President Xi Jinping warned President Joe Biden that Taiwan is a "red line" that the United States must not cross as the two work to elevate China-U.S. relations.
China virus protests hit Hong Kong after mainland rallies
HONG KONG — (AP) — Students in Hong Kong chanted "oppose dictatorship" in a protest of China's COVID-19 rules Monday after demonstrators on the mainland issued an unprecedented call for President Xi Jinping to resign in the biggest show of opposition to the ruling Communist Party in decades.
Hong Kong rejects US report saying it has entered ‘a new era of total control’ from Beijing
The Hong Kong administration "vehemently" refuted a report by a US congressional advisory panel that suggested that the city was under “a new era of control” from Beijing with a rubber-stamp legislature and diminishing freedoms.The city's administration under chief executive John Lee in a statement on Wednesday said the report "again made slandering remarks and ill-intentioned political attacks". It asked the US to stop “maliciously interfering” in the affairs of Hong Kong.A report released by the bipartisan US-China Economic and Security Review Commission highlighted that with Beijing's "handpicked chief executive now at the helm, China firmly controls all branches...
In Washington, Macron to seek relief for Europe Inc amid China competition
PARIS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron will be hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden next week in a rare state visit aimed at highlighting Franco-American friendship rather than the bitter economic competition between the two sides of the pond.
White House condemns violence in Jerusalem after blasts kill 1, injure 18
The White House condemned violence that happened in Jerusalem after two explosions killed a teenager and injured at least 18 others in a suspected attack on Wednesday. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement that the Biden administration condemns the attack and the United States has offered “all appropriate assistance” to the…
Jiang Zemin, Chinese President Who Came to Power After Tiananmen Square Protests, Dies at 96
Jiang Zemin, the former Chinese leader who rose to power in China in the wake of the Tiananmen Square protests, died in Shanghai on Wednesday, state media reports. He was 96. A statement from the Chinese Communist Party said Zemin died from leukemia and multiple organ failure, adding that he is remembered as an “outstanding leader with high prestige” and a “long-tested communist fighter.” Zemin was chosen as a compromise leader of China when the country was plunged into turmoil in the aftermath of a deadly crackdown on student-led protests in Beijing’s Tiananman Square in 1989. His death comes as China’s ruling party is facing its strongest opposition since Tiananman as angry protests have erupted around the country in opposition to harsh COVID control measures.Read it at BBC
China’s state-owned television is editing maskless fans out of its World Cup coverage
Footage of maskless World Cup fans streaming into Qatar from all corners of the world is putting China’s zero-COVID policy in a bind.
Biden says U.S., Japan, S.Korea are 'more aligned than ever' on North Korea
PHNOM PENH, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The United States, Japan and South Korea are "more aligned than ever" on North Korea's "provocative behaviour," U.S. President Joe Biden said on Sunday, as his national security adviser promised a joint response if Pyongyang carries out a seventh nuclear test.
americanmilitarynews.com
Thai police hold Chinese dissident after lone Bangkok protest against Xi Jinping
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Police in Bangkok have detained an exiled Chinese dissident who staged a lone street protest against Chinese leader Xi Jinping inspired by the “bridge man” protest in Beijing last month, RFA has learned. Veteran...
Kamala Harris says U.S. will defend Philippines in South China Sea
PUERTO PRINCESA, Philippines — Vice President Kamala Harris called on countries Tuesday to stand up for territorial integrity and freedom of navigation in the South China Sea, which has been challenged by China, and said Washington would press an international campaign against “irresponsible behavior” in the disputed waters.
A new foreign policy headache for Biden as Israel forms its most right-wing government ever
Israel's new Netanyahu-led government, including figures known for extreme anti-Arab views, will pose major challenges for Biden administration.
CNN reporter at site of protest against China's zero-Covid policy
CNN's Selina Wang reports from the streets of Beijing where protesters are demonstrating against Xi Jinping's zero-Covid policy.
newbooksnetwork.com
The Future of Xi and China
What will a Chinese-dominated world look like? And since Xi Jin Ping will probably rule China for life, what does he want to do; what does he believe in and what does he mean for China and the world? Sue Lin Wong has made an excellent podcast series on him called "The Prince: Searching for Xi Jinping" and discussed the Chinese leader with Owen Bennett-Jones.
Comments / 0