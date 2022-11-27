ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More needs to be done to divert those in distress to treatment and not just straight to jail: editorial

By Editorial Board, cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer
 3 days ago
nellynell7300
3d ago

in all honesty if that person doesn't want help none of this is going to help. I'm a recovering addict and it took me to get tired of using, I've been to rehab 8 times, I been to prison and county at least 30 times...so yeah while there is a problem it won't get soved until a person is ready to receive the help.

KenmorePainters
3d ago

those who use drugs rob people and belong in a time out. If you have never been around a junkie you are clueless

Peace Be With You
3d ago

Who knows who would self medicate if hopeless, homeless or unemployable for many reasons. Some help is needed besides jail.

