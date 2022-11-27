Bears Make Justin Fields Decision; What it Means For Jets

Chicago has reportedly made a decision on whether or not Fields (shoulder) will play against the Jets on Sunday

While there's still a slight chance that Justin Fields will start against the Jets on Sunday, all signs point toward the Bears ' quarterback sitting this one out.

Fields, who has a separated left shoulder with partially torn ligaments, is not expected to play on Sunday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter . Backup Trevor Siemian, who was a Jet earlier in his six-year NFL career, will likely get the start, per Schefter.

The Bears also promoted quarterback Nathan Peterman from their practice squad ahead of Sunday's game, ready to serve as a backup. Siemian would be making his first start with the Bears. Peterman has yet to play with Chicago.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network added on Saturday night that Chicago plans to give Fields an opportunity to warm up prior to Sunday's game at MetLife Stadium. For a 3-8 Bears team, playing against one of the best defensive units in the league, it wouldn't be smart to risk further injury with Fields.

On the other side, the Jets will start one of their backups as well. Mike White will be under center with veteran Joe Flacco as New York's No. 2 signal-caller against the Bears. Zach Wilson was benched this week after a disastrous performance against the Patriots, a new low for the struggling second-year quarterback.

The Jets were preparing to face Fields, so a change in his availability won't be a last-second surprise. Still, they're dodging a bullet this week if the playmaker can't go. Fields has blossomed this year, making plays with his arm and legs. The Ohio State product has scored 15 touchdowns since Week 7, racking up 1,642 passing yards and 834 rushing yards this season.

New York is ninth in the league in both yards allowed per game (310.5) and points allowed per game (18.6). They've beat up on backup quarterbacks earlier in this season, dodging starters in their wins over the Dolphins, Broncos, Steelers and Browns.

A win on Sunday would get the Jets back on track as they continue to deal with their quarterback situation. White will be facing a defense that gives up 24.9 points per game, the fifth-highest mark by any defense in football. That said, Chicago allows only 196.8 passing yards per contest, eighth-best in the NFL this season.

