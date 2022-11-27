Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Daily Mississippian
Don’t let the Rebs get hot
This past year has been nothing short of a whirlwind for Ole Miss fans, students, players and staff. As 2022 comes to an end, we look back on the highlight reel of events that occurred throughout the year, with Ole Miss baseball taking the top spot. Some may call it...
Daily Mississippian
Double Digits: A look back at a season worth remembering
What makes a great football team? Is it a solid, bend-but-don’t break defense? Maybe it’s a wide-open, full-throttle offense that keeps the Tigers and the Razorbacks of the world up at night guessing, or even a star quarterback that keeps everyone (including his own coach) guessing at his next miraculous escape and throw.
Ole Miss QB, Starkville Grad Altmyer Enters Transfer Portal
Ole Miss sophomore quarterback Luke Altmyer announced Monday that he has entered the transfer portal. The Starkville grad played in three games for the Rebels this year. In a statement on Twitter, Altmyer called his experience at Ole Miss “life changing”:
Ole Miss Rebels Football Transfer Portal Tracker: Clowney Announces Departure
Track the player movement with the Ole Miss Rebels football roster following the 2022 college football season
breezynews.com
Mississippi’s best broadcasters to provide radio coverage of MHSAA high school football championships
Mississippi best radio broadcasters will come together to provide statewide radio coverage of the MHSAA Football State Championships. The games will be carried on ESPN 105.9 The Zone (WRKS) in Jackson and on all Mississippi Public Broadcasting stations around the state. Anchoring play-by-play coverage for the broadcasts will be Ben...
therebelwalk.com
Rebel recruits react to news of Coach Kiffin’s decision to return to Ole Miss
OXFORD, Miss. — In all the hoopla surrounding Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin’s decision to return to the Rebels in 2023 and spurn Auburn’s offer to become the Tigers’ head coach, there were quite a number of recruits watching it all. We recently caught up...
Paul Finebaum Blasts Lane Kiffin For 'BS' Statement On Contract Extension
Paul Finebaum doesn't believe Kiffin's reasoning for not putting the Auburn rumors to rest sooner.
Starkville Daily News
Altmyer decides to leave Ole Miss, enter transfer portal
Former Starkville High School quarterback Luke Altmyer has decided to leave the Ole Miss program and enter the transfer portal. Altmyer announced his decision on social media Monday afternoon. For more on this story, read our news edition from Tuesday, November 29 or click here to subscribe to our e-edition.
Meridian, November 30 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Starkville High School soccer team will have a game with Meridian High School on November 30, 2022, 15:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Mississippi Match 5 player wins $559,000 jackpot
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Lowndes County player won the jackpot from the Saturday, November 26 drawing for the second-largest Mississippi Match 5 prize ever. The winning ticket for $559,449.12 was purchased from Sprint Mart #4103 on Highway 45 North in Columbus. The largest Mississippi Match 5 jackpot, worth more than $665,000, was won and […]
Daily Mississippian
What’s legal in Oxford is illegal at Ole Miss
You may be a University of Mississippi student with at least one qualifying medical condition, you may have a written certification issued by a state-approved health care practitioner, you may have a registration card from the Mississippi Department of Health and you may have purchased a medical marijuana product that meets all state guidelines.
wtva.com
Lottery player in Lowndes County wins $559K
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A lottery player in Lowndes County won $559,000 over the weekend. According to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation, the player won during Saturday’s drawing. His or her name is not being published. The player purchased the ticket at the Sprint Mart on Highway 45 North in...
Mississippi Lottery player gobbles up half-a-million dollars in Thanksgiving weekend drawing
A Mississippi Lottery player gobbled up more than half-a-million dollars in one of the state’s cash lotteries. The player from Lowndes County win in the Saturday, Nov. 26, drawing is the second-largest Mississippi Match 5 prize ever. The winning ticket for $559,449.12 was purchased from Sprint Mart #4103 on...
thelocalvoice.net
Top Croft Students Awarded Scholarships at the University of Mississippi
Institute celebrates 25 years of supporting international studies majors. Eleven students in the Croft Institute for International Studies received awards from one of the largest and most prestigious scholarship programs at the University of Mississippi. The Croft Scholars, the institute’s most competitive freshmen, are awarded $8,000 per year for four...
Homes severely damaged when likely tornado tears through Choctaw County in Mississippi
Several homes were severely damaged when a likely tornado tore through Choctaw County, Mississippi, on Tuesday afternoon, but emergency officials said there haven't been any reports of injuries.
Millions of dollars waiting to be claimed in Mississippi
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents in two Mississippi counties could be about to strike it rich. On Tuesday, Tate and DeSoto County residents will have the opportunity to search the state’s unclaimed money list and file claims for funds. Mississippi State Treasurer David McRae said one in 10 Mississippians has unclaimed property, and there are millions […]
List of storm shelters in North Mississippi
BATESVILLE, Miss. — As severe storms move into the Mid-South on Tuesday, the City of Batesville and the Batesville Fire Department provided a list of storm shelters available across Panola County. The list includes:. Alcorn County Courthouse in Corinth, Mississippi. Batesville Fire State #2, 102 Woodland Road, Batesville, Miss.
tippahnews.com
Human remains found in Tupelo according to Sheriff
Human remains were recently found near Tupelo according to the Lee County Sheriff’s office. On November 27, 2022, a call was received regarding some possible human remains that were found while walking in the woods in the Saltillo area. After Deputies determined it was human remains, Investigators responded to...
wtva.com
At least two tornadoes confirmed in Choctaw, Lowndes counties
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - At least two tornadoes touched down Tuesday afternoon in Choctaw and Lowndes counties. Damage was found near Hester and Johnson roads in Choctaw County. Multiple homes were damaged. No injuries have been reported. Ashley Holley took a picture of a possible twister in Adaton [Oktibbeha County]...
breezynews.com
Over a Dozen DUIs in Attala and Leake
MOHAMMED BLANDEN, 49, of Goodman, DUI – 2nd, Hold for Another State, MHP. Bond $1,500, N/A. WYATT S DIAS, 22, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,000. JESSICA EVANS, 35, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, Possession of Marijuana, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, MHP. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.
Comments / 0