Fire destroys house being built in Blair Township
Nov. 29—TRAVERSE CITY — Flames engulfed a house under construction, resulting in a total loss of the property, Blair Township Fire Department Chief Bill Parker said Tuesday. The fire started at 7:45 p.m. Monday at a house off West Silverlake Road in Blair Township after construction workers had...
New Brunswick mom charged in Thanksgiving 2021 crash that killed two kids set for trial
The New Brunswick woman accused of manslaughter and homicide in the Thanksgiving night 2021 wrong-way crash in area of Routes 1 and 130 in North Brunswick in which two boys were killed and three others injured will go on trial next year. Yokauri Batista-Alcantara, 32, the driver and mother of...
Middletown man dies after being run over multiple times in parking lot, say police
OLD BRIDGE – A 36-year-old Middletown man died after another person ran him over multiple times after an altercation in the parking lot of 100 Perrine Road, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said. Around 5:05 p.m. Nov. 29, Old Bridge police went to the parking lot of 100 Perrine...
