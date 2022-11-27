ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Daily Mississippian

Don’t let the Rebs get hot

This past year has been nothing short of a whirlwind for Ole Miss fans, students, players and staff. As 2022 comes to an end, we look back on the highlight reel of events that occurred throughout the year, with Ole Miss baseball taking the top spot. Some may call it...
OXFORD, MS
Daily Mississippian

Double Digits: A look back at a season worth remembering

What makes a great football team? Is it a solid, bend-but-don’t break defense? Maybe it’s a wide-open, full-throttle offense that keeps the Tigers and the Razorbacks of the world up at night guessing, or even a star quarterback that keeps everyone (including his own coach) guessing at his next miraculous escape and throw.
OXFORD, MS
Starkville Daily News

Altmyer decides to leave Ole Miss, enter transfer portal

Former Starkville High School quarterback Luke Altmyer has decided to leave the Ole Miss program and enter the transfer portal. Altmyer announced his decision on social media Monday afternoon. For more on this story, read our news edition from Tuesday, November 29 or click here to subscribe to our e-edition. 
OXFORD, MS
High School Soccer PRO

Meridian, November 30 High School ⚽ Game Notice

STARKVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi Match 5 player wins $559,000 jackpot

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Lowndes County player won the jackpot from the Saturday, November 26 drawing for the second-largest Mississippi Match 5 prize ever.  The winning ticket for $559,449.12 was purchased from Sprint Mart #4103 on Highway 45 North in Columbus. The largest Mississippi Match 5 jackpot, worth more than $665,000, was won and […]
COLUMBUS, MS
Daily Mississippian

What’s legal in Oxford is illegal at Ole Miss

You may be a University of Mississippi student with at least one qualifying medical condition, you may have a written certification issued by a state-approved health care practitioner, you may have a registration card from the Mississippi Department of Health and you may have purchased a medical marijuana product that meets all state guidelines.
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Lottery player in Lowndes County wins $559K

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A lottery player in Lowndes County won $559,000 over the weekend. According to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation, the player won during Saturday’s drawing. His or her name is not being published. The player purchased the ticket at the Sprint Mart on Highway 45 North in...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Top Croft Students Awarded Scholarships at the University of Mississippi

Institute celebrates 25 years of supporting international studies majors. Eleven students in the Croft Institute for International Studies received awards from one of the largest and most prestigious scholarship programs at the University of Mississippi. The Croft Scholars, the institute’s most competitive freshmen, are awarded $8,000 per year for four...
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Millions of dollars waiting to be claimed in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents in two Mississippi counties could be about to strike it rich. On Tuesday, Tate and DeSoto County residents will have the opportunity to search the state’s unclaimed money list and file claims for funds. Mississippi State Treasurer David McRae said one in 10 Mississippians has unclaimed property, and there are millions […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

List of storm shelters in North Mississippi

BATESVILLE, Miss. — As severe storms move into the Mid-South on Tuesday, the City of Batesville and the Batesville Fire Department provided a list of storm shelters available across Panola County. The list includes:. Alcorn County Courthouse in Corinth, Mississippi. Batesville Fire State #2, 102 Woodland Road, Batesville, Miss.
BATESVILLE, MS
tippahnews.com

Human remains found in Tupelo according to Sheriff

Human remains were recently found near Tupelo according to the Lee County Sheriff’s office. On November 27, 2022, a call was received regarding some possible human remains that were found while walking in the woods in the Saltillo area. After Deputies determined it was human remains, Investigators responded to...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

At least two tornadoes confirmed in Choctaw, Lowndes counties

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - At least two tornadoes touched down Tuesday afternoon in Choctaw and Lowndes counties. Damage was found near Hester and Johnson roads in Choctaw County. Multiple homes were damaged. No injuries have been reported. Ashley Holley took a picture of a possible twister in Adaton [Oktibbeha County]...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
breezynews.com

Over a Dozen DUIs in Attala and Leake

MOHAMMED BLANDEN, 49, of Goodman, DUI – 2nd, Hold for Another State, MHP. Bond $1,500, N/A. WYATT S DIAS, 22, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,000. JESSICA EVANS, 35, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, Possession of Marijuana, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, MHP. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.
ATTALA COUNTY, MS

