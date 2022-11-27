ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino, CA

Fontana Herald News

Suspect is arrested in Rialto in connection with theft of two vehicles

A suspect was arrested in Rialto in connection with the theft of two vehicles, according to the Rialto Police Department. The Rialto P.D. received a call from the Long Beach Police Department regarding a stolen a vehicle parked in the 1100 block of N. Terrace Road in Rialto. The vehicle was originally taken from an auto dealership in Long Beach. Rialto officers responded to the location and observed the described stolen vehicle parked in the driveway of a residence.
RIALTO, CA
foxla.com

Pomona family's dog allegedly shot dead by neighbor

POMONA, Calif. - A family in Pomona is mourning the loss of their dog after they say it was shot dead by a neighbor over the weekend. The family say K9, their eight-year-old lab mix, was shot dead Sunday. The family had just moved into the Pomona neighborhood two weeks ago.
POMONA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Man is murdered in Colton on Nov. 29

A man was murdered in Colton on Nov. 29, according to the Colton Police Department. At about 8:46 a.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of South Mt. Vernon Avenue and located the victim in the rear of the location, suffering from upper body trauma. The victim succumbed to his...
COLTON, CA
mynewsla.com

Felons Who Robbed Perris Residents During Sales Exchange Sentenced

Two convicted felons who robbed a pair of Perris residents during a sales transaction involving products advertised via the internet pleaded guilty Tuesday to armed robbery, and each was immediately sentenced to 10 years, four months in state prison. Diamond Franklin Crummie, 30, of Moreno Valley and Airron Deprese Willis,...
PERRIS, CA
zachnews.net

Breaking News: Kelso, CA: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department confirms La Sierra South, California triple homicide suspect shot and killed after police pursuit ends afternoon last Friday.

Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Public Information Officer Gloria Huerta (Information) Kelso, California: The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed to ZachNews that a suspect connected to a triple homicide house fire in La Sierra South, California was shot and killed after police pursuit ends during the afternoon on Friday, November 25th, 2022.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

“Catfishing” Led to Riverside Triple Homicide, Ways to Detect and Prevent

Deception, manipulation and fake identities. All characteristics of catfishing. Catfishing is when someone pretends to be somebody else, either for the purpose of a financial scam or for the purpose of manipulating somebody to gain their trust. “You’d be surprised that catfishing is something that happens quite frequently,” Lieutenant William...
RIVERSIDE, CA
Fontana Herald News

Upland man is arrested for allegedly beating his wife to death

An Upland man who allegedly beat his wife to death was arrested last weekend, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Nov. 25 about 11:45 p.m., deputies from the Barstow Sheriff’s Station responded to the Shell Gas Station on Cima Road near Mountain Pass for a report of a 12-year-old girl who walked into the store and requested help. A California Highway Patrol officer was at the location and contacted the child.
UPLAND, CA
z1077fm.com

Morongo Valley man attacked by houseguest with pipe

A houseguest is suspected of attacking a resident of a Morongo Valley with a metal pipe. On Wednesday (November 23), Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call of an attack in the 9200 block of Green Trail in Morongo Valley. The caller claimed that her boyfriend had been attacked by a houseguest, identified as Donald Rather, 67. The caller said that Rather, a family friend, had been staying at the house, when an argument broke out.
MORONGO VALLEY, CA
menifee247.com

Police Chief Varso leaves position after only five months

In the first big surprise since the inception of the Menifee Police Department in July 2020, Police Chief Ed Varso is leaving his position after five months to return to his previous job, city officials announced Monday. Varso (right), who succeeded Pat Walsh as Menifee Police Chief on July 5,...
MENIFEE, CA

