Connecticut State

darientimes.com

Ninety Nine Restaurants close three Connecticut locations in one day

Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub, a Massachusetts-based chain of family-friendly eateries, abruptly closed three locations in Connecticut Monday. A spokesperson for the chain confirmed Tuesday that Ninety Nine had closed its restaurants in Cromwell, Groton and Stratford on Nov. 28, effective immediately. "The Ninety Nine is in the process of...
CONNECTICUT STATE
University of Connecticut

Edwards Named BIG EAST Player of the Week

STORRS, Conn. – UConn women's basketball junior Aaliyah Edwards was named the BIG EAST Player of the Week after leading the No. 3 Huskies to two wins and the Phil Knight Legacy title last weekend. Edwards averaged 18.5 points, 12.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and .667 shooting in the tournament....
STORRS, CT
theuconnblog.com

Takeaways from UConn men’s basketball’s Phil Knight Invitational victories

No. 8 UConn men’s basketball is on fire to start the season. One of 20 undefeated teams and the only program with eight victories this year, the Huskies proved themselves as a national contender with a 3-0 performance in Portland, Oregon to win the Phil Knight Invitational. Here is what we took away from a spectacular weekend for the Huskies.
PORTLAND, OR
wiltonbulletin.com

Editorial: CT transportation has a new driver

When it comes to public transportation, it’s all about speed. Everyone is looking for a shortcut. Can the GPS find a way around traffic? Will trains ever get faster? Could new sneakers cut time on the walk?. Yet nothing seems slower than upgrading our transportation infrastructure. Every new Connecticut...
CONNECTICUT STATE
a-z-animals.com

First Snow in Connecticut: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record

First Snow in Connecticut: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record. Do you know when the first snow in Connecticut typically falls? How much snow does this state experience on average, and what might some extreme winter weather conditions bring to this location? Bordered by New York and Massachusetts, Connecticut is well-known for its idyllic New England towns and coastline. But what are the winters like in this particular state?
CONNECTICUT STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

Why half of affordable housing vouchers in CT go unused: ‘A slamming door in my face’

Just days before Christmas, LaResse Harvey received the gift of a lifetime. After spending two years on a waiting list, she received a call from the Bristol Housing Authority notifying her she had won the lottery for a government-subsidized housing voucher for low-income families. The voucher would cover a significant portion of her rent, allowing her to afford a place ranging from $1,089 to $1,144 per month, depending on the location.
CONNECTICUT STATE
milfordmirror.com

Number of CT families seeking fuel assistance 'just unbelievable'

As state lawmakers prepared to return to Hartford Monday to consider more funding for energy assistance programs, social service organizations in Connecticut are reporting an increase in people seeking help paying their heating bills this winter. Joanne Balaschak, director of energy programs at New Opportunities, Inc., in Waterbury, said the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH.com

Dec. 10 will be Conn.’s first ‘Christmassy’ day: Survey

Conn. (WTNH) — Winter is right around the corner, but when will it actually feel like Christmas in Connecticut?. According to a survey, conducted by the travel experts of FamilyDestinationsGuide.com, Nutmeggers said that it typically feels like the first day of Christmas in Connecticut on December 10. On this...
CONNECTICUT STATE
alternativeswatch.com

Apollo taps outgoing Conn. State Treasurer

Shawn Wooden, who is retiring as the State Treasurer of Connecticut in January, has been appointed partner and chief public pension strategist for Apollo Global Management’s Institutional Client & Product Solutions group . . . Continue Reading. Unlock this article instantly, along with the rest of our premium content...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Connecticut VA deaths report finds protocols not followed, issues remain

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A federal investigation released Monday of a hot steam accident that killed two workers conducting maintenance on a boiler system at a Veterans Affairs hospital in Connecticut substantiates a watchdog’s allegations that employees did not follow proper protocols to control hazardous energy or receive adequate training, among other violations. The report, […]
WEST HAVEN, CT
WTNH

First flu death of the season reported in Connecticut

NEW LONDON COUNTY, Conn. (WTNH) – The Connecticut Department of Public Health has confirmed the first flu death of the year in Connecticut. The resident was an adult between the ages of 50 to 59 from New London County. “This is a tragic reminder that the 2022-23 flu season is already an active one. As […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

Vernon roads closed Friday for Winterfest

VERNON — The town-sponsored Winterfest 2022 starts at 6 p.m. Friday with a Torchlight fire truck parade. Much of downtown Rockville will be closed to traffic during the event, including from West Main Street at Union Street to East Main Street at Court Street, until around 9 p.m. All...
VERNON, CT

