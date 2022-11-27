A pistol and a shotgun were stolen from two separate cars in Trumbull just minutes apart, police say. Both of the thefts happened on Nov. 16, police say. A 9mm Glock was stolen from a car parked near LA Fitness at Trumbull Westfield Mall at 2:13 p.m., and a shotgun was reported stolen from a car in a separate incident across town at 2:59 p.m., police say.

TRUMBULL, CT ・ 14 HOURS AGO