Woodbury, NY

Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing Wyandanch Man

A Long Island man has gone missing and authorities are asking for the public's help in locating him. Eric Reimertz was last seen leaving his Wyandanch home, located on Lakewood Street, on Monday, Nov. 7 at around 8:30 a.m. The 59-year-old was last seen wearing a black baseball cap with...
WYANDANCH, NY
Daily Voice

Wantagh Man Accused Of Robbing TD Bank In Plainview

A 54-year-old man was charged after police reported that he robbed a bank on Long Island. The robbery happened at TD Bank, located at 500 Old Country Road in Plainview, at about 2:45 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, the Nassau County Police Department said. NCPD said Dean Marneris, of Wantagh,...
PLAINVIEW, NY
News 12

Police: Woman struck by police car in Yonkers

Yonkers police say a police vehicle struck a female pedestrian on Wednesday. It happened at Ashburton and Palisade avenues. Police say the woman sustained minor injuries and was taken to a medical center for treatment. Officials say they believe the woman is in her 30s.
YONKERS, NY
News 12

Police: Pistol, shotgun stolen from two cars in Trumbull just minutes apart

A pistol and a shotgun were stolen from two separate cars in Trumbull just minutes apart, police say. Both of the thefts happened on Nov. 16, police say. A 9mm Glock was stolen from a car parked near LA Fitness at Trumbull Westfield Mall at 2:13 p.m., and a shotgun was reported stolen from a car in a separate incident across town at 2:59 p.m., police say.
TRUMBULL, CT
longisland.com

Man Found Dead in Great South Bay

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the apparent drowning death of a man who was found in the Great South Bay this afternoon. Marine Bureau officers responded to Grass Island, located approximately one mile south of Fire Island Avenue in the Great South Bay, at approximately 2:40 p.m. after a 911 call reported someone floating in one foot of water. An adult male was found unresponsive and pulled from the water and pronounced dead.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
fox5ny.com

Suffolk County recovering from cyberattack

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. - Attorneys are once again handling court cases at Suffolk County's Traffic Agency nearly 12 weeks after a cyberattack that shut down many county services. Up until last week, attorney Michael Nappo hadn't been able to represent his clients and home sales with outstanding title reports were in a holding pattern.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Ulster deputy suspended after his official vehicle was burglarized

ULSTER COUNTY – Several police agencies are investigating numerous car larcenies that occurred in Ulster County during the overnight hours on October 26th and 27th. One of the vehicles that had property stolen was an official Ulster County Sheriff’s Office car assigned to a sergeant in the department.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY

