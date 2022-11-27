Read full article on original website
High Desert America's Job Center holding hiring event in response to United Furniture Industries mass layoffThe HD PostVictorville, CA
Former Virginia State Trooper Allegedly Murdered Mother and Grandparents of Teen He Catfished Online and AbductedA.W. NavesRiverside, CA
Ex-State Trooper shot to death after kidnapping teen and killing entire family.Rooted ExpeditionsRiverside, CA
Mojave Narrows hosting Glow Games this Friday nightThe HD PostVictorville, CA
Growing Peach Trees in the DesertThe HD PostApple Valley, CA
Riverside murders: Tearful family member pays tribute to victims amid probe in 'catfishing' case
"Catfishing led to the deaths of the three most important people in my life."
Fontana Herald News
Suspect is arrested in Rialto in connection with theft of two vehicles
A suspect was arrested in Rialto in connection with the theft of two vehicles, according to the Rialto Police Department. The Rialto P.D. received a call from the Long Beach Police Department regarding a stolen a vehicle parked in the 1100 block of N. Terrace Road in Rialto. The vehicle was originally taken from an auto dealership in Long Beach. Rialto officers responded to the location and observed the described stolen vehicle parked in the driveway of a residence.
Widow of slain El Monte police sergeant files $25M claim against LA County district attorney
The family of a slain El Monte police sergeant and their attorney on Tuesday announced a $25 million legal action against the Los Angeles County district attorney and the county over the sergeant's death.
Upland man accused of beating wife to death, abandoning young daughter at Mojave Desert gas station
An Upland man was arrested after he allegedly beat his wife to death, left her on the side of a road and then abandoned his young daughter at a gas station.
foxla.com
Pomona family's dog allegedly shot dead by neighbor
POMONA, Calif. - A family in Pomona is mourning the loss of their dog after they say it was shot dead by a neighbor over the weekend. The family say K9, their eight-year-old lab mix, was shot dead Sunday. The family had just moved into the Pomona neighborhood two weeks ago.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Triple Homicide Result of `Inappropriate Romance’ Between Child, Predator
(CNS) – The slaying of three family members in a Riverside home stemmed from an “inappropriate romance between a predator and child” that spun out of control without any warning signs of an imminent threat, the older sister of one of the victims said Wednesday. “Nobody could...
Authorities shoot armed murder suspect after chase ends in Riverside County, video shows
Authorities have released video that captured the dramatic ending to a wild pursuit in Riverside County.
Fontana Herald News
Man is murdered in Colton on Nov. 29
A man was murdered in Colton on Nov. 29, according to the Colton Police Department. At about 8:46 a.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of South Mt. Vernon Avenue and located the victim in the rear of the location, suffering from upper body trauma. The victim succumbed to his...
mynewsla.com
Felons Who Robbed Perris Residents During Sales Exchange Sentenced
Two convicted felons who robbed a pair of Perris residents during a sales transaction involving products advertised via the internet pleaded guilty Tuesday to armed robbery, and each was immediately sentenced to 10 years, four months in state prison. Diamond Franklin Crummie, 30, of Moreno Valley and Airron Deprese Willis,...
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Kelso, CA: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department confirms La Sierra South, California triple homicide suspect shot and killed after police pursuit ends afternoon last Friday.
Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Public Information Officer Gloria Huerta (Information) Kelso, California: The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed to ZachNews that a suspect connected to a triple homicide house fire in La Sierra South, California was shot and killed after police pursuit ends during the afternoon on Friday, November 25th, 2022.
San Bernardino’s Homelessness Outreach Proactive Enforcement (HOPE) Team in Action
Earlier this month, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Community Service and Reentry Division, Homelessness Outreach Proactive Enforcement Team (HOPE) conducted a quality-of-life initiative in the city of Highland. The goal was to connect with unhoused residents and offer them services such as housing, medical and mental health treatment, and...
Suspect in Riverside triple-homicide identified as former law enforcement official
The suspect in a triple homicide in Riverside, who was shot and killed by deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Friday, has been identified as a 28-year-old man who used to be employed with the Virginia State Police.
nbcpalmsprings.com
“Catfishing” Led to Riverside Triple Homicide, Ways to Detect and Prevent
Deception, manipulation and fake identities. All characteristics of catfishing. Catfishing is when someone pretends to be somebody else, either for the purpose of a financial scam or for the purpose of manipulating somebody to gain their trust. “You’d be surprised that catfishing is something that happens quite frequently,” Lieutenant William...
CA trucking firm owner sentenced for deadly blast
A Southern California trucking company owner who ordered the illegal repair of a tanker that led to a deadly explosion was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in federal prison.
Fontana Herald News
Upland man is arrested for allegedly beating his wife to death
An Upland man who allegedly beat his wife to death was arrested last weekend, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Nov. 25 about 11:45 p.m., deputies from the Barstow Sheriff’s Station responded to the Shell Gas Station on Cima Road near Mountain Pass for a report of a 12-year-old girl who walked into the store and requested help. A California Highway Patrol officer was at the location and contacted the child.
police1.com
Suspect accused of catfishing teen, killing 3 was Va. officer for less than 1 year
RIVERSIDE, Calif. — The man who police say killed three members of a Riverside family on Friday, Nov. 25, had been a law-enforcement officer in Virginia for less than one year at the time of the attack and had managed to hide any dark secrets during his training, background checks and work, officials in that state said.
z1077fm.com
Morongo Valley man attacked by houseguest with pipe
A houseguest is suspected of attacking a resident of a Morongo Valley with a metal pipe. On Wednesday (November 23), Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call of an attack in the 9200 block of Green Trail in Morongo Valley. The caller claimed that her boyfriend had been attacked by a houseguest, identified as Donald Rather, 67. The caller said that Rather, a family friend, had been staying at the house, when an argument broke out.
menifee247.com
Police Chief Varso leaves position after only five months
In the first big surprise since the inception of the Menifee Police Department in July 2020, Police Chief Ed Varso is leaving his position after five months to return to his previous job, city officials announced Monday. Varso (right), who succeeded Pat Walsh as Menifee Police Chief on July 5,...
Victim Found Fatally Shot in a Pomona Alley
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: A gunshot victim was found deceased in an alley in the city of Pomona early Monday morning. Pomona Police Department officers and… Read more "Victim Found Fatally Shot in a Pomona Alley"
Former Trooper Killed, Accused in Calif. Triple Homicide
Former Trooper Killed, Accused in Calif. Triple Homicide
