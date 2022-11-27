ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Daily Mississippian

Double Digits: A look back at a season worth remembering

What makes a great football team? Is it a solid, bend-but-don’t break defense? Maybe it’s a wide-open, full-throttle offense that keeps the Tigers and the Razorbacks of the world up at night guessing, or even a star quarterback that keeps everyone (including his own coach) guessing at his next miraculous escape and throw.
OXFORD, MS
Daily Mississippian

Don’t let the Rebs get hot

This past year has been nothing short of a whirlwind for Ole Miss fans, students, players and staff. As 2022 comes to an end, we look back on the highlight reel of events that occurred throughout the year, with Ole Miss baseball taking the top spot. Some may call it...
OXFORD, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

List of storm shelters in North Mississippi

BATESVILLE, Miss. — As severe storms move into the Mid-South on Tuesday, the City of Batesville and the Batesville Fire Department provided a list of storm shelters available across Panola County. The list includes:. Alcorn County Courthouse in Corinth, Mississippi. Batesville Fire State #2, 102 Woodland Road, Batesville, Miss.
BATESVILLE, MS
WREG

Thousands without power after storm moves through Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Several counties in the Mid-South, including several in Tennessee and northern Mississippi, were under a severe thunderstorm warning for hours Tuesday evening. There were concerns about tornadoes, hail, and heavy winds. Minimal damage was done in the area and throughout most of the Mid-South, but there are more than 6,000 homes without power […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Millions of dollars waiting to be claimed in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents in two Mississippi counties could be about to strike it rich. On Tuesday, Tate and DeSoto County residents will have the opportunity to search the state’s unclaimed money list and file claims for funds. Mississippi State Treasurer David McRae said one in 10 Mississippians has unclaimed property, and there are millions […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
hottytoddy.com

Server Weather Expected to Impact Oxford

As people head to the polls today to vote in runoff elections, the possibility of severe weather threatens the Mid-South. Reports from the National Weather Service in Memphis indicate that the City of Oxford and Lafayette County can expect heavy rain. Conditions could also produce tornadoes. Showers may arrive before...
OXFORD, MS
thelocalvoice.net

University of Mississippi Community Remembers Sociology Professor Willa Johnson

Memorial service set for November 28 at Paris-Yates Chapel. Willa Johnson was undeniably a hero in her own right, championing diversity at the University of Mississippi all while gaining national acclaim for her scholarship and expertise. The professor of sociology, who died November 7, 2022, taught for 23 years. She...
OXFORD, MS
Daily Mississippian

Year in review: Double Decker returns

2022 marked the return of one of Oxford’s most widely known and celebrated arts and culture events: the Double Decker Arts Festival. The historic festival celebrated its 25th anniversary in late April, showcasing some of the southeast’s greatest artistic, musical and culinary work. After a two-year hiatus due...
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Transitory man collapses in Autozone parking lot

Shortly after 3 p.m. on Sunday, in the parking lot of the Autozone on University Avenue, a man. became too incapacitated to reach his parked vehicle. A former local ER nurse who happened. to be at the store was able to assist the man, who he described as “disoriented, and...
OXFORD, MS
tippahnews.com

Human remains found in Tupelo according to Sheriff

Human remains were recently found near Tupelo according to the Lee County Sheriff’s office. On November 27, 2022, a call was received regarding some possible human remains that were found while walking in the woods in the Saltillo area. After Deputies determined it was human remains, Investigators responded to...
TUPELO, MS
desotocountynews.com

Second medical cannabis patient seminar planned for Oxford

A total of 12 vendors/dispensaries plus the Mississippi Department of Health presented at the first free seminar. A second one is scheduled in Oxford on Dec. 13. (Courtesy Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance) The Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance (MCPA) is pleased to announce that due to local demand, Oxford will host...
OXFORD, MS
tippahnews.com

Ashland man killed while walking on interstate on Sunday

The Thanksgiving Day holiday weekend was a deadly one in Mississippi, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol. The Traffic Enforcement Report for the weekend beginning Wednesday morning, Nov. 23 and ending at midnight Sunday night, Nov. 27 indicated six fatalities on state highways and interstates during the period. The number includes a pedestrian struck and killed in Marshall County.
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
Oxford Eagle

Flood advisory in effect until 4:45

The National Weather Service office in Memphis issued a flood warning for Lafayette Pontotoc, Tallahatchie, Union and Yalobusha counties on Tuesday. More than two inches of rain has already fallen across North Mississippi, with two to three more inches expected to fall this afternoon. The Oxford and Lafayette school districts...
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, MS

