Man On The Run After Murdering 11 Month Old DaughterStill UnsolvedNaugatuck, CT
It’s a Walk in the Woods…Branford Land Trust Annual Van Wie WalkJen PayneBranford, CT
Best Bakeries To Visit For Thanksgiving Pies in Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYFairfield County, CT
Threats Against Synagogue Was Not Idle: 2 Men Were Charged After Threatening NYC SynagoguesAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWallingford, CT
trumbulltimes.com
Donovan Clingan’s impact at UConn making high school coach proud: 'Great for Connecticut basketball'
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Pacing, squatting and sometimes down on one knee, Tim Barrette spent the late hours of Thanksgiving Day getting worked up in front of the TV, watching the UConn men’s basketball team play Oregon to open the Phil Knight Invitational.
West Haven, November 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Glastonbury High School football team will have a game with West Haven High School on November 29, 2022, 15:30:00.
eastoncourier.news
They’re In! Falcons Take on Granby/Canton in State Playoffs on Tuesday
The Falcons have qualified to play in the Class SS state football tournament after a dominating 56-20 win in the over their rivals Weston on Wednesday night. The early part of the 2022 Turkey Bowl was a little helter-skelter as teams traded touchdowns early on making the score an even 14-14. After that, though, Barlow exerted its dominance and started to pull away from the Trojans. Danny Shaban had an unbelievable night with 320 yards rushing and five touchdowns, including one passing TD.
World-Track and Field (blog)
2022 Manchester Road Race results and money prize
Here are the 2022 Manchester Road Race results from the event that took place on Thanksgiving Day in Manchester, CT, on Thursday, November 24. A total of 8,271 participants finished the race on the day, which is an increase from 7,420 in 2021. Weini Kelati and Conner Mantz secured the...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Magic of Lights in East Hartford
Meteorologist Mike Slifer said rain could be heavy at times starting Wednesday evening. Here is his Tuesday noon forecast. NEWS CONFERENCE: NAACP wants hate crime investigation over noose found in high school locker room. Updated: 7 hours ago. The Willimantic chapter of the NAACP asked why the investigation into a...
Eric Coleman announces bid for Hartford mayor
Just one day after Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin revealed he isn't running for the third time in 2023, a former Superior Court judge and Democratic state senator announced his bid for mayor.
Journal Inquirer
CT-raised producers nominated for Grammy with Chris Brown
NEW HAVEN — The world is full of hard-working, creative, musically-inclined people who have never been nominated for a thing. So you have to respect folks like Aaron “Y-A” Rogers and Rashad “Snacks” Johnson of The Breed Entertainment, both New Haven born-and-raised, who each just got nominated for a Grammy — their second nomination — for their work with R&B star Chris Brown on his latest album, “Breezy.”
Live Wire: Killers to return to Mohegan Sun
The Killers will be returning to Mohegan Sun Arena for the first time since 2016. The Las Vegas-based four-piece features singer-keyboardist Brandon Flowers, drummer Ronnie Vannucci, guitarist Dave Keuning and bassist Mark Stoermer. The band will take the stage March 17 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $129.50, $99.50, and $79.50...
NBC Connecticut
Hands On Hartford Works to Help Feed Community
Show your support today on Giving Tuesday, a day to give back to organizations that aim to make our communities a better place. For more than 50 years, a Hartford-based non-profit has put the community first simply by feeding them. Hands On Hartford addresses food insecurity and provides other neighborhood...
wiltonbulletin.com
Why half of affordable housing vouchers in CT go unused: ‘A slamming door in my face’
Just days before Christmas, LaResse Harvey received the gift of a lifetime. After spending two years on a waiting list, she received a call from the Bristol Housing Authority notifying her she had won the lottery for a government-subsidized housing voucher for low-income families. The voucher would cover a significant portion of her rent, allowing her to afford a place ranging from $1,089 to $1,144 per month, depending on the location.
Recent College Graduate, 22, Killed In Thanksgiving Day Crash In Westport
A recent college graduate who was gearing up to take on the world had his life tragically cut short this past week. Holdjer Decarvalho, age 22, of Fall River, was killed in a single-vehicle crash on I-195 in Westport on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 24, the Bristol County District Attorney's Office reports.
cityofwesthaven.com
New UNH police officer sworn in
WEST HAVEN, Nov. 29, 2022 — (Pictured): New University of New Haven police Officer Arthur Shannonhouse is sworn in by Mayor Nancy R. Rossi at City Hall on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Shannonhouse recently retired from the Western Connecticut State University Police Department after a 22-year career. UNH Police Chief...
The Word On Brownell Street: Call Luciano
Luciano Reyes slipped on a Carhartt sweatshirt and a second pair of gloves Tuesday to rescue a paint job on Brownell Street before the temperatures turned colder. Someone else had painted the house on Brownell between Maple and Edgewood in the summer. That someone else apparently skipped town before finishing.
Hip Hop For The Homeless Kicks Off Year Nine In New Haven
“Year nine, can you believe it?” said Joey Batts, creator and organizer of Hip Hop for The Homeless, expressing his excitement about the annual live event, which begins on Thursday this week at The State House. It will go on to include seven shows at seven different venues throughout Connecticut, spanning the next two weeks. The event will focus on its yearly goal of raising money and collecting food, clothing, and personal hygiene items for specific organizations in each city where it is held, but it’s also focused on the local hip hop community.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Waterbury men injured in convenience store shooting
Dr. Amy Sanders, Director of the Hartford HealthCare Memory Care Center, talks about a potential treatment for Alzheimer's. How to spot a potential Jay: A field guide from the University of Saint Joseph.
Eyewitness News
Five officers charged following New Haven man’s paralysis
Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Lawmakers extend gas tax holiday, home heating assistance, ‘hero pay’ during special session. Connecticut unanimously passes bill to extend gas tax suspension, free bus fare program, hero pay funding, and will add funding to energy assistance programs.
Hartford sees highest homicide rate in decades
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford’s homicide rate has reached its highest number in decades with the city seeing its 38th homicide of 2022 this week. Police believe the startling trend is caused in part by emotion. Hartford police said they are seeing arguments escalate quicker than ever and with people in close quarters, armed with […]
First flu death of the season reported in Connecticut
NEW LONDON COUNTY, Conn. (WTNH) – The Connecticut Department of Public Health has confirmed the first flu death of the year in Connecticut. The resident was an adult between the ages of 50 to 59 from New London County. “This is a tragic reminder that the 2022-23 flu season is already an active one. As […]
wiltonbulletin.com
Opinion: The case for neutrality on Yale union talks
On the afternoon of Friday, Oct. 28, Yale University Provost Scott Strobel addressed an email to the university community titled “Graduate Student Unionization Effort.” In that communication, Strobel signaled that the university administration would honor UNITE HERE Local 33’s petition for a representation election, which leaders and members had delivered to the National Labor Review Board earlier that week. The university’s decision to follow the law in respect to the petition is a welcome one and shows how powerful the collective solidarity displayed by graduate workers and their allies in New Haven and across the university has been in recent weeks. We look forward to the election this week.
CT Man Accused Of Stalking Same Bridgeport Girl Online Twice
A 52-year-old Connecticut man has been arrested twice for allegedly stalking a teenage girl online. New Haven County resident Christopher Green, of North Branford, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 23, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran, of the Bridgeport Police. In the summer of 2021, the victim went on a trip out...
