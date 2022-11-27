A suspect was arrested in Rialto in connection with the theft of two vehicles, according to the Rialto Police Department. The Rialto P.D. received a call from the Long Beach Police Department regarding a stolen a vehicle parked in the 1100 block of N. Terrace Road in Rialto. The vehicle was originally taken from an auto dealership in Long Beach. Rialto officers responded to the location and observed the described stolen vehicle parked in the driveway of a residence.

RIALTO, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO