Three Shelters for the Homeless Coming to Staten IslandAnne SpollenStaten Island, NY
NJ Car Theft Caught on Camera in Broad Daylight: Governor Responds & Hopes To Tackle the IssueBridget MulroyFreehold Township, NJ
Stop-Work Orders for Two Rahway School ProjectsMorristown MinuteRahway, NJ
The Growing Wild Turkey Problem in New Jersey Neighborhoods: There are an Estimated 21,000 Birds, Many Causing ProblemsZack LoveToms River, NJ
A man tried to rape a woman in a moving subway train, Manhattan.Newsing the StatesManhattan, NY
Wow! The Most Beautiful Place in New Jersey is at the Jersey Shore
Very often New Jersey gets a bad rap when it comes to the beauty of our state. How often do the late-night comedy hacks make fun of Jersey saying it's a mess and whatever they are spewing out there? It is always insulting the way they always say the same things and never talk about the beautiful spots in our state. Not sure how many people are actually watching the late-night hacks, but I'd love to hear them once talk about the beauty of the Garden State, because there are many spots.
Not allowed: Another NJ shore town adds beach rules for summer
It's not always aesthetically pleasing, perhaps obtrusive in nature, but more so a matter of safety when it comes to tents, canopies and certain umbrellas on the beach. The governing body in Monmouth Beach this month adopted an ordinance updating its beach rules. "We have an ordinance that handles our...
Popular New Jersey winter village returns for 2022
It gets cold in New Jersey in the winter, but instead of dreading (or avoiding) it, some choose to celebrate it. Such is the case for the winter village event happening in Newark running now until Jan. 31, 2023. The winter village proved to be such a success the last...
Monmouth County, New Jersey’s Friendliest Café Is Shutting Its Doors Forever
One of Monmouth County’s most beloved cafes is closing its doors forever. The lights will go dim on Christmas Eve which means we have just under a month to come in, eat and say goodbye. For some reason saying goodbye to a locally owned storefront, bar, or cafe stings....
Popular salad chain to open another New Jersey location
Just Salad, the New York based fast casual restaurant chain is opening its fourth New Jersey location; it’s in Hoboken. Just Salad is excited to bring its mission of everyday health and everyday sustainability to the Hoboken community. Guests will be able to choose from over 15 chef-designed salads, wraps, warm bowls, avocado toast, soups, smoothies and more when visiting the new store. Specific menu highlights include Just Salad’s seasonal fall salads, its “Iconic Salads” - the Crispy Chicken Poblano, Thai Chicken Crunch, and Tokyo Supergreens - and its “Earth Friendly” menu board, featuring salads with low carbon footprints.
Pass the Syrup! The Best Pancakes in Ocean County, NJ Chosen By You
A short stack, flap jacks, or silver dollars, does it really matter? Pancakes are a favorite at any time of the day, not just for breakfast. Pancakes are not just for breakfast anymore. Lots of listeners wrote us and told us they love pancakes for dinner while giving us their favorite pancake place in Ocean County. It's no surprise where the "best" pancakes are in Ocean County.
A sweet treat hidden gem in South NJ
If you head way down Route 206 a couple of miles before it turns into Route 54, you'll pass The Red Barn. Evelyn Penza has been in business here for about 50 years. I went there as a teen, took my kids there when they were young and still go for unbelievable pies and cookies.
News 12
Jersey Shore communities hammered with rain, winds
New Jersey dealt with some serious winds and rain on Wednesday. Residents in beach communities such as Belmar took precautions by bringing down holiday decorations. People also took similar precautions in Point Pleasant Beach.
roi-nj.com
Supercharged Entertainment Edison to celebrate grand opening of world’s largest indoor, multilevel karting track
Supercharged Entertainment Edison will be celebrating the grand opening of its second U.S. location on Thursday. The world’s largest indoor, multilevel karting track and premier entertainment venue is set to open and will celebrate by hosting state and civic leaders at a media and ribbon-cutting event at 987 U.S. 1 in Edison, right next door to TopGolf.
Shake Shack opens 2 more N.J. spots
The popular burger chain Shake Shack recently opened two more New Jersey locations. The company first unveiled a restaurant Nov. 26 in Edison at the Menlo Park Mall, neighboring True Food Kitchen. Then, another Shake Shack opened in Jersey City on Wednesday morning on the third level of Newport Centre’s...
This Is New Jersey’s Most Beautiful Street During Christmas
TikTok and Instagram are always the home to finding out the best life hacks and secret locations that you didn’t even know existed. I swear while I scroll through my For You Page for hours every day, I always find out about the coolest things that are going on in the area at the time and I think I stumbled across the cutest Christmas street in NJ!
The Most Amazing Old Fashioned Christmas Town Is Right In New Jersey
This town has a Santa Run, a beautiful Christmas house tour, and train rides, and is a great day trip from Ocean and Monmouth counties!. Are you finally getting into the Christmas spirit?. Decorating the house, putting up the tree, listening to your favorite Christmas songs, and making cookies are...
Foodie Website Names This The Best Pizza Place in New Jersey
There may be no more controversial topic in the history of New Jersey than the battle for the best pizza, so why don't we dive right into the middle of it? A foodie website has named the best pizza in New Jersey. Let the battle begin. This is without a...
Amazing! Check Out the New Jersey’s Largest Animated Christmas Light Drive-Thru
There are well over one million lights at this Christmas drive-thru. There's something magical about having my car filled with family and friends and driving around looking at Christmas lights. It's something I've always done when I was younger with my family and I continue the tradition, it melts my...
The Top 5 All Time Highest New Jersey County One-Day Snow Totals
Here it comes. Are you ready for another New Jersey winter? Let's take a look back at some of the worst snowstorms we've ever seen in the Garden State. We've all heard the long-range forecasts for New Jersey for the upcoming winter. it's going to be wetter, snowier, and colder than usual.
5 Of the Worst Intersections in Brick, NJ, Let’s Add to the List
Brick is crazy with traffic, especially right now with the holiday traffic. There are several on my list, mostly chosen by you. Please add to my list on the Facebook comments or email me sue.moll@townsquaremedia.com. We have a lot of busy intersections we have to encounter every day living here in Ocean County. Send me those intersections in Brick that drive you crazy.
Rockefeller Center tree lighting – NJ survival guide
Few things signal the start of the holiday season more than the annual tree lighting ceremony at Rockefeller Center in New York City. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, the switch will be thrown, and more than 50,000 LED lights will shine from the 82-foot-tall tree topped with a 3D star that weighs more than 900-pounds.
About Time Atlantic And Cape May Counties Got At Least 1 Panera Bread
I don't know about you, but after cooking so much over the past few days for the Thanksgiving holiday, I wouldn't mind ordering out for the next few days. When I order out, I don't always want to eat something bad, though. Sometimes, you just don't feel like cooking. That's perfectly okay. What's unfortunate about Atlantic and Cape May counties, though, is that if you're choosing to order out, you're probably not ordering the healthiest food. Sure, Chipotle isn't the WORST food you can have, nor is pizza. But, there just aren't a lot of semi-healthy options in this area. For example, do you know what restaurant I really wish had at least one location in eastern South Jersey? PANERA!
Fresh n’ Crispy! The BEST Fried Chicken in NJ is at This Family-Run Hidden Gem
There are fewer things more satisfying and comforting than biting into a fresh, hot, crunchy, perfectly piece of good old fried chicken!. Perfecting that piece of fried chicken takes years of expereience, practice and love! And after 70 years, this hidden gem inside a flea market has perfected that practice.
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Long Branch, NJ
Moving to a new city can be overwhelming and a lot to get used to. If you have recently moved, you will want to start finding new places to make memories. You probably had a list of favorite restaurants that made it easy for you to get out on the town and enjoy an excellent time with your family.
105.7 The Hawk
