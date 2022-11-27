More needs to be done to divert those in distress to treatment and not just straight to jail: editorial

Read full article on original website
nellynell7300
3d ago
in all honesty if that person doesn't want help none of this is going to help. I'm a recovering addict and it took me to get tired of using, I've been to rehab 8 times, I been to prison and county at least 30 times...so yeah while there is a problem it won't get soved until a person is ready to receive the help.
Reply(8)
11
KenmorePainters
3d ago
those who use drugs rob people and belong in a time out. If you have never been around a junkie you are clueless
Reply
6
Peace Be With You
3d ago
Who knows who would self medicate if hopeless, homeless or unemployable for many reasons. Some help is needed besides jail.
Reply(1)
4
Related
Cleveland seeks to approve police retention bonuses, crime center and ‘violence interrupter’ funding: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The City of Cleveland is seeking to approve $6 million in state grants that will fund retention bonuses, upgrades to its crime center, violence prevention programs and more. The state-funded grants have already been approved by the Ohio Department of Public Safety and await final approval...
What about possible overcrowding and staffing issues in state-run jails?
Regarding your Nov. 30 editorial, “Jail oversight urgently needs fixing in light of uniform shortages, denials,” maybe it’s time to pick on other jails in Ohio instead of just focusing on the Cuyahoga County Jail. It’s easy to throw stones in your backyard, but I believe other...
So long, Opportunity Corridor. Cleveland picks new police headquarters: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Cleveland began searching for a new home for the police headquarters around 2017, when the city sold its police headquarters building, located in the downtown Justice Center complex, to Cuyahoga County. Two...
Cleveland sees uptick in honorary street names after moratorium
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Wandering around the city of Cleveland, they’re easy to spot: Those purple signs posted at intersections that denote a secondary street name honoring noteworthy Clevelanders. Over the years, City Council has approved dozens, likely hundreds, of such honorary names, representing famous Clevelanders like Bob Hope...
Champion of the poor: Ex-MetroHealth CEO Akram Boutros factored social justice initiatives into hefty bonuses, records show
CLEVELAND, Ohio – For years, Dr. Akram Boutros has been held up as a champion for the underprivileged by strengthening the county’s safety net hospital, addressing the opioid epidemic and launching initiatives to support underserved communities. But records released Wednesday, as a part of an investigation that accuses...
Cuyahoga corrections officers forced to work through lunch breaks last year win back pay
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cuyahoga County’s Sheriff’s Department is paying nearly $75,000 to corrections officers who were forced to work through their lunch last summer but were not compensated for the time, according to the terms of a recent settlement agreement. The agreement identified 537 officers who...
Fairview Park receives federal grants for new radios, ambulance power lifts
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio -- Antiquated radio equipment dating back roughly a decade and a half was the reason why fire departments in Fairview Park, Rocky River and Bay Village joined together to seek federal grants. That perseverance recently paid off, with the departments collectively awarded a $551,784 Assistance To Firefighters...
Cleveland man wanted for murder of Adrianna Taylor turns himself in to authorities in Pennsylvania
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cleveland man accused of murdering his girlfriend turned himself in to authorities at the Allegheny County Jail in Pennsylvania, according to police. An arrest warrant was issued Friday for Anthony M. Kennedy, 43, after the body of his girlfriend, Adrianna Taylor, 23 was found Thursday buried in a backyard in Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania. Taylor’s body was found with a gunshot wound to her head, police said.
cleveland19.com
1 student stabbed in lobby of Akron high school
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - One student suffered non-life threatening injuries after being stabbed at John R Buchtel Community Learning Center Wednesday afternoon. According to school officials, the victim was involved in an altercation with two other students in the main lobby of the school around 1 p.m. After the stabbing,...
Birth certificate gender changes for trans Ohioans are at discretion of judges in each county
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. The ability to change the gender marker on a birth certificate in Ohio […] The post Birth certificate gender changes for trans Ohioans are at discretion of judges in each county appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ex-Cleveland construction company official who failed to pay $132,000 in taxes on pilfered money sentenced to prison
CLEVELAND, Ohio— A “Cain and Abel” feud between brothers prompted a former top official at a well-known Cleveland construction company to steal from the business, a move that ultimately led him to federal prison for failing to pay taxes on the pilfered money. U.S. District Judge Donald...
North Olmsted plans demolitions of former schools, works on stormwater solutions
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- After purchasing the former Spruce Elementary School earlier this year, the city recently received a grant of $892,000 toward its demolition. The funds are tied to Cuyahoga County Council’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. North Olmsted Director of Economic and Community Development Max Upton...
Decomposing body found in Cleveland Heights basement, city says
A property owner discovered a decomposing body in the basement of a home they recently purchased, the city of Cleveland Heights confirmed.
‘Know your surroundings’: Family of murdered Cleveland woman offers warning
On Thanksgiving, the missing Cleveland woman was found unresponsive in the backyard of a Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania, home with a gunshot wound to the head.
Cleveland chooses Superior Avenue ArtCraft building for police HQ site
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The city of Cleveland has chosen the ArtCraft building at 2530 Superior Avenue as its preferred site for the future Cleveland police headquarters, according to a Tuesday announcement. Mayor Justin Bibb began vetting new potential sites earlier this year after backing away from plans from former Mayor...
CLE Shaker Square tenants demand stronger city action on bad living conditions
Tenants living at the Residences at Shaker Square apartment complex said they're sick and tired of dealing with intermittent heating and water issues, and believe the city needs to do more.
A team of teachers rallies around Isabella to fine tune her special education plan: Cleveland’s Promise
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Isabella’s team of educators gathers on a conference call with her mom, Maria, to review Isabella’s special education instruction. All are approaching the meeting with empathy and understanding. Just a few days ago, Maria took part in an emotional spring parent/teacher conference, which tackled the...
cleveland19.com
Canton city officals tear down building to fight crime, drug activity
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Canton Community Improvement Corporation (CCIC), to help rebuild the Shorb area Canton city officials will demolish the crime-troubling Canton Inn on Monday. The CCIC purchased the property On July 8 to close and demolish the Canton Inn due to decades-old crime, drug activity,...
Most power restored in NE Ohio following winds
The month of November is going out with a bang as strong winds usher in December.
Teen enters plea in Akron metro bus murder
An Akron teen charged in the death of a man on a metro bus in May 2021 has pled guilty.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
94K+
Followers
88K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 26