Asbury Park, NJ

105.7 The Hawk

Wow! The Most Beautiful Place in New Jersey is at the Jersey Shore

Very often New Jersey gets a bad rap when it comes to the beauty of our state. How often do the late-night comedy hacks make fun of Jersey saying it's a mess and whatever they are spewing out there? It is always insulting the way they always say the same things and never talk about the beautiful spots in our state. Not sure how many people are actually watching the late-night hacks, but I'd love to hear them once talk about the beauty of the Garden State, because there are many spots.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Popular salad chain to open another New Jersey location

Just Salad, the New York based fast casual restaurant chain is opening its fourth New Jersey location; it’s in Hoboken. Just Salad is excited to bring its mission of everyday health and everyday sustainability to the Hoboken community. Guests will be able to choose from over 15 chef-designed salads, wraps, warm bowls, avocado toast, soups, smoothies and more when visiting the new store. Specific menu highlights include Just Salad’s seasonal fall salads, its “Iconic Salads” - the Crispy Chicken Poblano, Thai Chicken Crunch, and Tokyo Supergreens - and its “Earth Friendly” menu board, featuring salads with low carbon footprints.
HOBOKEN, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Pass the Syrup! The Best Pancakes in Ocean County, NJ Chosen By You

A short stack, flap jacks, or silver dollars, does it really matter? Pancakes are a favorite at any time of the day, not just for breakfast. Pancakes are not just for breakfast anymore. Lots of listeners wrote us and told us they love pancakes for dinner while giving us their favorite pancake place in Ocean County. It's no surprise where the "best" pancakes are in Ocean County.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

A sweet treat hidden gem in South NJ

If you head way down Route 206 a couple of miles before it turns into Route 54, you'll pass The Red Barn. Evelyn Penza has been in business here for about 50 years. I went there as a teen, took my kids there when they were young and still go for unbelievable pies and cookies.
HAMMONTON, NJ
roi-nj.com

Supercharged Entertainment Edison to celebrate grand opening of world’s largest indoor, multilevel karting track

Supercharged Entertainment Edison will be celebrating the grand opening of its second U.S. location on Thursday. The world’s largest indoor, multilevel karting track and premier entertainment venue is set to open and will celebrate by hosting state and civic leaders at a media and ribbon-cutting event at 987 U.S. 1 in Edison, right next door to TopGolf.
EDISON, NJ
NJ.com

Shake Shack opens 2 more N.J. spots

The popular burger chain Shake Shack recently opened two more New Jersey locations. The company first unveiled a restaurant Nov. 26 in Edison at the Menlo Park Mall, neighboring True Food Kitchen. Then, another Shake Shack opened in Jersey City on Wednesday morning on the third level of Newport Centre’s...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
94.5 PST

This Is New Jersey’s Most Beautiful Street During Christmas

TikTok and Instagram are always the home to finding out the best life hacks and secret locations that you didn’t even know existed. I swear while I scroll through my For You Page for hours every day, I always find out about the coolest things that are going on in the area at the time and I think I stumbled across the cutest Christmas street in NJ!
CRANFORD, NJ
Beach Radio

5 Of the Worst Intersections in Brick, NJ, Let’s Add to the List

Brick is crazy with traffic, especially right now with the holiday traffic. There are several on my list, mostly chosen by you. Please add to my list on the Facebook comments or email me sue.moll@townsquaremedia.com. We have a lot of busy intersections we have to encounter every day living here in Ocean County. Send me those intersections in Brick that drive you crazy.
BRICK, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

About Time Atlantic And Cape May Counties Got At Least 1 Panera Bread

I don't know about you, but after cooking so much over the past few days for the Thanksgiving holiday, I wouldn't mind ordering out for the next few days. When I order out, I don't always want to eat something bad, though. Sometimes, you just don't feel like cooking. That's perfectly okay. What's unfortunate about Atlantic and Cape May counties, though, is that if you're choosing to order out, you're probably not ordering the healthiest food. Sure, Chipotle isn't the WORST food you can have, nor is pizza. But, there just aren't a lot of semi-healthy options in this area. For example, do you know what restaurant I really wish had at least one location in eastern South Jersey? PANERA!
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Long Branch, NJ

Moving to a new city can be overwhelming and a lot to get used to. If you have recently moved, you will want to start finding new places to make memories. You probably had a list of favorite restaurants that made it easy for you to get out on the town and enjoy an excellent time with your family.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

