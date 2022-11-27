ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 39

Roberta Serratos Price
3d ago

worked over 20 years, in Missouri prisons and jails, haven't seen an innocent man in there yet! sick of these people making everything racial. he'll be heading to to Bonne Terre soon for his special cell til execution day.

Reply(1)
5
MissouriAngel
3d ago

Live by God’s Law and man’s law and you wouldn’t be in this position. NOT EVERYTHING IS RACIST!!!

Reply(3)
7
Michael Golterman
3d ago

His my article .. how liberal prosecutors, mayors are ruining our cities!! Catch a criminal, no bail release, until they rise to murder!! Book coming near you..

Reply
3
Related
kcur.org

Missouri executes Kevin Johnson, 37, for 2005 slaying of St. Louis area police officer

A Missouri inmate who fought his death sentence up until the final hour of his life was executed by the Missouri Department of Corrections today. Kevin Johnson, 37, died by lethal injection at the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Bonne Terre. He had been sentenced to death in 2005 for murdering Kirkwood Police Sergeant William McEntee as a teenager.
BONNE TERRE, MO
showmeprogress.com

Punching down is never a good look

As if a lack of transparency is aspirational. The city calls Elad Gross’ lawsuit “a publicity stunt,” seeks $25K in damages. I sometimes sue the government on behalf of hurt people. The day before Thanksgiving, my government decided to sue me and start a negative media campaign in an Eric-Greitens-esque attempt to discredit my work.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kcur.org

In Missouri, racial composition of juries is a matter of life or death penalty

This story was commissioned by the River City Journalism Fund as part of its series Shadow of Death, which considers St. Louis County’s use of the death penalty. No less than the great defense attorney Clarence Darrow believed that more than lawyers’ rhetoric, more than the evidence, a verdict of guilt or innocence for many defendants rested on the 12 people judging them. “Never forget,” he wrote, “almost every case has been won or lost when the jury is sworn.”
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
kcur.org

What will legal weed in Missouri mean for Kansas residents?

Johnson Countians shouldn’t expect police checkpoints to pop up at the border once Missouri’s recreational marijuana law goes into effect. Police officers in Johnson County’s biggest cities say they do not expect the impending new law to change much about their operations. Marijuana is still illegal in Kansas, after all.
MISSOURI STATE
kcur.org

Missouri's abortion law puts hospitals and patients at risk

Mylissa Farmer was 17 weeks pregnant when she was told her baby wouldn't survive birth. Even though doctors at a Joplin hospital recommended terminating her pregnancy, they couldn't perform the procedure because of Missouri's abortion ban. Now, federal investigators are looking into whether the hospital violated federal law by refusing to perform emergency medical care.
MISSOURI STATE
bluevalleypost.com

What legal weed in Missouri could mean for Johnson County

Johnson Countians shouldn’t expect police checkpoints to pop up at the border once Missouri’s recreational marijuana law goes into effect. Police officers in Johnson County’s biggest cities say they do not expect the impending new law to change much about their operations. Marijuana is still illegal in Kansas, after all.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
kcur.org

St. Louis pizza is the style everyone loves to hate. Why can't Missouri be proud of that?

For more stories like this one, subscribe to Hungry For MO on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Stitcher. In St. Louis, Missouri, Imo’s Pizza is an institution. Customers flock here for what Imo’s calls “the original St. Louis-style pizza”: a square-cut pie with an unleavened cracker crust and topped with processed Provel cheese, a city-specific blend of cheddar, Swiss and provolone.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy