darientimes.com
Ninety Nine Restaurants close three Connecticut locations in one day
Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub, a Massachusetts-based chain of family-friendly eateries, abruptly closed three locations in Connecticut Monday. A spokesperson for the chain confirmed Tuesday that Ninety Nine had closed its restaurants in Cromwell, Groton and Stratford on Nov. 28, effective immediately. "The Ninety Nine is in the process of...
University of Connecticut
Edwards Named BIG EAST Player of the Week
STORRS, Conn. – UConn women's basketball junior Aaliyah Edwards was named the BIG EAST Player of the Week after leading the No. 3 Huskies to two wins and the Phil Knight Legacy title last weekend. Edwards averaged 18.5 points, 12.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and .667 shooting in the tournament....
theuconnblog.com
Takeaways from UConn men’s basketball’s Phil Knight Invitational victories
No. 8 UConn men’s basketball is on fire to start the season. One of 20 undefeated teams and the only program with eight victories this year, the Huskies proved themselves as a national contender with a 3-0 performance in Portland, Oregon to win the Phil Knight Invitational. Here is what we took away from a spectacular weekend for the Huskies.
wiltonbulletin.com
Editorial: CT transportation has a new driver
When it comes to public transportation, it’s all about speed. Everyone is looking for a shortcut. Can the GPS find a way around traffic? Will trains ever get faster? Could new sneakers cut time on the walk?. Yet nothing seems slower than upgrading our transportation infrastructure. Every new Connecticut...
a-z-animals.com
First Snow in Connecticut: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record
First Snow in Connecticut: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record. Do you know when the first snow in Connecticut typically falls? How much snow does this state experience on average, and what might some extreme winter weather conditions bring to this location? Bordered by New York and Massachusetts, Connecticut is well-known for its idyllic New England towns and coastline. But what are the winters like in this particular state?
wiltonbulletin.com
Why half of affordable housing vouchers in CT go unused: ‘A slamming door in my face’
Just days before Christmas, LaResse Harvey received the gift of a lifetime. After spending two years on a waiting list, she received a call from the Bristol Housing Authority notifying her she had won the lottery for a government-subsidized housing voucher for low-income families. The voucher would cover a significant portion of her rent, allowing her to afford a place ranging from $1,089 to $1,144 per month, depending on the location.
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
milfordmirror.com
Number of CT families seeking fuel assistance 'just unbelievable'
As state lawmakers prepared to return to Hartford Monday to consider more funding for energy assistance programs, social service organizations in Connecticut are reporting an increase in people seeking help paying their heating bills this winter. Joanne Balaschak, director of energy programs at New Opportunities, Inc., in Waterbury, said the...
WTNH.com
Dec. 10 will be Conn.’s first ‘Christmassy’ day: Survey
Conn. (WTNH) — Winter is right around the corner, but when will it actually feel like Christmas in Connecticut?. According to a survey, conducted by the travel experts of FamilyDestinationsGuide.com, Nutmeggers said that it typically feels like the first day of Christmas in Connecticut on December 10. On this...
alternativeswatch.com
Apollo taps outgoing Conn. State Treasurer
Shawn Wooden, who is retiring as the State Treasurer of Connecticut in January, has been appointed partner and chief public pension strategist for Apollo Global Management’s Institutional Client & Product Solutions group . . . Continue Reading. Unlock this article instantly, along with the rest of our premium content...
Connecticut VA deaths report finds protocols not followed, issues remain
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A federal investigation released Monday of a hot steam accident that killed two workers conducting maintenance on a boiler system at a Veterans Affairs hospital in Connecticut substantiates a watchdog’s allegations that employees did not follow proper protocols to control hazardous energy or receive adequate training, among other violations. The report, […]
Troubling times for CT community colleges
As the consolidation of CT community colleges continues, troubling developments suggest the need for legislative intervention and oversight.
Connecticut’s ‘bottle bill’ to expand to new beverages Jan. 1
GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Customers will begin paying a five cent deposit on more beverages at the start of the new year. People have paid the deposit on soda and beer bottles and cans for four decades. That will expand to containers for hard cider, plant water or plant-infused drinks, juice drinks, teas, coffee, kombucha, […]
WTNH.com
Connecticut State Police handed out fewer speeding tickets this year compared to Thanksgiving 2021
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police issued about 265 speeding violations from 12 a.m. Wednesday through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, according to statistics released by the law enforcement agency. In total, state police responded to 6,569 calls for service during that time period, which included helping 297 motorists...
These holiday movies were filmed in New England
Many towns in Massachusetts are considered to be picturesque holiday communities. But if holiday charm is measured in Hallmark-esque movies, Connecticut takes the win.
First flu death of the season reported in Connecticut
NEW LONDON COUNTY, Conn. (WTNH) – The Connecticut Department of Public Health has confirmed the first flu death of the year in Connecticut. The resident was an adult between the ages of 50 to 59 from New London County. “This is a tragic reminder that the 2022-23 flu season is already an active one. As […]
Man drives from Florida to Conn., found driving wrong-way in Torrington
TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — State police are warning drivers to rest while going on long drives this holiday season after a man was found driving the wrong way in Torrington during a road trip from Florida. On Wednesday morning, police responded to 911 calls of a wrong-way car traveling south on Route 8 northbound in […]
The Best Place To Live In Connecticut
Connecticut packs a lot into a relatively small space. It is a beautiful pivot point on the Northeastern seaboard. Here's the best place to live in the state.
Mass. State Lottery: Here’s who won $2 million with a scratch ticket
The winner of a $2 million scratch ticket chose to receive his prize in cash, the Massachusetts State Lottery said. Fredi Rubio, of Sterling, won his $2 million prize playing the “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” scratch ticket game. Rubio purchased his ticket from Appletown Market in Sterling. Rubio chose...
Vernon roads closed Friday for Winterfest
VERNON — The town-sponsored Winterfest 2022 starts at 6 p.m. Friday with a Torchlight fire truck parade. Much of downtown Rockville will be closed to traffic during the event, including from West Main Street at Union Street to East Main Street at Court Street, until around 9 p.m. All...
