Read full article on original website
Roberta Serratos Price
3d ago
worked over 20 years, in Missouri prisons and jails, haven't seen an innocent man in there yet! sick of these people making everything racial. he'll be heading to to Bonne Terre soon for his special cell til execution day.
Reply(1)
5
MissouriAngel
3d ago
Live by God’s Law and man’s law and you wouldn’t be in this position. NOT EVERYTHING IS RACIST!!!
Reply(3)
7
Michael Golterman
3d ago
His my article .. how liberal prosecutors, mayors are ruining our cities!! Catch a criminal, no bail release, until they rise to murder!! Book coming near you..
Reply
3
Related
939theeagle.com
Missouri executes convicted murderer; St. Louis congresswoman blasts governor for denying clemency
A convicted murderer from St. Louis County has been executed by lethal injection, 17 years after he killed a Kirkwood police sergeant. Kevin Johnson was executed Tuesday evening at the state’s maximum-security prison in southeast Missouri’s Bonne Terre. Governor Mike Parson rejected a clemency request from Johnson’s attorneys,...
kcur.org
Missouri executes Kevin Johnson, 37, for 2005 slaying of St. Louis area police officer
A Missouri inmate who fought his death sentence up until the final hour of his life was executed by the Missouri Department of Corrections today. Kevin Johnson, 37, died by lethal injection at the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Bonne Terre. He had been sentenced to death in 2005 for murdering Kirkwood Police Sergeant William McEntee as a teenager.
kcur.org
Bobby Bostic embraces freedom in Missouri — and the judge who sentenced him to 241 years
On November 9, Bobby Bostic walked out of the Algoa Correctional Center in Jefferson City. Wearing a brand-new blue suit, he approached a crowd of cheering family members and supporters — but the first person he embraced was retired judge Evelyn Baker. “It was a surreal moment. When you...
showmeprogress.com
Punching down is never a good look
As if a lack of transparency is aspirational. The city calls Elad Gross’ lawsuit “a publicity stunt,” seeks $25K in damages. I sometimes sue the government on behalf of hurt people. The day before Thanksgiving, my government decided to sue me and start a negative media campaign in an Eric-Greitens-esque attempt to discredit my work.
Missouri Secretary of State pushes to stop same-sex marriage act
Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft sent a letter to Sen. Roy Blunt pushing him to reverse his vote and stop the Respect for Marriage Act.
kcur.org
Plea bargain study examines racial disparities in deal-making in St. Louis County
Black defendants in St. Louis County are less likely to enter deals to plead guilty to criminal charges than white defendants, according to a study from a group including University of Missouri - St. Louis Department of Criminology and Criminal Justice. The study, one of a pair funded by the...
St. Louis Comes After Lawyer Who Accused Them of Sunshine Law Violations
The city calls Elad Gross' lawsuit "a publicity stunt," seeks $25K in damages
‘PPP Party’: St. Louis woman accused in $291K pandemic loan fraud
A St. Louis woman is accused of fraud, money laundering, and other crimes while acquiring a $291,000 loan from a COVID-19 pandemic relief program.
Finally! Scientific Proof That Missourians Can’t Drive
Study finds Missouri is the 4th most dangerous state for drivers
kcur.org
In Missouri, racial composition of juries is a matter of life or death penalty
This story was commissioned by the River City Journalism Fund as part of its series Shadow of Death, which considers St. Louis County’s use of the death penalty. No less than the great defense attorney Clarence Darrow believed that more than lawyers’ rhetoric, more than the evidence, a verdict of guilt or innocence for many defendants rested on the 12 people judging them. “Never forget,” he wrote, “almost every case has been won or lost when the jury is sworn.”
Remembering Mississippi Nights, St. Louis' Most Iconic Nightclub
A new oral history depicts the chaos and community that built the beloved concert venue
KMOV
Prison time recommended for former St. Louis Board of Aldermen who pleaded guilty in bribery scheme
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The United States Attorneys for the Eastern District of Missouri are asking the court to sentence three former St. Louis City elected officials to prison. Former Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed and former Aldermen Jeffrey Boyd and John Collins-Muhammad each pleaded guilty earlier this year to charges related to bribery schemes.
kcur.org
What will legal weed in Missouri mean for Kansas residents?
Johnson Countians shouldn’t expect police checkpoints to pop up at the border once Missouri’s recreational marijuana law goes into effect. Police officers in Johnson County’s biggest cities say they do not expect the impending new law to change much about their operations. Marijuana is still illegal in Kansas, after all.
kcur.org
Missouri's abortion law puts hospitals and patients at risk
Mylissa Farmer was 17 weeks pregnant when she was told her baby wouldn't survive birth. Even though doctors at a Joplin hospital recommended terminating her pregnancy, they couldn't perform the procedure because of Missouri's abortion ban. Now, federal investigators are looking into whether the hospital violated federal law by refusing to perform emergency medical care.
Iowa Stand Your Ground Law Used To Dismiss Manslaughter Charges
(Cedar Rapids, IA) An Iowa man’s manslaughter charge is dismissed, per the state’s Stand Your Ground law. James Siegel was initially charged with Voluntary Manslaughter after shooting Ty Casey in his Cedar Rapids home. Siegel’s trial was scheduled for April. The Stand, Your Ground law allows people to use deadly force within reason in self-defense cases.
bluevalleypost.com
What legal weed in Missouri could mean for Johnson County
Johnson Countians shouldn’t expect police checkpoints to pop up at the border once Missouri’s recreational marijuana law goes into effect. Police officers in Johnson County’s biggest cities say they do not expect the impending new law to change much about their operations. Marijuana is still illegal in Kansas, after all.
kcur.org
St. Louis pizza is the style everyone loves to hate. Why can't Missouri be proud of that?
For more stories like this one, subscribe to Hungry For MO on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Stitcher. In St. Louis, Missouri, Imo’s Pizza is an institution. Customers flock here for what Imo’s calls “the original St. Louis-style pizza”: a square-cut pie with an unleavened cracker crust and topped with processed Provel cheese, a city-specific blend of cheddar, Swiss and provolone.
The end of cash bail in Illinois won’t look the same statewide on Jan. 1, state task force says
Illinois prosecutors, judges, police and public defenders will be able to learn more about changes coming when the state eliminates cash bail in 2023 this Thursday in Springfield — during the latest in a series of seminars on the SAFE-T Act.
911 mix-up: St. Louis County drowning call goes to Colorado
A St. Louis County 911 call was routed to Colorado while a 6-year-old boy drowned. FOX 2 has learned it was because of a failure by St. Louis County to properly set up its phone system. It’s a problem the county says has since been fixed.
Comments / 39