Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Daily Mississippian
Double Digits: A look back at a season worth remembering
What makes a great football team? Is it a solid, bend-but-don’t break defense? Maybe it’s a wide-open, full-throttle offense that keeps the Tigers and the Razorbacks of the world up at night guessing, or even a star quarterback that keeps everyone (including his own coach) guessing at his next miraculous escape and throw.
Look: Lane Kiffin's Message For New Auburn Coach Hugh Freeze Goes Viral
Lane Kiffin has officially welcomed Hugh Freeze back to the SEC this Wednesday. The Ole Miss head coach, recently signed to a six-year extension, fired off a witty tweet early this morning at the new Auburn coach that caught the attention of many college football fans. Quoting a Hugh ...
Daily Mississippian
Don’t let the Rebs get hot
This past year has been nothing short of a whirlwind for Ole Miss fans, students, players and staff. As 2022 comes to an end, we look back on the highlight reel of events that occurred throughout the year, with Ole Miss baseball taking the top spot. Some may call it...
Paul Finebaum Blasts Lane Kiffin For 'BS' Statement On Contract Extension
Paul Finebaum doesn't believe Kiffin's reasoning for not putting the Auburn rumors to rest sooner.
therebelwalk.com
Rebel recruits react to news of Coach Kiffin’s decision to return to Ole Miss
OXFORD, Miss. — In all the hoopla surrounding Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin’s decision to return to the Rebels in 2023 and spurn Auburn’s offer to become the Tigers’ head coach, there were quite a number of recruits watching it all. We recently caught up...
Defying national trends, this Mississippi university just enrolled largest freshman class in its history
The University of Mississippi recently announced that 22,967 students enrolled across the university’s seven campuses for fall 2022. Powered by a freshman class of 4,480, the largest in university history, total enrollment is up 5.1%, or 1,111 students, over 2021. “Students and families across Mississippi and around the country...
List of storm shelters in North Mississippi
BATESVILLE, Miss. — As severe storms move into the Mid-South on Tuesday, the City of Batesville and the Batesville Fire Department provided a list of storm shelters available across Panola County. The list includes:. Alcorn County Courthouse in Corinth, Mississippi. Batesville Fire State #2, 102 Woodland Road, Batesville, Miss.
Thousands without power after storm moves through Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Several counties in the Mid-South, including several in Tennessee and northern Mississippi, were under a severe thunderstorm warning for hours Tuesday evening. There were concerns about tornadoes, hail, and heavy winds. Minimal damage was done in the area and throughout most of the Mid-South, but there are more than 6,000 homes without power […]
Memphis-area school closures due to Tuesday’s severe weather
UPDATE: MSCS will dismiss all schools early today ahead of Tuesday’s severe weather. All after-school activities and after-care are canceled. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — See below to stay up to date with the latest closings due to Tuesday’s weather threat.
Millions of dollars waiting to be claimed in Mississippi
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents in two Mississippi counties could be about to strike it rich. On Tuesday, Tate and DeSoto County residents will have the opportunity to search the state’s unclaimed money list and file claims for funds. Mississippi State Treasurer David McRae said one in 10 Mississippians has unclaimed property, and there are millions […]
hottytoddy.com
Server Weather Expected to Impact Oxford
As people head to the polls today to vote in runoff elections, the possibility of severe weather threatens the Mid-South. Reports from the National Weather Service in Memphis indicate that the City of Oxford and Lafayette County can expect heavy rain. Conditions could also produce tornadoes. Showers may arrive before...
Early Dismissals in the Mid-South due to severe weather | Check your school here
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Severe thunderstorms are possible in the Memphis area later today, with the best chance of strong storms between 4pm and 11pm. Meteorologist say damaging winds, heavy rain, and even tornadoes are possible, especially in Mississippi. Some schools in the area are dismissing early to take precaution...
thelocalvoice.net
University of Mississippi Community Remembers Sociology Professor Willa Johnson
Memorial service set for November 28 at Paris-Yates Chapel. Willa Johnson was undeniably a hero in her own right, championing diversity at the University of Mississippi all while gaining national acclaim for her scholarship and expertise. The professor of sociology, who died November 7, 2022, taught for 23 years. She...
Daily Mississippian
Year in review: Double Decker returns
2022 marked the return of one of Oxford’s most widely known and celebrated arts and culture events: the Double Decker Arts Festival. The historic festival celebrated its 25th anniversary in late April, showcasing some of the southeast’s greatest artistic, musical and culinary work. After a two-year hiatus due...
Oxford Eagle
Transitory man collapses in Autozone parking lot
Shortly after 3 p.m. on Sunday, in the parking lot of the Autozone on University Avenue, a man. became too incapacitated to reach his parked vehicle. A former local ER nurse who happened. to be at the store was able to assist the man, who he described as “disoriented, and...
tippahnews.com
Human remains found in Tupelo according to Sheriff
Human remains were recently found near Tupelo according to the Lee County Sheriff’s office. On November 27, 2022, a call was received regarding some possible human remains that were found while walking in the woods in the Saltillo area. After Deputies determined it was human remains, Investigators responded to...
desotocountynews.com
Second medical cannabis patient seminar planned for Oxford
A total of 12 vendors/dispensaries plus the Mississippi Department of Health presented at the first free seminar. A second one is scheduled in Oxford on Dec. 13. (Courtesy Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance) The Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance (MCPA) is pleased to announce that due to local demand, Oxford will host...
tippahnews.com
Ashland man killed while walking on interstate on Sunday
The Thanksgiving Day holiday weekend was a deadly one in Mississippi, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol. The Traffic Enforcement Report for the weekend beginning Wednesday morning, Nov. 23 and ending at midnight Sunday night, Nov. 27 indicated six fatalities on state highways and interstates during the period. The number includes a pedestrian struck and killed in Marshall County.
Oxford Eagle
Flood advisory in effect until 4:45
The National Weather Service office in Memphis issued a flood warning for Lafayette Pontotoc, Tallahatchie, Union and Yalobusha counties on Tuesday. More than two inches of rain has already fallen across North Mississippi, with two to three more inches expected to fall this afternoon. The Oxford and Lafayette school districts...
wtva.com
Quiet Few Days before Strong to possibly Severe Storms arrive on Tuesday
An abundance of cloud cover and gusty conditions will be the story for the rest of our Sunday. Winds will be on the decline as we head into the overnight hours. Dry conditions will remain and temperatures will drop into the mid 40's. For Monday, clouds should clear out throughout...
Comments / 0