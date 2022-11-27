ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinston, NC

WITN

Safety an emphasis ahead of Kinston Christmas Parade

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Christmas is supposed to be a time of happiness, not a time of fear. However, it was exactly that at the annual Raleigh Christmas Parade when a pickup truck drove, hit, and killed 11-year-old Hailey Brooks. The tragic incident has raised safety concerns for other Christmas...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

103-year-old Kinston woman still dancing with local group

They call themselves the "Kinston Seniors Dance Club." They've been dancing for decades. 103-year-old Kinston woman still dancing with local …. They call themselves the "Kinston Seniors Dance Club." They've been dancing for decades. Max’s Mad Laboratory: Lake-effect snow. Oh, the weather outside was frightful for many places that...
KINSTON, NC
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Goldsboro (NC)

Goldsboro was initially known as Goldsborough. It is located in Wayne County, North Carolina, United States. This quaint city is the county seat of Wayne County. It has a population of thirty-three thousand, six hundred and fifty-seven as of the United States 2020 census. Goldsboro, known for its colorful history,...
GOLDSBORO, NC
neusenews.com

Recent acts of vandalism led to a community meeting in Pearson Park

Concerned citizens met on Saturday at Pearson Park to discuss recent vandalism and the overall safety of Kinston. Local businesses and decorations at Pearson Park have been damaged, reportedly by juveniles. After discussing the incidents of vandalism, the group cleaned up the damaged property in Pearson Park. “I was there...
KINSTON, NC
neusenews.com

Obituary: Tom Foster

La Grange-Tom Foster, 78, departed this earthly life on Sunday morning, November 27, 2022. Tom was born in Nottoway County, Virginia on April 20, 1944 to the late Charles Henry Foster, Sr. and Jennie Lee Foster (Herring). In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Sarah Waller, Minnie Heath, and Carl Foster.
LA GRANGE, NC
WNCT

Help needed for local nonprofits on Giving Tuesday

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Tuesday marked another Giving Tuesday, and nonprofits across the country are hoping to get donations to continue helping their communities.   Some nonprofits are looking forward to the day of giving because the need is even greater this year than in previous years due to inflation and supply chain issues. Officials with […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Boxes for Bellies giving out over 900 meals for kids

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A local restaurant is hoping to give back to kids in need this holiday season, but they need help from the community. The Grazing Tray in Jacksonville is partnering with the CHEW program to give out meals to over 900 children in Onslow County. Last year, during their “Boxes for Bellies” […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Former North Pitt, D.H. Conley coaching great passes away

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Delano Deans, known by many in high school sports coaching in Pitt County and around Eastern North Carolina as “Cobby,” passed away Tuesday. He was 80. North Pitt High School, one of the schools where Deans coached, made the announcement on its school athletics Facebook page. His obituary was also posted […]
GREENVILLE, NC
newbernnow.com

Jennifer Licko is Returning to New Bern for Celtic Christmas Concert

By popular demand, Jennifer Licko’s Celtic Christmas Concert and her band of award-winning Celtic musicians are returning to New Bern this holiday season. Tickets are available at here for the 7 p.m. Dec. 14 concert at Cullman Hall. Audiences can expect to hear familiar Christmas carols with a Celtic...
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Search for missing man in Neuse River now recovery effort

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County authorities now say they have switched from a rescue effort to a recovery mission along one part of the Neuse River. Crews were back out on the river this afternoon in the area of the Spring Garden Road boat ramp looking for the body of 41-year-old Anthony Parker, of Greenville.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Motorcyclists ride to raise money for Kinston children’s home

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Close to 500 motorcyclists hit the road on Saturday for the 30th annual Kennedy Baptist Children’s Home Toy Run. Every year, bikers from all over come together and help raise money through a ride. Kennedy Baptist Children’s Home is a place for young people who come from broken and wayward […]
NEW BERN, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Nov, 25, 26 & 27

William Earl Hill Sr., 87, of Morehead City, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Charles "Frank"...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WNCT

Kinston family seeks help after house fire

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A Kinston family is asking for help after their house caught fire just before Thanksgiving. On Nov. 22, a kitchen fire quickly spread. Tyquandrea Collins who lived in the house with her family said even though everyone in the home got out safely, there’s a lot that can’t be replaced. “My […]
KINSTON, NC

