ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bears Make Justin Fields Decision; What it Means For Jets

By Max Goodman
JetsCountry
JetsCountry
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Pfef_0jOv8LO700

Chicago has reportedly made a decision on whether or not Fields (shoulder) will play against the Jets on Sunday

While there's still a slight chance that Justin Fields will start against the Jets on Sunday, all signs point toward the Bears ' quarterback sitting this one out.

Fields, who has a separated left shoulder with partially torn ligaments, is not expected to play on Sunday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter . Backup Trevor Siemian, who was a Jet earlier in his six-year NFL career, will likely get the start, per Schefter.

The Bears also promoted quarterback Nathan Peterman from their practice squad ahead of Sunday's game, ready to serve as a backup. Siemian would be making his first start with the Bears. Peterman has yet to play with Chicago.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network added on Saturday night that Chicago plans to give Fields an opportunity to warm up prior to Sunday's game at MetLife Stadium. For a 3-8 Bears team, playing against one of the best defensive units in the league, it wouldn't be smart to risk further injury with Fields.

On the other side, the Jets will start one of their backups as well. Mike White will be under center with veteran Joe Flacco as New York's No. 2 signal-caller against the Bears. Zach Wilson was benched this week after a disastrous performance against the Patriots, a new low for the struggling second-year quarterback.

The Jets were preparing to face Fields, so a change in his availability won't be a last-second surprise. Still, they're dodging a bullet this week if the playmaker can't go. Fields has blossomed this year, making plays with his arm and legs. The Ohio State product has scored 15 touchdowns since Week 7, racking up 1,642 passing yards and 834 rushing yards this season.

New York is ninth in the league in both yards allowed per game (310.5) and points allowed per game (18.6). They've beat up on backup quarterbacks earlier in this season, dodging starters in their wins over the Dolphins, Broncos, Steelers and Browns.

A win on Sunday would get the Jets back on track as they continue to deal with their quarterback situation. White will be facing a defense that gives up 24.9 points per game, the fifth-highest mark by any defense in football. That said, Chicago allows only 196.8 passing yards per contest, eighth-best in the NFL this season.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter ( @MaxTGoodman ), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lastwordonsports.com

Bears Rising Star Sends Strong Message as Injuries, Losses Mount

By the time the clock struck triple zeros on the Chicago Bears (3-9) in Week 12, they had already lost more than a game. They have now dropped five in a row after falling on the road against the New York Jets 31-10. That ties them with the Los Angeles Rams for the second-longest losing streak in the NFL. They are only behind the Houston Texans whom they beat in Week 3.
CHICAGO, IL
Athlon Sports

Report: NFL Team Worried Stadium Will Be Empty On Christmas Day

The Rams have not been fun to watch, and it has the team worried. Four of the team's six final games will be nationally televised in standalone timeslots. One game, Week 17 against the Chargers, can be flexed. The Rams' Christmas Day matchup against the Broncos, however, can't be. The team fears a ...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys release of DE indicator of coming roster move, but not likely Beckham

The Cowboys have made a move that is going to do nothing but fuel speculation, leaving Dallas fans wondering when the next shoe is going to drop. After a Thursday win and a mini-bye, Dallas is getting back to work in preparation for their Week 13 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts. One player who has been on and off in contributing in 2022 will be permanently off, as the club released DE Tarell Basham.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Robert Griffin III has bold message for Packers

Robert Griffin III delivered a bold message for the Green Bay Packers. Griffin was speaking on ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown” program ahead of the Week 12 Monday Night Football game between Indianapolis and Pittsburgh. RG3 said that he thinks the Packers should hold out the injured Aaron Rodgers in order to give Jordan Love an opportunity.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

49ers sign former Pro Bowl corner Jenkins to practice squad

The 49ers added veteran depth to the cornerback position on Monday. San Francisco announced the signing of former Pro Bowl corner Janoris “Jackrabbit” Jenkins to the team’s practice squad. The 34-year-old Jenkins is a 10-year NFL veteran and a former second-round pick by the then-St. Louis Rams...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Deebo tweets message to Mostert after his 49ers critique spreads

Six days remain on the calendar before the 49ers host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium. The anticipation just keeps building. In light of former 49ers running back Raheem Mostert’s recent comments about the 49ers, star “wide back” Deebo Samuel tweeted some advice to his former teammate.
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NBA first-round pick retiring at 26

Just four years after being drafted, a former NBA player is walking away from the game. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Wednesday that former first-round pick Chandler Hutchison is retiring. Winderman cites an announcement from the Miami Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce (whom Hutchison had been playing for).
atozsports.com

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is already uneasy before playing the Bears

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur saw his defense carved up by Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts on Sunday night and it immediately made him think about playing against Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields next weekend. Hurts rushed for 157 yards against the Packers. The Eagles rushed for 363...
GREEN BAY, WI
Northwest Florida Daily News

Wuerffel Trophy names three finalists

The Wuerffel Trophy's philanthropic legacy will live on through one of Tuesday's announced Finalists. After all, Florida State offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons, Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan and Stanford defensive back Patrick Fields are all worthy ambassadors for “College Football’s Premier Award for Community Service.” Presented each February locally at the All Sports Association Banquet, the Wuerffell...
ALABAMA STATE
JetsCountry

JetsCountry

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
953
Post
375K+
Views
ABOUT

JetsCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the New York Jets

 https://www.si.com/nfl/jets

Comments / 0

Community Policy