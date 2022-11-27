ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 35

Rob c
3d ago

If he would have sold some at or near the high and diversified, I would say he was a genius. If he held onto all of it he is a fool.

Soul Not 4 Sale
3d ago

it is after everyone backs out and sells their crypto then the big banks and investors will jump I'm buy it all up and raise the price on us

Sauce Johnson
2d ago

If you’re not in Bitcoin since 2010, DO NOT invest in Bitcoin, you will gain nothing. It’s too late if you don’t have any.

