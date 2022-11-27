Read full article on original website
This Is the Snowiest City in New York StateDiana RusSyracuse, NY
Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern borderLauren JessopSyracuse, NY
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
The peculiar Spirits at the VERY haunted Chase Manor of Auburn, New York.Ridley's WreckageAuburn, NY
I Don’t Understand This Unnecessarily Pluralized CNY Dish
It’s well known by now that I have just moved to Central New York. I am looking forward to exploring all that this area has to offer. This not only means the search for interesting locations but also experiencing things that are held sacred to this area. As an outsider trying to get in, I do have some questions.
After 30 years, Manlius Art Cinema will soon have new owners
Manlius, N.Y. — Nat Tobin and Eileen Lowell agree on this: when they leave their hometown theater to new owners it will be the audiences they will miss the most. The Manlius Art Cinema, for the first time in 30 years, will be operating under new ownership next week.
‘Nutcracker Twist: An Enchanted Journey’ brings CirqOvation performers and Symphoria to Landmark stage
People who are collaborating on “Nutcracker Twist: An Enchanted Journey” use words such as “local talent,” “inclusive,” “collaborative” and “magical” to describe the reimagined story of Clara and her Christmas dream. The partnership between Symphoria and CirqOvation began with a...
LeAnn Rimes cancels concert at CNY’s Turning Stone due to illness
Country star LeAnn Rimes has canceled a concert in Central New York due to illness. The Grammy-winning singer was scheduled to perform at the Turning Stone Resort Casino Event Center in Verona, N.Y., this Friday, Dec. 2. It was the only East Coast stop on her 2022 “Joy: The Holiday Tour” dates.
Monu Chhetri endured her dad’s death, war, refugee camp, and arranged marriage to break ground in CNY
Monu Chhetri’s early years may seem an unlikely prelude to her leadership in Syracuse. First was the death of her father when she was a child and the death of her brother a year later. Then came civil war and the terror of being forced from home at gunpoint, running away in the night, her family’s possessions burning in a heap. The war led to 19 years in a refugee camp. Next came an arranged marriage that made her feel like a bird in a cage and eventually a sudden and unexplained flight halfway-round the world to Syracuse.
Cornell Daily Sun
“Our Last Words”: A Love Letter to Upstate NY
Stanley Michael Kaminsky ’23, law grew up in northern Pennsylvania, constantly inspired by his three artsy older sisters. By the age of 14, he was the guitarist in a band with his friends. He had no initial plans to break into singing, but his friends convinced him otherwise. During...
The One Place in CNY To Get Real Colored Christmas Trees This Holiday Season
Put a little color into your holidays this year. There's one Christmas Tree Farm in Central New York with real colored Christmas trees. Colored trees have been a hot trend for the last few years. They are back in Rome, New York for the holiday season with a lot of colors to choose from.
Let’s binge: American High to show new Christmas movie on big screen in Syracuse for free
American High is inviting Central New York to binge-watch some movies on the big screen. The Liverpool-based film studio will celebrate its new Christmas movie, “It’s a Wonderful Binge,” with a double-feature screening at The MOST (Museum of Science and Technology) in downtown Syracuse on Friday, Dec. 9. The 2020 film “The Binge” will be shown in the MOST’s National Grid ExploraDome at 7 p.m., followed by a red carpet entrance at 8:30, and the premiere of “It’s a Wonderful Binge” at 9.
Syracuse’s baby twin elephants need names: You can help! (photos, video)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Twin elephant babies born at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse last month need names, and the zoo wants your help. A naming competition begins today and will run until 6:30 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release from Onondaga County. Voters will have the chance...
14850.com
Bassist Karina Rykman brings her center-stage act to Ithaca
Karina Rykman has played such iconic venues as the Rongovian Embassy and the Haunt, even Red Rocks and Radio City Music Hall, playing bass as part of acts like Marco Benevento’s band or America’s Got Talent contestant Aaralyn & Izzy, but the multi-instrumentalist has recently been fronting her own band. The trio kicks off a northeast tour this Wednesday at the Upstairs in Downtown Ithaca.
starvedrock.media
Downtown Utica Shows Up In Hallmark Christmas Movie
If your Thanksgiving weekend included watching Hallmark Christmas movies, chances are you saw a familiar downtown on your television screen. Drone images filmed by Matthew Klein Films in Utica were featured during a Hallmark movie Sunday evening called “A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe.” Klein says he filmed the shots of Mill Street in Utica in January of 2021 for a different purpose but they ended up being licensed in the Hallmark production.
Kid ‘n Play to perform at New Year’s Eve ‘House Party’ in Central New York
Want to kick off 2023 with the Kid ‘n Play kick step in Central New York?. Kid ‘n Play, the rap duo consisting of Christopher “Kid” Reid and Christopher “Play” Martin, will perform at “A New Year’s Eve House Party” on Saturday, Dec. 31, at Sharkey’s Event Center in Liverpool, N.Y. Special guests Trapdeville and Shayla Gessler will also perform at the event, which runs from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
On the year’s biggest drinking night, Syracuse out-performed the country. Yes, there’s data
The night before Thanksgiving, sometimes called Drinksgiving, is typically one of the busiest evenings for bars across the country. And the Syracuse area is often one of the leaders. That held true again this year, as the Syracuse market once again stood out, according to data from BeerBoard, an Armory...
NYS awards more than $600K to CNY arts organizations: See who got funding and how much
Syracuse arts organizations and artists received $614,000 in the state’s latest round of grant funding, announced Tuesday. That’s the second round of grant money given to Syracuse artists this fiscal year, after $1.2 million was awarded to many of the same groups in October. One million dollars of that October sum went to CNY Arts, the regional regranting agency. They will hand out much of that money to groups in and around Syracuse.
Improved Syracuse sidewalks invite citizens to ‘take a walk on me’ (Your Letters)
I want to thank Mayor Ben Walsh and his administration for the work they have been doing upgrading city sidewalks. As a child growing up in Boston, there were sidewalks everywhere in my neighborhood and in the connecting communities. The sidewalk was the boundary, set by my mother, as to how far I could go unsupervised from home. The sidewalks led to my school, the variety store, the playground and my friend’s house.
Snacks, games and Build-A-Bear: 18 Section III cheerleading coaches share team-building tips
Syracuse, N.Y. -- In a sport where even the slightest flinch or hesitation can bring disastrous results, cheerleaders and coaches look for every edge when it comes to building trust and bonds. Coaches can get creative to ensure that their athletes know they literally have each others’ backs as they...
Explosions Happening in Syracuse for Over a Year
Reddit is back at it again. This time about a series of "explosions" in Eastwood. Understandably, Redditors are up in arms over losing sleep due to these loud noises, but this rabbit hole goes a little deeper. There have been multiple "explosions" each night for multiple nights in a row,...
New York Town Makes List Of The Best College Towns In America
Whether you'll be going to college this fall, or next, if you plan on staying in New York, you might want to check out this town. A lot of people have already begun their search for a college. It is such a big decision because there is so much to consider. First of all, can you afford it? Are there scholarships and grants available to be earned? Does it focus on the things you want to learn? Will it set you on the right path to achieving the career you want to achieve? Do you want to stay in-state or move out-of-state? Do you like the campus and the town that it's located in?
Controversial doctor sanctioned for providing negligent patient care at Auburn hospital
Syracuse, N.Y. – A controversial doctor formerly employed by Auburn Community Hospital has been disciplined by the state for providing negligent care to patients. Dr. Jeremy Barnett was fined $5,000 and issued a censure and reprimand by the state Board for Professional Medical Conduct.
