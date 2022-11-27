Read full article on original website
First Responders Join Local Businesses to Stuff a Boat with ToysProject Self-SufficiencyBranchville, NJ
Jersey Boys live on stage: White Plains Performing Arts Center, 11 City Pl, White Plains, NY 10601.Bassey BYWhite Plains, NY
Holiday Markets and Events Happening in Westchester NY in DecemberOut and About Westchester NYWestchester County, NY
The richest person in New JerseyLuay RahilSaddle River, NJ
USA World Cup Team Features Players from the NJ, NY, & PA AreasMorristown MinutePark Ridge, NJ
Alert Issued For Missing Wyandanch Man
A Long Island man has gone missing and authorities are asking for the public's help in locating him. Eric Reimertz was last seen leaving his Wyandanch home, located on Lakewood Street, on Monday, Nov. 7 at around 8:30 a.m. The 59-year-old was last seen wearing a black baseball cap with...
Car crashes, bursts into flames on Long Island Expressway in Suffolk County
The westbound vehicle jumped the divider and smashed into the Pinelawn Road overpass just before 7 a.m.
Nassau County police precinct badly damaged in fire
Officials say the building was so badly damaged that a new stationhouse will have to be built.
Wantagh Man Accused Of Robbing TD Bank In Plainview
A 54-year-old man was charged after police reported that he robbed a bank on Long Island. The robbery happened at TD Bank, located at 500 Old Country Road in Plainview, at about 2:45 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, the Nassau County Police Department said. NCPD said Dean Marneris, of Wantagh,...
Target Shoplifter Injures 2 Officers During Arrest In Valley Stream, Police Say
A suspected shoplifter is facing charges after allegedly assaulting two police officers during an arrest at a Long Island Target store. Nassau County Police responded to the store, located in Valley Stream on West Sunrise Highway, at around 4:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28. Police determined that 30-year-old Sapphire Townes, of...
Police: Woman struck by police car in Yonkers
Yonkers police say a police vehicle struck a female pedestrian on Wednesday. It happened at Ashburton and Palisade avenues. Police say the woman sustained minor injuries and was taken to a medical center for treatment. Officials say they believe the woman is in her 30s.
Police: Man found dead of apparent drowning in Great South Bay near Babylon
Marine Bureau officers responded to Grass Island, located approximately one mile south of Fire Island Avenue, at approximately 2:40 p.m. Tuesday.
Man, 19, killed, 3 injured in multi-car crash on Long Island
The victim, who has not yet been identified, was driving southbound on Ocean Avenue in Lynbrook just after midnight when his BMW sedan collided with a Nissan Pathfinder traveling on Peninsula Boulevard.
Homicide detectives investigate West Babylon car fire
Homicide detectives, the county medical examiner and crime scene investigators were at the scene.
Suffolk County sheriff offers safe transaction zones for in-person exchanges of online purchases
The Suffolk County Sheriff's Office also provided some safety tips.
Police: Pistol, shotgun stolen from two cars in Trumbull just minutes apart
A pistol and a shotgun were stolen from two separate cars in Trumbull just minutes apart, police say. Both of the thefts happened on Nov. 16, police say. A 9mm Glock was stolen from a car parked near LA Fitness at Trumbull Westfield Mall at 2:13 p.m., and a shotgun was reported stolen from a car in a separate incident across town at 2:59 p.m., police say.
Seen Him Or This Car? Alert Issued For Missing Bayville Man
Police are reaching out to the public for help locating a missing vulnerable adult from Long Island. Frank Herlihy, age 77, of Bayville, was last seen at around 8:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28, on Creek Ridge Road in Bayville, according to Nassau County Police. Herlihy has dementia and may be...
Man Found Dead in Great South Bay
Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the apparent drowning death of a man who was found in the Great South Bay this afternoon. Marine Bureau officers responded to Grass Island, located approximately one mile south of Fire Island Avenue in the Great South Bay, at approximately 2:40 p.m. after a 911 call reported someone floating in one foot of water. An adult male was found unresponsive and pulled from the water and pronounced dead.
Police: 19-year-old dead following three-car crash in Lynbrook
The incident happened at Peninsula Boulevard and Ocean Avenue just after midnight.
Suffolk County recovering from cyberattack
HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. - Attorneys are once again handling court cases at Suffolk County's Traffic Agency nearly 12 weeks after a cyberattack that shut down many county services. Up until last week, attorney Michael Nappo hadn't been able to represent his clients and home sales with outstanding title reports were in a holding pattern.
Suffolk County Couple's Life Savings Recovered After Stolen By Scammer
Authorities recovered hundreds of thousands of dollars that were stolen from a Long Island couple in an internet phishing scam. Investigators recovered more than $330,000 after the funds were stolen from a Suffolk County husband and wife, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced on Wednesday, Nov. 30. On or...
70-Year-Old Faces Assault Charge After Crash Injuring Officer In Elmont
A Long Island man has been arrested after allegedly striking a police vehicle and then fleeing the scene. The incident took place in Elmont around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28. According to Nassau County officers, John Sferlazza, age 70, Elmont, was driving a 2004 Honda when he sideswipe the...
Ulster deputy suspended after his official vehicle was burglarized
ULSTER COUNTY – Several police agencies are investigating numerous car larcenies that occurred in Ulster County during the overnight hours on October 26th and 27th. One of the vehicles that had property stolen was an official Ulster County Sheriff’s Office car assigned to a sergeant in the department.
'Baby Whisperer' officer assists in 5th delivery in Suffolk County
An outstanding police officer on Long Island has earned the nickname "Baby Whisperer" after delivering five babies within five years.
Police: 2 people found dead inside Danbury home
Police say they found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds inside the basement of the home around 3 p.m.
