WITN
Safety an emphasis ahead of Kinston Christmas Parade
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Christmas is supposed to be a time of happiness, not a time of fear. However, it was exactly that at the annual Raleigh Christmas Parade when a pickup truck drove, hit, and killed 11-year-old Hailey Brooks. The tragic incident has raised safety concerns for other Christmas...
WNCT
103-year-old Kinston woman still dancing with local group
They call themselves the "Kinston Seniors Dance Club." They've been dancing for decades. 103-year-old Kinston woman still dancing with local …. They call themselves the "Kinston Seniors Dance Club." They've been dancing for decades. Max’s Mad Laboratory: Lake-effect snow. Oh, the weather outside was frightful for many places that...
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Goldsboro (NC)
Goldsboro was initially known as Goldsborough. It is located in Wayne County, North Carolina, United States. This quaint city is the county seat of Wayne County. It has a population of thirty-three thousand, six hundred and fifty-seven as of the United States 2020 census. Goldsboro, known for its colorful history,...
WITN
Food Lion Feeds hosting holiday food drive to help those in need
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Food Lion Feeds, the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina, WITN and Curtis Media Group are teaming up for a Holiday Food Drive! This year, we’re asking you to help us provide hope for the holidays. We all know the feeling of warmth,...
WITN
Pitt & Onslow counties now in most economically distressed category
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The two most populous counties in Eastern Carolina have lost ground when it comes to economic development tier rankings. The North Carolina Department of Commerce today said both Pitt and Onslow counties will be Tier 1 counties in 2023, down from Tier 2. Tier 1 counties...
neusenews.com
Recent acts of vandalism led to a community meeting in Pearson Park
Concerned citizens met on Saturday at Pearson Park to discuss recent vandalism and the overall safety of Kinston. Local businesses and decorations at Pearson Park have been damaged, reportedly by juveniles. After discussing the incidents of vandalism, the group cleaned up the damaged property in Pearson Park. “I was there...
neusenews.com
Obituary: Tom Foster
La Grange-Tom Foster, 78, departed this earthly life on Sunday morning, November 27, 2022. Tom was born in Nottoway County, Virginia on April 20, 1944 to the late Charles Henry Foster, Sr. and Jennie Lee Foster (Herring). In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Sarah Waller, Minnie Heath, and Carl Foster.
Help needed for local nonprofits on Giving Tuesday
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Tuesday marked another Giving Tuesday, and nonprofits across the country are hoping to get donations to continue helping their communities. Some nonprofits are looking forward to the day of giving because the need is even greater this year than in previous years due to inflation and supply chain issues. Officials with […]
Boxes for Bellies giving out over 900 meals for kids
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A local restaurant is hoping to give back to kids in need this holiday season, but they need help from the community. The Grazing Tray in Jacksonville is partnering with the CHEW program to give out meals to over 900 children in Onslow County. Last year, during their “Boxes for Bellies” […]
ednc.org
Meet Leshaun Jenkins, a first-year principal in Edgecombe County answering ‘the call’
Editor’s Note: Leshaun Jenkins is a first-year principal in Edgecombe County Public Schools. He is going to be posting throughout the year about his day-to-day experiences, and you can follow along with his journey by going to #PrincipalDiary on Facebook. We wanted you to have a chance to get to know him.
Former North Pitt, D.H. Conley coaching great passes away
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Delano Deans, known by many in high school sports coaching in Pitt County and around Eastern North Carolina as “Cobby,” passed away Tuesday. He was 80. North Pitt High School, one of the schools where Deans coached, made the announcement on its school athletics Facebook page. His obituary was also posted […]
newbernnow.com
Jennifer Licko is Returning to New Bern for Celtic Christmas Concert
By popular demand, Jennifer Licko’s Celtic Christmas Concert and her band of award-winning Celtic musicians are returning to New Bern this holiday season. Tickets are available at here for the 7 p.m. Dec. 14 concert at Cullman Hall. Audiences can expect to hear familiar Christmas carols with a Celtic...
WITN
Search for missing man in Neuse River now recovery effort
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County authorities now say they have switched from a rescue effort to a recovery mission along one part of the Neuse River. Crews were back out on the river this afternoon in the area of the Spring Garden Road boat ramp looking for the body of 41-year-old Anthony Parker, of Greenville.
Motorcyclists ride to raise money for Kinston children’s home
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Close to 500 motorcyclists hit the road on Saturday for the 30th annual Kennedy Baptist Children’s Home Toy Run. Every year, bikers from all over come together and help raise money through a ride. Kennedy Baptist Children’s Home is a place for young people who come from broken and wayward […]
cbs17
Rocky Mount woman buys lottery ticket on Thanksgiving, wins nearly $600,000
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Rocky Mount woman who bought a lottery ticket on Thanksgiving Day is now more than half-a-million dollars richer. On Tuesday, North Carolina Education Lottery officials identified Rosa Pittman as the latest winner of a Fast Play jackpot. Pittman bought a $10 Big Bucks Bingo...
cbs17
249 churches disaffiliate from the NC United Methodist Conference, including 3 in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Several churches in the Raleigh area are no longer affiliated with the United Methodist Church, as some religious leaders fear the church could change traditions when it comes to same-sex couples. On November 19, representatives from local United Methodist churches in eastern North Carolina met...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Nov, 25, 26 & 27
William Earl Hill Sr., 87, of Morehead City, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Charles "Frank"...
North Carolina man ‘very grateful’ for $1.8 million lottery win with ticket bought on Thanksgiving
“I thought, ‘oh my gosh!’ and then I called my wife over to look," Matthew Huber said. "It’s phenomenal -- the best Thanksgiving.”
neusenews.com
City of Kinston announces new Planning Director; tables inspection discussion
At a recent City Council meeting, the topic of an agreement between Lenoir County and the City where the county would manage all inspections services including building, mechanical, electrical, and plumbing for the city of Kinston, was tabled until the new Director of Planning assumed their new role. “I would...
Kinston family seeks help after house fire
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A Kinston family is asking for help after their house caught fire just before Thanksgiving. On Nov. 22, a kitchen fire quickly spread. Tyquandrea Collins who lived in the house with her family said even though everyone in the home got out safely, there’s a lot that can’t be replaced. “My […]
